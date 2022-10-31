Read full article on original website
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
A Better Way to Screen for Lung CancerBronxVoiceBrooklyn, NY
Norwalk loses 1677-built house in illegal demolition
NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling is promising the “strictest penalties possible” for a contractor who “illegally” demolished one of Norwalk’s oldest homes. Situated around the block from City Hall at 21 Willow St. and referred to by some as the John Hiatt House and the Thomas Hyatt House by others, its original construction dates to 1677.
newcanaanite.com
Historic District Commission: Proposed Redevelopment of Former Red Cross Property Not Appropriate
Members of the appointed body that oversees New Canaan’s Historic District—roughly, 21 properties around and near God’s Acre—said last week that plans to redevelop the former Red Cross building property are not in line with the town’s guidelines for the area. Plans filed in May...
ctexaminer.com
Fiorello and Rapini Go Door to Door, Boosting Voter Turnout in Greenwich and Stamford
STAMFORD – State Rep. Kimberly Fiorello, who represents Greenwich and Stamford, and Dominic Rapini, the Republican candidate for Secretary of the State, campaigned together door to door, targeting unaffiliated and Republican voters last week. Fiorello said she had been out knocking on doors in Greenwich and North Stamford every...
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Opts Out of State Law Regulating Accessory Apartments
With time running out, the Stamford Zoning Board Monday voted to opt out of a state law that would allow accessory apartments on all single-family lots. Under the law, the Zoning Board had to initiate the opt-out, but members decided that, because Stamford was one of the few towns in Fairfield County that did not allow what the state calls accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, they would pass their own regulations first.
capeandislands.org
Mayor, watchdog react to news Connecticut alderman entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
The mayor of Derby, Connecticut, is dismissing news that a fellow Republican elected official in his town entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Gino DiGiovanni Jr., a Republican on the Board of Alders in Derby, recently confirmed to NBC Connecticut that he entered the U.S. Capitol during an attempt to overturn election results. DiGiovanni did not respond to a request for comment, but his colleague did.
Vote 2022: Connecticut FBI office stepping up fight against voter intimidation
With election-related violence on the rise, is it even safe to head to the polls? On Monday, the FBI’s Connecticut field office announced a new effort to prevent threats and voter intimidation.
ctexaminer.com
Leaders of Stamford Board Of Reps Ask to Meet Simmons Over Claims of Racism
The leaders of the Stamford Board of Representatives have sent a letter to Mayor Caroline Simmons asking her to meet with them to resolve a conflict they say stems from unfounded remarks by the mayor that opposition to an affordable housing project was racially charged. In a carefully worded letter,...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Obscenities Over Political Signs
2022-11-01@5:44pm–#Fairfield CT– Police dispatched to the 600 block of Jennings Road because someone keeps coming by shouting obscenities at him because of the political signs in his yard. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
The Jewish Press
Latest Poll Shows Zeldin Ahead of Hochul in Gov Race
A Trafalgar Group poll published Monday shows Republican Lee Zeldin leading incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul by a margin of a little less than one point, 48.4% to 47.6%. The poll was conducted between October 27 and 31, with 1,198 respondents, and a margin of error of 2.9%. Virginia’s Republican...
New Haven’s FBI division says there are no credible election threats
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut voters have mixed reactions about the upcoming midterm election — including concerns about potential fraud, violence and intimidation. “You hear about all the voter fraud,” Rob Lyon, of New Haven, said. “I don’t know who to vote for right now because of the fraud.” While claims about election fraud […]
Connecticut’s 1st Congressional District race between John Larson and Larry Lazor focuses on social security and health care
The 1st Congressional District includes 27 towns and cities in Connecticut. Democratic incumbent John Larson has held the seat since 1999. He is being challenged by Republican Dr. Larry Lazor, a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology at Hartford Hospital.
trumbulltimes.com
Developer tries East Haven senior housing project again after court settlement
EAST HAVEN — A local developer has resubmitted plans to build an elderly housing complex on Sperry Lane and Foxon Road after appealing the town's previous decisions to deny the project. The Planning and Zoning Commission has received another application from The Bluffs LLC proposing to build four residential...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New Haven mayor announces crisis response team
Kid from Glastonbury spreads the word on recycling. Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu with the Yale School of Medicine talks about a new study that shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from RSV. Updated: 6 hours ago. A morning fire brought a neighborhood in West Haven to a standstill.
New Haven Independent
Court Hearing Scheduled For Nov. 3 On Olson Drive Lawsuit
ANSONIA — Now that the sides have agreed upon a set of facts, or at least most of them, a court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3 in the case of Matt McGowan versus the City of Ansonia. McGowan, an Ansonia resident, is suing the city for allegedly not...
Connecticut Public
Norwalk schools appeal ruling for mom who sued after she was told she couldn't breastfeed
The Norwalk Board of Education has appealed a state Superior Court ruling that supports a mother who claims she was discriminated against for breastfeeding her child on school property. Amanda Whitman-Singh is a lawyer in Norwalk who was told to stop breastfeeding her youngest child during a meeting with an...
wiltonbulletin.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
Bridgeport homeless encampment under I-95 overpass to be taken down
The state Department of Transportation is shutting down the tent city under I-95 in the East End of Bridgeport, where dozens of homeless people live.
East Hampton registrar of voters administrator arrested for vandalism
EAST HAMPTON, Conn — One of the Registrar of Voters administrators for East Hampton has been arrested on charges accusing her of vandalizing a car parked in the street near her house in August. Lori Wilcox, listed on East Hampton's town's website as the Republican Registrar of Voters and...
newcanaanite.com
Notice of Lawsuit: Cyclist Struck by Unmarked Police Vehicle
The town on Monday received statutory notice of intent to sue from a lawyer regarding a municipal worker striking a cyclist in New Canaan this past summer. According to attorney Adele Jacobs of Bridgeport-based Jacobs & Wallace PLLC, her client suffered a concussion and other injuries when at about 8:59 p.m. on June 27 (a Monday), he was “struck and run down” by a police officer in an unmarked vehicle, “pushing his bicycle to the ground and running it over” in the area of South Avenue and Church Street.
State police open applications as law enforcement agencies see recruitment challenges
MIDDLETOWN, Conn — The Connecticut State Police has opened the application process for the 134th Training Troop. Qualified applicants interested in becoming a state trooper have until November 28 to apply to become part of the 134th Training Troop, which is expected to enter the Training Academy in 2023.
