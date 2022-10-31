ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

UGREEN Nexode 200W review: The ultimate all-in-one charging station

By Harish Jonnalagadda
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvTDk_0isYz56I00

I don't like using wall chargers with a single port; I have far too many gadgets on my desk at any given time, so for the last four years, I used the Tronsmart Titan Plus. It is a desktop charger that has six ports providing 90W of power, and it worked fine for my use case as I needed more ports than the fastest charging tech. But with USB PD gaining momentum, I switched over to the Stuffcool Centurion , an Indian-made charger with two USB-C and USB-A ports that hit 100W USB PD.

Then came UGREEN. The Chinese brand is doing a great job rolling out accessories — I really like its 13-in-1 Docking Station — but its forte is in GaN-based charging tech, and it has a lot to offer in this area. The Nexode series consists of GaN chargers that deliver 45W, 65W, 100W, and 140W power over USB PD, and these are traditional wall chargers that have anywhere between two to four ports.

But what I'm looking at today is the 200W option; this is an absolute monster of a charging station that has six ports and can hit 200W over USB PD — 100W spread out over two USB-C ports — or 195W of total addressable power when all six ports are in use. That is absolutely incredible, and having used the Nexode 200W for just under a month, I'm convinced that this is the best desktop charger if you want to charge all your devices at once.

UGREEN Nexode 200W: Pricing and availability

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O4Ru9_0isYz56I00

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

UGREEN launched the Nexode 200W in May 2022, and the charging station is available globally for $199 from the brand's website.

It's currently selling on Amazon for $159 in the U.S. and £179 ($198) in the U.K. The charging station is available in a single model, and comes with a two-year warranty as standard.

UGREEN Nexode 200W: What you'll love

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y6LAq_0isYz56I00

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

What's interesting about the UGREEN Nexode 200W is that it isn't as bulky as other charging stations that have six ports. It measures 100.8 x 100.8 x 32.2mm and weighs just 1.14 lb, and the small size is down to the fact that it uses gallium nitride (GaN) internal circuitry. So although it isn't designed for portable use, you can take it on the road as an all-in-one charging solution for all of your devices.

The power cable is two meters long, and you shouldn't have any issues connecting to wall sockets that are further away. UGREEN bundles a 6ft USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, and it works with the USB PD 3.0 standard, going up to 100W. The braided nylon design gives the cable added durability, and I haven't had any issues in the month I used it. UGREEN sells the USB-C cable for $11, and it a decent enough value.

The Nexode 200W has six ports in total — four USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. The USB-C ports are clearly marked from one to four, as are the two USB-A ports. The USB-C1 and C2 ports can hit 100W over the USB PD standard, and the USB-C3 and C4 ports max out at 65W. The USB-A ports go up to 22.5W individually, but when both ports are in use, they share a 20W power budget.

Image 1 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jc6X6_0isYz56I00

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)
Image 2 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDQaQ_0isYz56I00

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)
Image 3 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gfBX9_0isYz56I00

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)
Image 4 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tmCyT_0isYz56I00

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)
Image 5 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0csI63_0isYz56I00

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Now, where the Nexode 200W stands out is its ability to allocate power to all six ports simultaneously. With all ports in use, you can get up to a maximum of 195W of power, allowing you to charge all your devices at the same time. Here's what the power allocation looks like when all ports are in use simultaneously:

  • USB-C1: 65W
  • USB-C2: 45W
  • USB-C3: 45W
  • USB-C4: 20W
  • USB-A1 + USB-A2: 20W

Using a variety of USB-C power meters, I was able to determine that the USB-C ports delivered power that's in line with these figures. I didn't measure the USB-A ports, but I connected two 10W devices to it and they didn't take significantly longer to charge than doing so individually. The USB-C ports work with the USB PD PPS standard as well, and I was able to charge the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4, and other Samsung phones without any issue.

If you don't intend to use the USB-A ports, you can get the same 195W power budget split across the four USB-C ports. And if you use any three USB-C ports at the same time, they go up to 65W each. I used the USB-C ports to charge several devices at once — including the Galaxy S22 Ultra , Z Fold 4 , Pixel 7 Pro , and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra , and it did a great job charging all of the devices at once.

Given the sheer number of combinations on offer, I won't go into the power profiles with each individual option. Instead, here's a detailed breakdown by UGREEN highlighting the power budget when three, four, five, and all six ports are in use:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPbsq_0isYz56I00

(Image credit: UGREEN)

The best part about the Nexode is that it can simultaneously charge two 100W notebooks at once. You'll need to use the USB-C1 and C2 ports to do so, and I tested it with two Xiaomi notebooks and got close to the 100W mark on both ports. Here's the power budget on offer when a single or two ports are in use:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwATE_0isYz56I00

(Image credit: UGREEN)

Like all other charging stations, the Nexode 200W has built-in safeguards against overcharging and voltage protection, and I used it with 100W notebooks and wireless earbuds that max out at 5W and didn't run into any issues whatsoever.

UGREEN Nexode 200W: What needs work

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0riSpb_0isYz56I00

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

There isn't a lot missing with the Nexode 200W, The one thing that would have made it into an even more enticing option would have been the addition of VOOC charging. The standard is used by  OnePlus and OPPO phones, and with the tech now going up to 150W, it would have made sense here.

However, we haven't seen much in the way of third-party accessories for the VOOC standard, and this isn't likely to change.

One other feature that would be useful is a built-in screen showing real-time charging details — this is one of my favorite features of the Shargeek Storm 2 power bank , and I want other manufacturers to do the same.

UGREEN Nexode 200W: The competition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dPxsM_0isYz56I00

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

There are a few choices available if you want a charging station that goes up to 200W and beyond. The HyperJuice 245W is a good alternative to the Nexode 200W; it has four USB-C ports that individually go up to 100W, and these kick down to 61W when all four ports are in use. It also uses a GaN design and isn't bulky, and at $150, costs about the same as the Nexode 200W.

UGREEN Nexode 200W: Should you buy it?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pzeda_0isYz56I00

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

You should buy this if:

  • You need a charging station that can charge up to six devices simultaneously
  • You need two USB-C ports that can hit 100W at the same time
  • You want a charging station that isn't bulky

You shouldn't buy this if:

  • You use devices that don't charge over USB PD
  • You need a charging station on a budget

Overall, the UGREEN Nexode 200W covers everything I need in a charging station. It reliably charges six devices at once, and with 200W of power, there's more than adequate power here for your charging needs.

The Nexode 200W is astonishingly portable considering the hardware on offer, and that makes it a viable choice for travel. If you use a lot of devices that use the USB PD standard and want an all-in-one charging station that is ideal for home use and on the road, the Nexode 200W is a brilliant option to consider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qkMFz_0isYz56I00

UGREEN Nexode 200W

With six USB ports in total and a total power budget of 200W, this is the ideal charging station if you have a lot of devices and want to charge everything at once.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it

Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
Benzinga

11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

The best Black Friday deals from Amazon are still coming hard and fast because the holiday is not yet upon us and the mega-retailer prefers to keep consumers on the hook for as long as possible—spending as much money as possible. To that end, here are some of the...
techunwrapped.com

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
TechRadar

Early Black Friday deal drops this Samsung 75-inch 4K smart TV to $579.99

Black Friday TV deals have arrived thanks to Best Buy's early sale that just launched this week. The retailer is offering record-low prices that you can grab right now, like this massive Samsung 75-inch 4K TV on sale for a stunningly low price of $579.99 (was $849.99) (opens in new tab). That's an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV and the best deal we've ever seen for the 2022 display.
ZDNet

Honor Pad 8 review: An affordable and capable 12-inch Android tablet

Honor made a clutch of announcements at the IFA event in Berlin in September. I've already reviewed the Honor 70 smartphone, but the company also announced its first tablet to arrive in the UK, the 12-inch Pad 8. An attractive price of £269.99 might suggest below-par specifications and performance, but on the other hand the large screen might be alluring. With fewer Android tablets around these days, does the Honor Pad 8 offer enough functionality, or would your money be better spent elsewhere?
Phone Arena

Killer new deal brings the Moto G Power (2021) battery champ down to an impossibly low price

Just how low can a decent Android phone go this holiday season? $300? $250? $150? Even less? Some of you may not expect to be able to get much for a little over 100 bucks in this day and age... or even find such a dirt-cheap product at a major US retailer to begin with, but the Moto G Power (2021) is here to redefine your expectations and push the boundaries of "modern" ultra-affordable handsets.
SPY

Deal of the Day: Get $150 Off The Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum For a Limited Time Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There’s an incredible deal happening right now on the Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum that allows you to get $150 off for a limited time. Today shoppers can get this powerful cleaning machine for just $349.99, which is 30% off its regular retail price of $499.99. Shoppers often assume that big box retailers such as Walmart or Amazon have the lowest prices on appliances and big names like Dyson, but we’ve found that the actual brands themselves often drop prices just as low,...
makeuseof.com

How to Install a Desktop on Raspberry Pi OS Lite

Installing Raspberry Pi OS Lite is a great way to get the most out of any Raspberry Pi computer. It’s particularly useful on older models and the Pi Zero series. But what if you suddenly need to use a desktop? Raspberry Pi OS Lite doesn’t ship with a desktop environment, so what should you do?
notebookcheck.net

EcoFlow RIVER 2 portable power station with up to 1,600 W power and 768 Wh battery revealed

The EcoFlow RIVER 2 portable power station series has been revealed in Europe. The range has three products: the RIVER 2, RIVER 2 Max and RIVER 2 Pro. The entry-level model has a 256 Wh battery and a maximum output of 300 W, the Max has a 512 Wh power pack and up to 500 W, and the range-topping Pro has a 768 Wh battery and up to 800 W power. X-Boost mode can double the power output to make it compatible with larger devices.
ZDNet

This 55-inch Hisense TV is 33% off today only

If you're needing a TV for your living room but missed out on the Prime Early Access Sale, you can still save $200 on a TV right now. As a part of the Best Buy daily deals, you can score a 55-inch Hisense U6GR Roku TV for only $399. The...
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy