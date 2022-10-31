ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man slashed in face while breaking up fight at Washington Heights store

By Aliza Chasan
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A customer at a Manhattan store was slashed in the face when he tried to break up a fight, police said Sunday.

A customer argued with another customer inside 600 Candy Grocery store on 161st Street on Oct. 23, officials said. When it escalated into a physical fight, a third customer, 38, got in the middle.

One of the customers pulled out a knife and slashed the 38-year-old man in the face, police said. During the altercation, he also said: “I hate Mexicans.”

After slashing the good Samaritan, the knife-wielding man fled the store on foot. No arrests have been made. The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Police have asked for help identifying the slasher. He’s about 6 feet tall. The man was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt with a graphic on the front, light blue jeans and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 21

Bernadette Warner
2d ago

People are now afraid to go out, day or night, in NY. We are only out when it's necessary. Too much crimes and it's not even the regular suspects committing. People you wouldn't think, cause they know they can get away with it. They are bold. And groups of young people who won't be jailed will boldly smash and take, hurt people as a game. Scary.

Michael Irizarry
3d ago

doesn't really pay,to get involved...with people.it's just a waste of time.

Dale Traverso
2d ago

if it's two guys fighting each other, it's best not to get involved at all. However, if it's 2 or more on 1 person, I admit my Good Samaritan likely interferes.Sad thing about that though, more people can be watching waiting to pounce on you and the apparent victim

