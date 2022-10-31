ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Russell Wilson doesn’t let outside noise get to him

By Bruce Haertl
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ccwXN_0isYxp6h00

LONDON ( KDVR ) — The question coming into the game at Wembley Stadium was will jolly old England be jolly for the Denver Broncos?

The team traveled halfway around the world looking for the cure that ails them. Quarterback Russell Wilson wasn’t as dependent on his wolverine blood this past week as he was knee raisers on his flight over.

“The first two hours on the flight I watched film,” Wilson said. “The next four hours, I was rehabbing (his hamstring). I was going down the aisles doing knee raisers while the guys were asleep.”

No one should care if he was doing pull-ups hanging off the wing at 39,000 feet — he had to win a football game and he was trending to get his chance against Jacksonville.

Broncos beat Jaguars 21-17 in London to snap losing streak

“I feel great and am ready to roll. I’m super locked in and hopefully, we can get a big win in London. Obviously, it should be a key game for us,” Wilson said prior to the matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.

The outside noise around Wilson is nearly deafening, but he claims not to notice it.

“You’re aware of it just because of how the world works. I’ve just tried to stay focused on the team and getting better as a group. The thing is, we control the outside noise by the way we play,” Denver’s QB said.

So, on we go. Eight weeks in, their playoff chances perhaps mortally wounded, but still trying to figure out how to look closer to the team that was expected than the one it’s turned out to be.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is having fun with her maternity fashion. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared a series of photos on Instagram from her date night with husband Patrick Mahomes. "Thank God for giving me you🤍," she captioned a set of photos where she poses with the NFL quarterback, who wears distressed jeans and a t-shirt. Brittany poses in a two-piece printed Fendi blue suit, smiling widely at the camera in the first photo and sharing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels

In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
thecomeback.com

Panthers make major kicker decision after struggles

The Carolina Panthers played a rollercoaster of a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon as a late touchdown from star receiver DJ Moore set up the team to win the game with an extra point. But after a crucial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Moore, kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed the deep PAT attempt, sending the game to overtime. Piñeiro then missed another short kick in overtime that would have given the team the victory.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Arizona Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Pete Carroll knows Seahawks haters gonna hate

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — At what point does the conversation start to get serious about what’s happening with the Seattle Seahawks?. At first, it seemed a novelty that the team many considered before the season to be among the worst in the NFC was finding some success in the post-Russell Wilson era. Starting off 2-2 for a team pegged by oddsmakers not to win six games this season was kind of quaint.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Former Husky Sidney Jones is Waived by the Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks waived former Husky cornerback Sidney Jones Tuesday after he signed a lucrative one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks back in the spring, the team he played with this past season. The deal was reportedly for $3.6 million at the time, but could have been worth up to $4.4 million with incentives.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy