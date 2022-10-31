ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Georgia native a victim in deadly Seoul crowd surge

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PSoo5_0isYxgPO00

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Kennesaw State University student who was part of a study-abroad program in South Korea has been reported among the more than 150 victims killed in the Halloween crowd surge.

Steven Blesi died in the celebration in Itaewon district in Seoul Saturday night.

His father, Steve, told WSB-TV that he had spoken to his son before he went out that night.

“We knew that him and his friends, they were going to go out, because they just finished midterms,” Steve told WSB. “I texted him through WhatsApp because he’s over there and said ‘I know you’re out and about, but be safe, I love you.’”

Steve said not long after he texted his son, he received a call from his brother asking if he had heard what happened.

“We started calling his phone through the WhatsApp, over and over, just kept calling for like two hours, where finally a police officer answered,” Steve Blesi told WSB.

He would later learn that his son, Steven Blesi II, was among the many killed.

Steven Blesi was an international business major and was one of 11 students from KSU in South Korea as part of the program, Kennesaw State University Officials told WSB. The other 10 students were reported safe.

“On behalf of the entire Kennesaw State community, our thoughts and prayers go out to Steven’s family and friends as they mourn this incomprehensible loss,” said Kennesaw State University President Kathy Schwaig. “We have been in contact with Steven’s family and have offered all available resources of the University to them.”

According to The Washington Post, Steven Blesi was a Georgia native from Marietta and was a junior at KSU.

The university said it has made counseling support available to students impacted by the tragedy.

Around 100,000 people attended the festivities in Seoul, which was the first no-mask Halloween event since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the BBC.

The crowd surge was South Korea’s deadliest disaster since 2014, when 304 people, primarily high school students, died in a ferry sinking.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Officials: Georgia man’s date allegedly stole truck, led deputies on high-speed chase

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man’s date allegedly stole his truck and led deputies on a high-speed chase, officials say. According to WSB-TV, Wesley Burson told police that he met Jennifer Lee Gray who was also known as Piper, on a dating app called “Plenty of Fish.” He arranged for a ride-share to pick her up Thursday evening at a northwest Atlanta hotel and bring her to his house.
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

In Georgia's 14th District, Dems pin hopes on Marcus Flowers to unseat Marjorie Taylor Greene

LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello reports on the race for Georgia's 14th Congressional District. On a Friday evening in a quiet neighborhood in Powder Springs, 40 minutes northwest of Atlanta, volunteer canvasser Kent Buis stops by houses with a clipboard and a stack of flyers. He’s wearing a powder blue T-shirt that reads: “Send Congress Flowers.”
GEORGIA STATE
secretatlanta.co

One Of The Best Donut Shops In America Set To Open Three Locations In Atlanta

It is nearly impossible to have too many sweets this time of year, so it only makes sense that you make room on your plate for one more piece of dessert. Atlanta’s dessert scene is one that continues to grow rapidly and we couldn’t be more excited. More options and more sweets have found their way into our city and we aren’t complaining. The latest hotspot will be The Salty Donut.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Stonecrest passes abortion resolution

Stonecrest City Council approved a resolution that prohibits the use of city funds to “investigate, store, or catalog reports of abortion care,” according to a news release. The news release says that “the resolution to support women’s reproductive rights,” was passed during a city council meeting on Oct....
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Burglars busy at 3 locations in Fayetteville

The old Haverty’s Furniture store on Ga. Highway 85 North in Fayetteville, under renovation to be the home of the new Tesla automotive showroom, was burglarized again on Oct. 29 with tools and copper wire stolen. That makes the second burglary at the location since Sept. 12. Fayetteville Police...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
11Alive

5-year-old girl shot Halloween morning, APD says

ATLANTA — Two men are facing charges after a 5-year-old girl was found shot Halloween morning, Atlanta Police said. APD said it happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW. The location is not far from the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, in between Atlanta's Adamsville and Westhaven neighborhoods.
ATLANTA, GA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
117K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy