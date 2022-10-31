Read full article on original website
Related
vinlove.net
Walking streets of Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi are bustling on Halloween
Many young people dressed up as ghosts and flocked to Nguyen Hue, Bui Vien (District 1), Hang Ma, and Ta Hien (Hoan Kiem District) … to have fun on the night before Halloween. Nguyen Hue Walking Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, on the evening of October 30,...
‘It was chaos’: how my Halloween night out in Itaewon went from fun to horror
I had seen that part of Seoul busy before, but never like this – I couldn’t move. Then we started hearing fire engines
BBC
South Korea Halloween crush: The lost belongings in pictures
The items are laid out neatly in the almost silent sports hall: designer handbags, well-worn trainers, headphones still nestled in their cases. They are some of the possessions left behind as people desperately tried to escape the crush which took the lives of more than 150 Halloween revellers in a Seoul neighbourhood on Saturday.
BBC
Itaewon crush: Five friends went out for Halloween; only two came home
Seoul's funeral homes are now filled with the bodies of young people and their heartbroken parents. At the end of a long corridor, Mr Sim and his wife sit crumpled on a small sofa, unable to lift their heads. Inside one of the rooms is the body of their son,...
vinlove.net
Giving chickens a herbal bath, wrapped in clay, the owner sells hundreds of chickens every day in Hanoi
Unlike traditional grilled chicken dishes, clay-coated chicken not only impresses with its different processing but also attracts diners with its strange and delicious taste. Clay-wrapped chicken is actually grilled chicken but wrapped in lotus leaves, cooked by braised in clay and grilled over charcoal. This method helps the chicken to be tender, fragrant, and intriguing to diners.
vinlove.net
The kind of tree with fallen leaves that no one picks up is a specialty only in the West, priced at 4 $/kg
Wanting to enjoy this leaf is not easy because no everywhere can find it. In the provinces of the Mekong Delta, there is a tree that people often plant in their gardens for shade. Moreover, people often pick the leaves of this plant to use as raw vegetables, served with some dishes. It’s a weevil tree (Cynometra ramiflora).
vinlove.net
Take a look at the famous markets throughout Vietnam, everywhere is crowded with foreign tourists
Markets are not only a place to exchange and buy and sell but also place to show the culture of each region. There are markets that are both busy trading places and also tourist symbols of the city when visitors come here not only to buy their favorite items, and souvenirs but also to explore the architecture of the areas. Old and special market. The three North-Central-South regions all have markets with a long history that are loved by many tourists when visiting. When visiting these markets, visitors not only have the opportunity to shop for souvenirs and regional specialties but also discover a lot of interesting things about their own culture. market.
vinlove.net
There is a school that specializes in nearly 150 years of life: Ancient architecture full of romance, if you want to come here, you must study very well!
This is one of the oldest and most prestigious schools in Ho Chi Minh City. Tran Dai Nghia High School for the Gifted in Ho Chi Minh City (also known by the familiar name “Tran Chuyen”) is one of the oldest and most prestigious schools in Ho Chi Minh City.
vinlove.net
The weaving of La Chi people
HA GIANG – The cotton growing and weaving profession of La Chi people, Na Khuong commune, Quang Binh district has been preserved for a long time.
vinlove.net
A trip to Binh Lieu is the most memorable memory of Binh Dinh girl
The most memorable memory of the Binh Dinh girl when coming to Binh Lieu is… crying and experiencing heart-stopping times because she is afraid of ghosts and the dark. Mai Phuong Thao, 24, and her boyfriend run a small coffee shop in Binh Dinh. On October 15, she and her friend visited Binh Lieu (Quang Ninh) for two days and two nights. Thao is very excited to come to this border mountainous district. The reason is that Binh Lieu in October has beautiful reeds. When she arrived, the mop had not yet fully bloomed, but “it’s already beautiful”.
vinlove.net
Vegetarian restaurant on the cliff to eat, you have to climb the pass and wade streams
NINH THUAN – Isolated on a cliff, nearly 2 km from the center of Vinh Hy Bay, the vegetarian restaurant challenges diners when they come for the first time. In early October, Thu Ha, 36 years old, Hanoi, chose Vinh Hy Bay as a tourist destination to relax before changing jobs. Arriving in Vinh Hy when it was the rainy season, the vineyards were not many, so according to a local, she went to a vegetarian restaurant on the top of the mountain in the buffer zone of Nui Chua National Park.
South Korean officials said they didn't have a plan for handling crowds at events with no organizers, like the Halloween crowd crush which killed 155 people
South Korean authorities had no "guidelines or a manual" for crowds at events where there is no organizer, a top safety official said on Monday.
vinlove.net
Floating around Hanoi, enjoying 1001 specialty dishes from Vietnam’s provinces and cities
No need to go far when staying in Hanoi, there are Cao Bang rolls, Hue beef noodles, Nghe An eel soup, or Saigon broken rice…. If you have not had the opportunity to set foot in the regions on the S-shaped strip of land yourself, why don’t you try the way of “traveling” through the culinary path? Because, even in the capital, there are countless restaurants serving regional specialties. Not to mention, the quality of food at a number of places is also quite standard, comparable to the “original”.
vinlove.net
Memorable motorbike trip to Ha Giang by 3 Hanoi mothers and children
5 days of backpacking in Ha Giang, Hang and her children had experiences such as bathing in waterfalls, crossing the “Four Great Peaks” and roaming in Tu San – which is known as the deepest canyon in the Southeast. ASIAN,…. Ms. Bui Hang (43 years old, in...
vinlove.net
The Hanoi Museum suddenly became a virtual living coordinate that is hunted by young people because of the new check-in corners
Possessing an eye-catching art space and countless poetic virtual live backgrounds, Hanoi Museum is becoming an impressive check-in point loved by many young people. Hanoi is home to many impressive museums and art centers. It was thought that these historical and cultural places were gradually sinking into oblivion, but in recent times, young people have flocked to the museum, which is not only an ideal destination for art enthusiasts, who love culture but also extremely cool virtual living coordinates with countless beautiful corners.
vinlove.net
Buckwheat flowers bloom, and tourists everywhere flock to Ha Giang to check-in
Happiness Road in the past days is much busier when there are consecutive trips of tourist cars, personal cars, and motorbikes in groups to Ha Giang to admire the blooming buckwheat flowers. After an early flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, Ms. Ngo Thi Kim Hoan (HCMC) continued...
vinlove.net
In addition to popular dishes, international tourists also enjoy the unique machine-pressed sugarcane juice in Vietnam
Not only has a delicious taste, but sugarcane juice also impresses foreign tourists with its unique way of pressing. The journey to discover Vietnam always brings many unforgettable experiences for foreign tourists. Besides traveling and visiting beautiful places, foreign tourists also have a special love for our country’s cuisine because of its diversity and uniqueness in both eating and processing. In addition to “brand” dishes such as pho, bread, bun cha, etc., the simple sugarcane juice in Vietnam also makes many foreign tourists “fall in love” when they try it for the first time.
vinlove.net
See the oldest lighthouse in Vietnam located on a wild, rugged island
Long Chau Lighthouse stands out among the thorny rocky mountains as a highlight of the unspoiled island. Traveling to the sea and islands, in addition to the fine white sand, cherishing the clear blue water under the fresh trees, towards a slightly higher angle, it is impossible not to mention the lighthouses that quietly catch the wind and wind, solid over time. time.
vinlove.net
The village “builds houses” for birds, produces 3000 pieces/day, and workers can’t finish their work
In Thanh Oai district, Hanoi, there is Canh Hoach village famous for making bird cages hundreds of years old. From a side job, it has become the main livelihood of the whole village, helping many households get rich. Visiting Canh Hoach village (nominal name is Vac village) in Dan Hoa...
vinlove.net
The 73-year-old man takes his wife to travel everywhere: “The more you go, the better you feel”
Going through the old forests in Laos, holding the steering wheel firmly through the winding slopes of Kon Tum hills… Mr. Phuoc Minh (73 years old) and his wife had valuable experiences during the trip. The West has bright yellow rice fields, the red river is filled with alluvium;...
Comments / 0