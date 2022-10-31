ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Suggests A Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade: Kevin Durant To The Mavs?

With six games into the season, the Brooklyn Nets are already struggling to win games. They currently have a record of 1-5 and hold the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference. Looking at the Nets' struggles, it is starting to make sense why Kevin Durant wanted to be traded from the team in the offseason.
Yardbarker

Knicks' Jalen Brunson Investigation Remains 'Ongoing'

Judgment day is coming for the New York Knicks. With the NBA having closed its investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers' signings of Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucke r, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has hinted that the focus has now turned to the Knicks, namely into their supposed early contact with marquee free agent Jalen Brunson. Wojnarowski labels the New York investigation "ongoing" while also declaring that the NBA and its Players Association will likely meet to discuss early action rules that have been difficult to enforce.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
PORTLAND, OR
Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
NBA Analysis Network

Russell Westbrook Saving NBA Career With Lakers Bench Role

At some point in every professional athlete’s career, they come to a crossroads. It is later on in their career and they have to choose whether they want to adapt and change the way they play or risk falling out of the league as younger players look to take their spots. In the NBA, this is something we have seen some high-profile players suffer from.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

Nets, NBA facing public relations problems on two fronts

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets are embroiled in layers of off-court controversy.Star player Kyrie Irving is in hot water after tweeting a link to an antisemitic film and the team is in the process of courting a Boston Celtics coach currently suspended for sexual misconduct allegations.CBS2's Jessica Moore spoke with sports insiders and season ticket holders to find out what they think should happen next.It's a slap in the face for Jon Bell, a Nets season ticket holder whose law firm is a corporate sponsor of the team. Bell is also Jewish."How does this make you feel about continuing...
BOSTON, NY
iheart.com

Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash Part Ways

Nash confirmed his departure from the team in an official statement shared shortly after the report. "A very heartfelt thanks to [Nets owners] Joe and Clara Tsai along with [general manager] Sean Marks for giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets," Nash said. "It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I'm incredibly grateful for.

