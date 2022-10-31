Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey: Here’s How To Donate Your Halloween Candy To Our Troops
Unfortunately, there is such a thing as having TOO much Halloween candy. Be honest with yourself here. There is nothing good that can come from you eating that entire 10 lb. bag of Halloween candy all on your own. So to save you from a cavity nightmare....here are a few...
92.7 WOBM
Inflation-proof Thanksgiving! NJ supermarket slashes prices to 2019 levels
Turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie. These are just some of the staple dishes that appear on a Thanksgiving table. But the prices of these foods and the ingredients to make them have skyrocketed, making it almost impossible to serve up an authentic holiday dinner like grandma used to make.
92.7 WOBM
Top 5: Best Sushi at the Jersey Shore, NJ
Either it's deliciously wonderful or it's not. Sushi is a "huge" fan favorite. I have to be honest, it is not something I eat, but I have friends that love it. They tell me where the "best" Sushi is and if they like the restaurant where they serve it. It has to be fresh. Fresh is key to delicious Sushi.
92.7 WOBM
The Oldest Bridge in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
92.7 WOBM
Popular Convenience Chain Closing 18 New Jersey Locations
Of all New Jersey businesses that would be announcing closures, this is the last one I'd expect. They have 402 store locations scattered across the Garden State and over 9,500 stores throughout the country. Plus, they have some of the best taquitos I have ever had. Shockingly enough, it is...
92.7 WOBM
Survey ranks New Jersey a top 10 state for wedding industry
The COVID pandemic did a number on weddings across the country but that number has grown bigger and better for 2022. An unprecedented 2.5 million weddings are set to take place this year, which is a boom not seen since 1984. Great news if you're in the wedding business. The...
92.7 WOBM
New Jersey, This Shiny Dime Is Worth $456K And You May Have It
I know everyone is talking about the Powerball right now but you may have a winner right in your pocket. After watching The Coin Guy on TikTok I’m realizing that I need to pay closer attention to my change. Specifically, to my dimes and you do too!. I love...
92.7 WOBM
Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area
It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
NJ is one of the safest states — thanks to cops, study says
Personal finance website WalletHub released its “2022’s Safest States in America,” comparing all 50 states across 53 key metrics grouped into five safety categories, including personal and residential, financial, road, and workplace, as well as emergency preparedness. In the tri-state area, New Jersey is the safest state...
92.7 WOBM
Online gambling in NJ may be causing a serious problem with young men, boys
TRENTON – The explosion of online gaming appears to be making it easier for people who are underage to gamble. Almost one-third of gaming profits in September came through internet gaming, rather than in-person gambling in Atlantic City. And more than 93% of all the money spent on sports bets was wagered online.
92.7 WOBM
Marijuana and more: NJ Poison Control’s Halloween warning
Halloween is a busy time for the New Jersey Poison Control Center. With people preoccupied preparing for school parades, house parties and trick-or-treating, they may not be paying attention to everything happening around them. But Bruce Ruck, managing director at the NJ Poison Information and Education System at Rutgers University...
How to win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot without leaving your home
You can take your shot at the near-record Powerball jackpot without leaving your home or stepping foot into a store. The annuity value of the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash), the second-largest in the game's history and the fourth-largest ever for a U.S. lottery.
92.7 WOBM
The role of New Jersey librarians expands to provide more community help
The role of libraries and librarians has grown over the years in New Jersey, becoming a jack-of-all-trades. Libraries have been serving more as community centers where they help connect people with each other and with information, said Jessica Trujillo, president of The New Jersey Library Association. How have New Jersey...
92.7 WOBM
This is how much you need to earn in NJ to be middle class
You hear a lot about the “middle class” and what’s being done or not done for people in that group. But who, exactly, is in that cohort?. As quoted in an article by GOBankingRates.com, the Pew Research Center defines middle class pretty broadly, including people who earn two-thirds of the US median income up to those whose income is double the U.S. median.
92.7 WOBM
New Jersey Grocery Store Shelves Could Be Bare In Less Than Two Weeks
There is a real possibility that our New Jersey grocery store shelves will be barren in less than two weeks. I remember when COVID first started my husband and I went to Costco to stock up and it was a jarring experience. There were hundreds of other people doing the same thing and we were all lined up outside being let in 20 people at a time. It was scary. Inside, the shelves were getting bare and I started to cry.
Saucy, Cheesy, Goodness – Here’s Where You Can Eat New Jersey’s Best Lasagna
I'm drooling just thinking about it. What makes a perfect lasagna? Is it the gooey cheese? The delicious marinara sauce and meat? Or how about the perfectly cooked pasta layered in between. I'm a vegetarian, and I enjoy a spinach and ricotta lasagna. You can also add some spice to...
92.7 WOBM
3 Separate $50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in South Jersey
The Halloween night Powerball drawing was very profitable for three players in South Jersey. Three separate $50,000 winning lottery tickets were sold in Burlington County, Camden County, and Ocean County. Those winning tickets reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Monday, October 31st,...
Open enrollment for 2023 — NJ marketplace is up and running
Open enrollment is underway for New Jersey's health care marketplace, and those who get their benefits through an employer will soon be asked to make their 2023 selections for coverage. The plan choices you make this fall are set in stone for all of next year, unless your life experiences...
92.7 WOBM
‘Ghosting’ in NJ — it’s not just in the workplace anymore
With the labor shortage continuing in New Jersey, ghosting has become more and more commonplace at companies across the Garden State. But this kind of behavior, where you accept a job offer but then never show up for your first day at work and never communicate your change of plans, is also on the rise in personal relationships.
92.7 WOBM
True life terror: Hamilton, NJ mom hit while trick-or-treating
HAMILTON (Mercer) — A mom is grateful to three police officers who took her sons trick-or-treating after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver. Tabitha Vassey was with her sons Liam, 7, who was dressed as the grim reaper, and Greyson, 3, in his Chase from Paw Patrol costume, Monday night on West Park Avenue near Lafayette Avenue. They looked both ways as they decided to cross the street and determined it was safe and crossed.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0