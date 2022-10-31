ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

92.7 WOBM

Inflation-proof Thanksgiving! NJ supermarket slashes prices to 2019 levels

Turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie. These are just some of the staple dishes that appear on a Thanksgiving table. But the prices of these foods and the ingredients to make them have skyrocketed, making it almost impossible to serve up an authentic holiday dinner like grandma used to make.
Top 5: Best Sushi at the Jersey Shore, NJ

Either it's deliciously wonderful or it's not. Sushi is a "huge" fan favorite. I have to be honest, it is not something I eat, but I have friends that love it. They tell me where the "best" Sushi is and if they like the restaurant where they serve it. It has to be fresh. Fresh is key to delicious Sushi.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Popular Convenience Chain Closing 18 New Jersey Locations

Of all New Jersey businesses that would be announcing closures, this is the last one I'd expect. They have 402 store locations scattered across the Garden State and over 9,500 stores throughout the country. Plus, they have some of the best taquitos I have ever had. Shockingly enough, it is...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Survey ranks New Jersey a top 10 state for wedding industry

The COVID pandemic did a number on weddings across the country but that number has grown bigger and better for 2022. An unprecedented 2.5 million weddings are set to take place this year, which is a boom not seen since 1984. Great news if you're in the wedding business. The...
COLORADO STATE
Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area

It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ is one of the safest states — thanks to cops, study says

Personal finance website WalletHub released its “2022’s Safest States in America,” comparing all 50 states across 53 key metrics grouped into five safety categories, including personal and residential, financial, road, and workplace, as well as emergency preparedness. In the tri-state area, New Jersey is the safest state...
ALABAMA STATE
Marijuana and more: NJ Poison Control’s Halloween warning

Halloween is a busy time for the New Jersey Poison Control Center. With people preoccupied preparing for school parades, house parties and trick-or-treating, they may not be paying attention to everything happening around them. But Bruce Ruck, managing director at the NJ Poison Information and Education System at Rutgers University...
How to win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot without leaving your home

You can take your shot at the near-record Powerball jackpot without leaving your home or stepping foot into a store. The annuity value of the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash), the second-largest in the game's history and the fourth-largest ever for a U.S. lottery.
The role of New Jersey librarians expands to provide more community help

The role of libraries and librarians has grown over the years in New Jersey, becoming a jack-of-all-trades. Libraries have been serving more as community centers where they help connect people with each other and with information, said Jessica Trujillo, president of The New Jersey Library Association. How have New Jersey...
NEW JERSEY STATE
This is how much you need to earn in NJ to be middle class

You hear a lot about the “middle class” and what’s being done or not done for people in that group. But who, exactly, is in that cohort?. As quoted in an article by GOBankingRates.com, the Pew Research Center defines middle class pretty broadly, including people who earn two-thirds of the US median income up to those whose income is double the U.S. median.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey Grocery Store Shelves Could Be Bare In Less Than Two Weeks

There is a real possibility that our New Jersey grocery store shelves will be barren in less than two weeks. I remember when COVID first started my husband and I went to Costco to stock up and it was a jarring experience. There were hundreds of other people doing the same thing and we were all lined up outside being let in 20 people at a time. It was scary. Inside, the shelves were getting bare and I started to cry.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Open enrollment for 2023 — NJ marketplace is up and running

Open enrollment is underway for New Jersey's health care marketplace, and those who get their benefits through an employer will soon be asked to make their 2023 selections for coverage. The plan choices you make this fall are set in stone for all of next year, unless your life experiences...
‘Ghosting’ in NJ — it’s not just in the workplace anymore

With the labor shortage continuing in New Jersey, ghosting has become more and more commonplace at companies across the Garden State. But this kind of behavior, where you accept a job offer but then never show up for your first day at work and never communicate your change of plans, is also on the rise in personal relationships.
True life terror: Hamilton, NJ mom hit while trick-or-treating

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A mom is grateful to three police officers who took her sons trick-or-treating after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver. Tabitha Vassey was with her sons Liam, 7, who was dressed as the grim reaper, and Greyson, 3, in his Chase from Paw Patrol costume, Monday night on West Park Avenue near Lafayette Avenue. They looked both ways as they decided to cross the street and determined it was safe and crossed.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
