New Canaan, CT

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk loses 1677-built house in illegal demolition

NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling is promising the “strictest penalties possible” for a contractor who “illegally” demolished one of Norwalk’s oldest homes. Situated around the block from City Hall at 21 Willow St. and referred to by some as the John Hiatt House and the Thomas Hyatt House by others, its original construction dates to 1677.
NORWALK, CT
ctexaminer.com

Stamford Opts Out of State Law Regulating Accessory Apartments

With time running out, the Stamford Zoning Board Monday voted to opt out of a state law that would allow accessory apartments on all single-family lots. Under the law, the Zoning Board had to initiate the opt-out, but members decided that, because Stamford was one of the few towns in Fairfield County that did not allow what the state calls accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, they would pass their own regulations first.
STAMFORD, CT
capeandislands.org

Mayor, watchdog react to news Connecticut alderman entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

The mayor of Derby, Connecticut, is dismissing news that a fellow Republican elected official in his town entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Gino DiGiovanni Jr., a Republican on the Board of Alders in Derby, recently confirmed to NBC Connecticut that he entered the U.S. Capitol during an attempt to overturn election results. DiGiovanni did not respond to a request for comment, but his colleague did.
DERBY, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Obscenities Over Political Signs

2022-11-01@5:44pm–#Fairfield CT– Police dispatched to the 600 block of Jennings Road because someone keeps coming by shouting obscenities at him because of the political signs in his yard. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
The Jewish Press

Latest Poll Shows Zeldin Ahead of Hochul in Gov Race

A Trafalgar Group poll published Monday shows Republican Lee Zeldin leading incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul by a margin of a little less than one point, 48.4% to 47.6%. The poll was conducted between October 27 and 31, with 1,198 respondents, and a margin of error of 2.9%. Virginia’s Republican...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTNH

New Haven’s FBI division says there are no credible election threats

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut voters have mixed reactions about the upcoming midterm election — including concerns about potential fraud, violence and intimidation. “You hear about all the voter fraud,” Rob Lyon, of New Haven, said. “I don’t know who to vote for right now because of the fraud.” While claims about election fraud […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New Haven mayor announces crisis response team

Kid from Glastonbury spreads the word on recycling. Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu with the Yale School of Medicine talks about a new study that shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from RSV. Updated: 6 hours ago. A morning fire brought a neighborhood in West Haven to a standstill.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Court Hearing Scheduled For Nov. 3 On Olson Drive Lawsuit

ANSONIA — Now that the sides have agreed upon a set of facts, or at least most of them, a court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3 in the case of Matt McGowan versus the City of Ansonia. McGowan, an Ansonia resident, is suing the city for allegedly not...
ANSONIA, CT
newcanaanite.com

Notice of Lawsuit: Cyclist Struck by Unmarked Police Vehicle

The town on Monday received statutory notice of intent to sue from a lawyer regarding a municipal worker striking a cyclist in New Canaan this past summer. According to attorney Adele Jacobs of Bridgeport-based Jacobs & Wallace PLLC, her client suffered a concussion and other injuries when at about 8:59 p.m. on June 27 (a Monday), he was “struck and run down” by a police officer in an unmarked vehicle, “pushing his bicycle to the ground and running it over” in the area of South Avenue and Church Street.
NEW CANAAN, CT

