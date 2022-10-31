Parker Washington has to be feeling good about where’s he at after his performance against Ohio State. While the team lost, he had a monster day. Washington had 11 catches for 179 yards receiving along with a 58-yard score. He stated that one of his goals this season was to become more vocal and a leader for Penn State. With a game like he had in Week 9, that shouldn’t be too hard.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO