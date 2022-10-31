ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Fernández García-Poggio named SEC Golfer of the Week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s golfer Blanca Fernández García-Poggio was named the Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Week for the first time in her career the league office announced Wednesday. The senior led the No. 5 Aggies to the East Lake Cup championship match and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie football playing for each other, bowl eligibility

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The first College Football Playoff rankings are released Tuesday evening. While the Aggies had aspirations of being in the playoff hunt at the beginning of the season, expectations have changed drastically. After going through a rough four-game losing streak, the Aggies are now fighting for...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Gray Garners NCEA, SEC Reining Rider of the Month Honors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M equestrian standout Ariana Gray has been named the National Collegiate Equestrian Association and Southeastern Conference Reining Rider of the Month for October, the organizations announced Wednesday. The Calgary, Alberta, native was 3-0 in Reining in October, including one Most Outstanding Performer honor. She began...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Hosts Alabama for a Mid-Week Match at Reed Arena

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena Wednesday for a match versus Alabama. The fixture takes place at 6 p.m. at Reed Arena and is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The Maroon & White picked up a win against a tough...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for Auburn Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game at Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M has won the last two matchups against the Tigers and leads the all-time series, 6-5. The Aggies...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 58 Stoiana heads to ITA National Fall Championships

SAN DIEGO, California -- No. 58 Mary Stoiana heads to San Diego, California to compete at the ITA National Fall Championship. Stoiana was invited to compete in the singles bracket of the tournament following her impressive fall campaign, highlighted by 3-0 in singles play at the Texas A&M Fall Invitational.
SAN DIEGO, CA
breezynews.com

Kosciusko native named interim athletics director at Mississippi State

A Kosciusko native has been named interim athletics director at Mississippi State following the resignation of John Cohen. Bracky Brett, the school’s Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Compliance, has been named to that position by MSU President Mark Keenum. “Bracky is well-known and highly respected in the Southeastern...
STARKVILLE, MS
Athlon Sports

SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday

The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University.  However, it was previously ...
AUBURN, AL
KBTX.com

Rudder looks to snap losing streak in season finale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The scheduling changes have also impacted Rudder. Their season finale is Thursday night at Merrill Green Stadium when they host Montgomery. Rudder isn’t have the success they would have liked. They’ve lost 5 straight and are 2-7 overall and haven’t won a district game.
BRYAN, TX
WTOK-TV

Choctaw Central handles Neshoba Central to give the Rockets their first loss in over 600 days

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Heading into Tuesday nights game against Choctaw Central the Neshoba Central Lady Rockets had not lost a game since March 2, 2021. The Lady Rockets went on a historic 33-0 run during the 2021-22 season and brought home the 5A state championship for the first time since 2017. The Choctaw Central Lady Warriors won the 4A state championship. Both of these programs use to winning.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
KBTX.com

Somerville volleyball falls to Thrall in bi-district round

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville volleyball team lost to Thrall 25-16, 25-11, 25-9 in the bi-district round of the UIL 2A playoffs at Yegua Gym Tuesday night. Thrall was the District 26-2A champion and ends Somerville’s season. Ramaya Carter and Alazia Vela led the lady Yeguas with 4 kills each.
SOMERVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy