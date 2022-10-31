Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger Debuts, Parris Campell Shines

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys give their initial reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their initial reactions to the Indianapolis Colts ' 17-16 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 8 to the Washington Commanders .

The Colts fell at home to the Commanders in quarterback Sam Ehlinger's debut. Wide receiver Parris Campbell had a "why they drafted me" game, and the defense bent until it broke with less than a minute remaining.

After the game, Colts head coach Frank Reich discussed his new quarterback's performance.

“I mean, certainly no disrespect to Matt (Ryan) because I thought he had some good moments, and we already talked about that, but I thought Sam (Ehlinger) looked good," Reich told reporters. "He looked really poised. He threw it well. Yeah, I thought he played well.”

I thought he... made good decisions, gave us a chance," Reich reflected. "We'll look at the film more closely, but my first impression was that he played well.”

