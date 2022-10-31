Man slashed in face while breaking up fight at Washington Heights store
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A customer at a Manhattan store was slashed in the face when he tried to break up a fight, police said Sunday.
A customer argued with another customer inside 600 Candy Grocery store on 161st Street on Oct. 23, officials said. When it escalated into a physical fight, a third customer, 38, got in the middle.
One of the customers pulled out a knife and slashed the 38-year-old man in the face, police said. During the altercation, he also said: “I hate Mexicans.”
After slashing the good Samaritan, the knife-wielding man fled the store on foot. No arrests have been made. The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.
Police have asked for help identifying the slasher. He’s about 6 feet tall. The man was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt with a graphic on the front, light blue jeans and white sneakers.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 21