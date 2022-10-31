Read full article on original website
vinlove.net
Ordinary things in Vietnam that surprise foreign tourists when they experience it for the first time
For foreign tourists, things that seem so ordinary in Vietnam make them feel extremely strange when they first experience them. In addition to delicious food and beautiful destinations, Vietnam also impresses foreign tourists with its interesting cultural features that are unmatched anywhere else. Recently, Sonya Firsova – a Russian female...
Vietnam travel guide: Everything you need to know before you go
A country famous for the diversity of its landscapes as well as its food, history and temples, Vietnam is a wallet-friendly destination which encompasses South East Asia’s best bits – you’ll never be far from some delicious street food, a heritage site or a pagoda, and the sprawling museums – many of which are in former palaces and government buildings - in monument-packed cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh are fantastic places to learn about the country’s past.Travel restrictions and entry requirementsCurrently (as of October 2022) mask wearing is still compulsory in public. Neither tests nor proof of...
abandonedway.com
Stunning Pictures of Lideco Ghost Town – Urbex Vietnam
Lideco is an abandoned French-style villas complex located at Hoai Duc district, 15km west of centre Hanoi. Between 2007 and 2013, more than 600 French-style villas were erected by Tu Liem Urban Development, JSC. – LIDECO (formerly known as Tu Liem Construction Firm), the beginnings of what was supposed to be a model residential project. Work started in 2008 and the site was completed in 2013.
vinlove.net
Buckwheat flowers bloom, and tourists everywhere flock to Ha Giang to check-in
Happiness Road in the past days is much busier when there are consecutive trips of tourist cars, personal cars, and motorbikes in groups to Ha Giang to admire the blooming buckwheat flowers. After an early flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, Ms. Ngo Thi Kim Hoan (HCMC) continued...
What we know about the deadly Halloween disaster in Seoul
Most weekends, the narrow alleys of Itaewon, the neon-lit nightlife district in South Korea's capital Seoul, are busy with partygoers and tourists. Now it's the site of one of the country's worst disasters.
NPR
LIVE: At least 149 people dead after a Halloween crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea
Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea, became a nightmare after a stampede broke out in the capital city's Itaewon district. Here's what we know so far:. At least 149 people were killed and 76 others injured, according to the Seoul fire department. An estimated 100,000 people had been gathered in...
vinlove.net
The kind of tree with fallen leaves that no one picks up is a specialty only in the West, priced at 4 $/kg
Wanting to enjoy this leaf is not easy because no everywhere can find it. In the provinces of the Mekong Delta, there is a tree that people often plant in their gardens for shade. Moreover, people often pick the leaves of this plant to use as raw vegetables, served with some dishes. It’s a weevil tree (Cynometra ramiflora).
Seoul stampede – latest: Many teenagers among 153 dead in Halloween crowd crush
At least 153 people, mostly teenagers, have died in a stampede as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, in what has become the country’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s nightlife district of Itaewon overnight.At least 82 people are believed to be injured and were rushed to the hospital. Officials fear the death toll could rise further. Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of...
vinlove.net
In addition to popular dishes, international tourists also enjoy the unique machine-pressed sugarcane juice in Vietnam
Not only has a delicious taste, but sugarcane juice also impresses foreign tourists with its unique way of pressing. The journey to discover Vietnam always brings many unforgettable experiences for foreign tourists. Besides traveling and visiting beautiful places, foreign tourists also have a special love for our country’s cuisine because of its diversity and uniqueness in both eating and processing. In addition to “brand” dishes such as pho, bread, bun cha, etc., the simple sugarcane juice in Vietnam also makes many foreign tourists “fall in love” when they try it for the first time.
vinlove.net
Walking streets of Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi are bustling on Halloween
Many young people dressed up as ghosts and flocked to Nguyen Hue, Bui Vien (District 1), Hang Ma, and Ta Hien (Hoan Kiem District) … to have fun on the night before Halloween. Nguyen Hue Walking Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, on the evening of October 30,...
vinlove.net
Memorable motorbike trip to Ha Giang by 3 Hanoi mothers and children
5 days of backpacking in Ha Giang, Hang and her children had experiences such as bathing in waterfalls, crossing the “Four Great Peaks” and roaming in Tu San – which is known as the deepest canyon in the Southeast. ASIAN,…. Ms. Bui Hang (43 years old, in...
vinlove.net
The Hanoi Museum suddenly became a virtual living coordinate that is hunted by young people because of the new check-in corners
Possessing an eye-catching art space and countless poetic virtual live backgrounds, Hanoi Museum is becoming an impressive check-in point loved by many young people. Hanoi is home to many impressive museums and art centers. It was thought that these historical and cultural places were gradually sinking into oblivion, but in recent times, young people have flocked to the museum, which is not only an ideal destination for art enthusiasts, who love culture but also extremely cool virtual living coordinates with countless beautiful corners.
vinlove.net
See the oldest lighthouse in Vietnam located on a wild, rugged island
Long Chau Lighthouse stands out among the thorny rocky mountains as a highlight of the unspoiled island. Traveling to the sea and islands, in addition to the fine white sand, cherishing the clear blue water under the fresh trees, towards a slightly higher angle, it is impossible not to mention the lighthouses that quietly catch the wind and wind, solid over time. time.
vinlove.net
Unspoiled beauty on Thanh Lan island
QUANG NINH – Thanh Lan is the largest island in Co To district with many beautiful beaches not many people know about. Thanh Lan Island, belonging to Thanh Lan commune, is the largest island in the Co To district with an area of 27 km2, about 4 km from the big Co To island. On the island, there are about 1,200 people living mainly by fishing.
France 24
China's Yanjin, 'narrowest city in the world', courts tourists
Yanjin, a city built along the Yangtze river in southern China, is the narrowest in the world: just 30 metres wide in some places. But despite growth being constrained by the area's stunning geography, residents have managed to turn this former mountain trading hub into a bustling metropolis of some 400,000 people. The once-isolated city has been thrust into the spotlight by Chinese social media users, who made drone footage of Yanjin go viral. With just two streets running along each bank of the river, the city is hoping to capitalise on its newfound popularity and attract more and more tourists. Our France 2 colleagues report, with FRANCE 24's Camile Nedelec.
vinlove.net
Vegetarian restaurant on the cliff to eat, you have to climb the pass and wade streams
NINH THUAN – Isolated on a cliff, nearly 2 km from the center of Vinh Hy Bay, the vegetarian restaurant challenges diners when they come for the first time. In early October, Thu Ha, 36 years old, Hanoi, chose Vinh Hy Bay as a tourist destination to relax before changing jobs. Arriving in Vinh Hy when it was the rainy season, the vineyards were not many, so according to a local, she went to a vegetarian restaurant on the top of the mountain in the buffer zone of Nui Chua National Park.
South Korea investigates cause of Halloween disaster as nation grieves
Saturday's disaster was concentrated in a narrow alley in the popular Itaewon neighborhood, which was jammed with slow-moving vehicles and partygoers.
vinlove.net
Six popular types of bread in Saigon
The crispy bread combines many types of fillings such as shumai, fish cake, roast pork, and skin… is popular with many people. Bread is one of the closest, easy to eat and convenient to take anywhere. In particular, in Saigon, this dish has many variations, helping to satisfy the taste of many diners.
3 tragedies in Asia take hundreds of lives in 1 month
More than 400 people died in October in a series of crowd-related disasters in Asia, when a bridge packed with revelers collapsed in India, Halloween partiers were crushed in South Korea's capital, and spectators fled a stadium in Indonesia after police fired tear gas.The dynamics in the three situations were distinct, though experts say poor planning and crowd management contributed to the disasters in Indonesia and South Korea. In India, authorities are investigating whether the recently repaired bridge was properly inspected.___In Seoul, 156 people died when more than 100,000 flocked to the popular nightlife district of Itaewon on Saturday...
vinlove.net
A trip to Binh Lieu is the most memorable memory of Binh Dinh girl
The most memorable memory of the Binh Dinh girl when coming to Binh Lieu is… crying and experiencing heart-stopping times because she is afraid of ghosts and the dark. Mai Phuong Thao, 24, and her boyfriend run a small coffee shop in Binh Dinh. On October 15, she and her friend visited Binh Lieu (Quang Ninh) for two days and two nights. Thao is very excited to come to this border mountainous district. The reason is that Binh Lieu in October has beautiful reeds. When she arrived, the mop had not yet fully bloomed, but “it’s already beautiful”.
