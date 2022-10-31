ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

San Francisco DA Jenkins swats down misinformation about Pelosi attack

By Da Lin
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins on Sunday released some new details, and more importantly corrected some bad information published by various outlets, about the attack on Paul Pelosi .

"At the time that the suspect, Mr. DePape, entered the Pelosi home ... he was in fact looking for Ms. Pelosi. The other thing is we want to make it clear that there were only two people in the home at the time that the police arrived -- Mr. Pelosi and the suspect. There was no third person present," Jenkins said.

There were media reports that a third person opened the front door to allow officers to enter the Pelosi home. Jenkins said that was not true.

"At this time, we don't have information as to which of the men, Mr. Pelosi or the suspect, opened the door at the time," Jenkins said.

San Francisco police chief Bill Scott said responding officers saw suspect David DePape hit Paul Pelosi with a hammer. They tackled and arrested DePape.

"We have nothing to suggest that these two men knew each other prior to this incident," Jenkins said.

ALSO READ: Pelosi attack suspect David DePape embraced hate speech, multiple conspiracy theories

The attack happened early Friday morning when Pelosi was sleeping in his bedroom. Jenkins said Pelosi was home alone. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time.

"It was a forced entry into the rear door of the home. [DePape] ultimately did make his way upstairs, which is where he ultimately confronted Mr. Pelosi," Jenkins said.

The Associated Press reported DePape carried zip ties with him and asked Mr. Pelosi "where is Nancy?"

Jenkins would not confirm if the intruder had zip ties.

She said she is aware of conspiracy theories circulating online, including one that was tweeted out by new Twitter owner Elon Musk , who has more than 112 million followers. Musk later deleted that tweet.

"I think there needs to be a respect for what that family has endured, what Mr. Pelosi has endured and is recovering from,"  Jenkins said.

Kevin Beauchamp
6d ago

How many stories can they tell about the events of how it went down? They let something slip out, and then try to walk it back. We the public are as stupid as they think, we can all see the lies. Release the videos from the police, house, and the 911 tape. Then we can all see the facts.

Uncle Fester 60
6d ago

DA is backpeddlingi changing things for convenience. Says the 2 men were rolling around each with hammers! Someone let the cops in & now denies a 3rd person🤔 Who the hell opened the door then? I would like to see pictures of Pauls face & not all covered uo with a mask or helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery & that doesnt jive with the injuries they say he sustained being his age & having a brain injury🤔

Wayne Hudson
6d ago

He called the intruder a friend in the 911 call. I would say that they know each other. Why didn’t the Pelosi’s six dogs do anything? Strange

CBS San Francisco

Judge in Paul Pelosi attack hearing worked with speaker's daughter

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco judge disclosed Friday that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter in the 1990s, giving prosecutors and the public defender's office the opportunity to object to her role in the case against a man who is accused of breaking into the Pelosi home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap the speaker.Paul Pelosi, 82, was released from the hospital Thursday, nearly a week after prosecutors said he was knocked unconscious when he was hit with a hammer and woke up in a pool of his own blood in the family's Pacific Heights...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gov. Newsom hits the campaign trail – for other candidates

SAN FRANCISCO -- With less than three days before the general election, Democrats are worried about a "red wave" sweeping Republican candidates into office across the country.Instead of campaigning for his own gubernatorial seat, Governor Gavin Newsom volunteered at a phone bank event at Manny's in San Francisco Saturday morning.  He texted registered voters in Southern California to vote for a Democratic candidate running for a house seat."I was in Sacramento this morning. I'll be down in L.A. later this afternoon. Orange County, back through the Central Valley," the governor said.He has also been campaigning outside the state for other...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Speaker Pelosi thanks care-givers, well-wishers in 1st public comments since attack

SAN FRANCISCO -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thanked her husband Paul's caregivers and well-wishers in her first spoken public comments following the attack at their San Francisco home on Oct. 28.The comments were part of a video the speaker posted to social media. Pelosi spoke of her husband's ongoing recovery, saying, "it's going to be a long haul but he will be well.""Paul came home yesterday. That enables me to be at home with all of you. Thank you, thank you, thank you for kind words, your prayers and your good wishes for Paul," she said. "It's just so tragic...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KRON4 News

Pelosi attacker David DePape in US illegally: DHS

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – David DePape, who is being prosecuted for allegedly attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been residing in the United States illegally and is a “Canadian national,” according to the Department of Homeland Security. DHS stated that an immigration detainer was lodged on DePape on Tuesday, and that he’d […]
SAN YSIDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Paul Pelosi released from S.F. General hospital a week after assault

SAN FRANCISCO -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer.Pelosi said, "Paul remains under doctors' care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence. He is now home."Law enforcement officers who responded to the break-in early last Friday witnessed Paul Pelosi being struck in the head with the hammer at least once, according to court documents. Officials said the assault was captured on the officers' body cameras.Pelosi was taken...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pelosi family set to view police body camera video of assault on Paul Pelosi

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police body camera footage of the assault on Paul Pelosi last week is being made available for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her family to view, according to San Francisco's district attorney.District Attorney Brooke Jenkins confirmed during an interview with CNN Wednesday that some members of the Pelosi family were set to view the body cam footage from the police arrival at their home that night.That includes footage of the actual hammer strike by suspect David Wayne DePape that sent Paul Pelosi to the hospital to have surgery on his fractured skull and injured hand...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Authorities express security concerns ahead of Election Day after Paul Pelosi attack

WASHINGTON -- Security concerns are being raised at federal and local levels as Election Day approaches with authorities weighing plans to keep politicians and voters safe. With threats against members of Congress on the increase, Capitol police say they're monitoring thousands of cases nationwide, and in some cases, coordinating with state and local agencies as needed.The heightened security comes in the wake of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul at their San Francisco home early Friday morning.CBS News confirmed that while the cameras recorded the break-in, Capitol police only learned of it after an officer in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
iheart.com

NEW Pelosi Hammer Time Update 11-2-22

Stephanie Boone and more guests join in in the lead up to election day. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is out...
WYOMING STATE
CBS San Francisco

Federal Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker DePape may be in U.S. illegally

SAN FRANCISCO  -- David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday."U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov. 1, following his Oct. 28 arrest," the department said.ICE issues so-called immigration "detainers" to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to inform them that the agency intends to take custody of an individual and requests that ICE be notified before that individual is released.The detainer is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Newsom accuses Fox News of "creating a culture" that led to attack on Paul Pelosi

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom partly blamed Fox News for fueling the vitriol against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, who was attacked by an intruder with a hammer at the couple's San Francisco home last week. "I've seen the dehumanization of Nancy Pelosi," Newsom told CBS News' chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett in an exclusive interview on Saturday. "I don't think anyone's been dehumanized like she has consistently. Now I watched this one guy, Jesse Watters or something on Fox News. What he's been saying about Paul Pelosi the last five, six months, mocking him consistently. Don't...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco DA Jenkins under scrutiny after emails reveal she shared confidential case files

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Recently-unearthed emails show San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins might've broken the law when she sent classified case files to a personal email account back in 2021, when she was an assistant district attorney.Jenkins insisted Thursday that the emails "inappropriately, and potentially illegally, obtained" and she was initiating an investigation into their release. On Wednesday, Mission Local ran a story focusing on emails it obtained from the district attorney's office that showed Jenkins forwarding case files from her work account to the personal email account of fellow assistant district attorney Don Du Bain. She sent the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Dozens of San Jose commission seats are empty

San Jose commissions play a significant role in city government, giving residents an official capacity to provide input on local policies and decisions. But with dozens of vacancies, some worry those voices are missing. San Jose’s 25 active commissions need 289 commissioners, and 59 seats are vacant. This means one...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

California sheriff found guilty of corruption

A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
