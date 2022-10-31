Read full article on original website
Amari Cooper Shines Bright On Monday Night Football
Former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper showed out Monday night for the Cleveland Browns in a must win game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper finished the game with five catches for 131 yards and one touchdown as the Browns blew out the Bengals 32-13 who were missing star receiver Ja'marr Chase with a hip injury and is expected to miss four to six weeks.
Jerry Jeudy Shines in Bounce Back Broncos Win.
In the early-morning game in London, Jerry Jeudy and the Denver Broncos defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 to snap their four-game losing streak. The former wide receiver from Alabama finished the game with six catches for 63 yards and a score. For the Broncos to try to get its offense going, this was crucial.
Former Alabama Running Back Wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Former Alabama running back Derrick Henry won the NFL's AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Tennessee Titan's 17-10 win against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Henry carried the ball 32 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns, as well as one reception for nine yards.
Irv Smith Jr. to Miss Multiple Weeks with Injury
Former Alabama Crimson Tide player and current Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. was put on the injured reserve list on Tuesday. The tight end suffered a high ankle sprain in the Vikings’ Sunday matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. With the injury, Smith Jr. is expected to be sidelined for around 8-10 weeks, but could return later in the season or possibly in the playoffs if the Vikings make it that far.
Dirty Birds Deal Former Bama Reciever to the Jaguars
The Atlanta Falcons have traded former first round receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Falcons will receive a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round selection for the former Tide standout, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. "This is an opportunity to add a proven playmaker to our...
Jalen Hurts Continues to Dominate Against the Steelers
The Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 led by former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts had a 140.6 passing rating and finished the game with 285 yards and four touchdowns. The Eagles are still unbeaten and ranked first in the NFC at this time. The Eagles, coming off a...
Two Alabama Players Named Maxwell Award Semifinalists
Alabama has had multiple players over the last several years nominated for the Maxwell Award, with five players winning the prestigious honor. The watchlist was narrowed down to 20 players on Tuesday, including Alabama's Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs. The Maxwell Award, like the Heisman Trophy, recognizes the best players...
