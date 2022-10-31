Read full article on original website
Related
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Suggests A Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade: Kevin Durant To The Mavs?
With six games into the season, the Brooklyn Nets are already struggling to win games. They currently have a record of 1-5 and hold the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference. Looking at the Nets' struggles, it is starting to make sense why Kevin Durant wanted to be traded from the team in the offseason.
Yardbarker
Knicks' Jalen Brunson Investigation Remains 'Ongoing'
Judgment day is coming for the New York Knicks. With the NBA having closed its investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers' signings of Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucke r, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has hinted that the focus has now turned to the Knicks, namely into their supposed early contact with marquee free agent Jalen Brunson. Wojnarowski labels the New York investigation "ongoing" while also declaring that the NBA and its Players Association will likely meet to discuss early action rules that have been difficult to enforce.
Brooklyn Nets fire former Phoenix Suns two-time MVP Steve Nash as their head coach
The Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash as their head coach Tuesday. Nash, 48, arrived in Brooklyn with championship expectations, but without head coaching experience. The two-time NBA MVP with the Phoenix Suns only won one playoff series as a head coach despite having Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. ...
Former 76ers No. 3 pick Jahlil Okafor opens up about Colangelo scandal, bid to return to NBA
The evolution of the game away from bigs who feasted in the paint and toward small ball taking off at almost exactly the moment former Philadelphia 76ers No. 3 pick Jahlil Okafor came into the league did the Duke alumnus no favors. But it probably did not help Okafor’s career...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Ecstatic About L.A.'s New Sixth Man Russell Westbrook
If Russel Westbrook can embrace his role, good things are in the foreseeable future
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Russell Westbrook Saving NBA Career With Lakers Bench Role
At some point in every professional athlete’s career, they come to a crossroads. It is later on in their career and they have to choose whether they want to adapt and change the way they play or risk falling out of the league as younger players look to take their spots. In the NBA, this is something we have seen some high-profile players suffer from.
Nets, NBA facing public relations problems on two fronts
NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets are embroiled in layers of off-court controversy.Star player Kyrie Irving is in hot water after tweeting a link to an antisemitic film and the team is in the process of courting a Boston Celtics coach currently suspended for sexual misconduct allegations.CBS2's Jessica Moore spoke with sports insiders and season ticket holders to find out what they think should happen next.It's a slap in the face for Jon Bell, a Nets season ticket holder whose law firm is a corporate sponsor of the team. Bell is also Jewish."How does this make you feel about continuing...
iheart.com
Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash Part Ways
Nash confirmed his departure from the team in an official statement shared shortly after the report. "A very heartfelt thanks to [Nets owners] Joe and Clara Tsai along with [general manager] Sean Marks for giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets," Nash said. "It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I'm incredibly grateful for.
Astros silence Phillies in Game 4 with second no-hitter in World Series history
Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each. The only previous no-hitter in the World Series was...
Comments / 0