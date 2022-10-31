Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin addresses ongoing evaluation at QB position for Penn State
James Franklin has been asked about Drew Allar a lot this season. The question came up once again at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. Sean Clifford had 4 turnovers in the loss to Ohio State. Three of them were interceptions and he also lost a fumble after getting sacked by J.T. Tuimoloau.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin reveals plans for QB competition at Penn State
James Franklin stated that Penn State is going with the QB that will give the team the best chance to win on Saturday. He was asked about who QB1 will be at Wednesday’s press conference. It will either be Sean Clifford or Drew Allar suiting up for the Nittany...
saturdaytradition.com
Ranking the top 10 players in the Big Ten entering Week 10: JT Tuimoloau steals another spot for Ohio State
JT Tuimoloau stripped Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford of the ball once, and of his dignity repeatedly. The rest of Ohio State’s defense wasn’t getting much done Saturday afternoon in a hostile road environment, so the 6-4, 270-pound sophomore took matters into his own hands. The right-handed Clifford...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State-Penn State broadcast dominates Week 9 TV ratings
A ton of people from around the country all tuned in to watch Ohio State-Penn State on Saturday. The Buckeyes pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 44-31. 8.27 million people were watching the game on Saturday. That made it Week 9’s most watched game on any network.
saturdaytradition.com
Parker Washington speaks on pursuit of leadership role with Nittany Lions this season, praises Drew Allar's growth
Parker Washington has to be feeling good about where’s he at after his performance against Ohio State. While the team lost, he had a monster day. Washington had 11 catches for 179 yards receiving along with a 58-yard score. He stated that one of his goals this season was to become more vocal and a leader for Penn State. With a game like he had in Week 9, that shouldn’t be too hard.
saturdaytradition.com
Beaver Stadium shares amazing alternate angle from Week 9 flyover
Beaver Stadium hosted Ohio State for Penn State’s memorable Week 9 game. Though the final outcome was not the one fans were hoping for, it still proved to be a brilliant day in Happy Valley. The weather was near-perfect for the matchup, and the Stripe Out atmosphere in Beaver...
Comments / 0