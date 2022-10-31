ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger Debuts, Parris Campell Shines

By Jake Arthur
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnwEY_0isYyXNW00

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys give their initial reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their initial reactions to the Indianapolis Colts ' 17-16 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 8 to the Washington Commanders .

The Colts fell at home to the Commanders in quarterback Sam Ehlinger's debut. Wide receiver Parris Campbell had a "why they drafted me" game, and the defense bent until it broke with less than a minute remaining.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

After the game, Colts head coach Frank Reich discussed his new quarterback's performance.

“I mean, certainly no disrespect to Matt (Ryan) because I thought he had some good moments, and we already talked about that, but I thought Sam (Ehlinger) looked good," Reich told reporters. "He looked really poised. He threw it well. Yeah, I thought he played well.”

I thought he... made good decisions, gave us a chance," Reich reflected. "We'll look at the film more closely, but my first impression was that he played well.”

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

