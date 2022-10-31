Read full article on original website
Fernández García-Poggio named SEC Golfer of the Week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s golfer Blanca Fernández García-Poggio was named the Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Week for the first time in her career the league office announced Wednesday. The senior led the No. 5 Aggies to the East Lake Cup championship match and...
Mississippi State Athletic Director Search: Potential Candidates to Replace John Cohen
Here are a few potential new hires for Mississippi State's vacant athletic director position.
Aggie football playing for each other, bowl eligibility
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The first College Football Playoff rankings are released Tuesday evening. While the Aggies had aspirations of being in the playoff hunt at the beginning of the season, expectations have changed drastically. After going through a rough four-game losing streak, the Aggies are now fighting for...
Gray Garners NCEA, SEC Reining Rider of the Month Honors
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M equestrian standout Ariana Gray has been named the National Collegiate Equestrian Association and Southeastern Conference Reining Rider of the Month for October, the organizations announced Wednesday. The Calgary, Alberta, native was 3-0 in Reining in October, including one Most Outstanding Performer honor. She began...
No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving hosts Kentucky, TCU
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team is set to compete at home in separate meets against Kentucky on Thursday, Nov. 3 and No. 22 TCU on Friday, Nov. 4. Both dual meets are set to start at 3 p.m. inside the Rec Center Natatorium.
Texas A&M Hosts Alabama for a Mid-Week Match at Reed Arena
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena Wednesday for a match versus Alabama. The fixture takes place at 6 p.m. at Reed Arena and is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The Maroon & White picked up a win against a tough...
What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Mississippi State?
What is the line for Auburn's matchup with Mississippi State?
Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Explains 'Unusual' Interaction With Aggies Jimbo Fisher
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin spoke with the media on Halloween about the victory over Texas A&M.
Kick Time Announced for Auburn Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game at Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M has won the last two matchups against the Tigers and leads the all-time series, 6-5. The Aggies...
A&M focused on being bowl-eligible; reaction to Kiffin talking to players; Auburn kick at 6:30
A four-game losing streak has put the Texas A&M football team in danger of not qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2008. The Aggies (3-5, 1-4 SEC) need to win three of their last five games to become bowl-eligible. “You always want to go to a bowl...
No. 58 Stoiana heads to ITA National Fall Championships
SAN DIEGO, California -- No. 58 Mary Stoiana heads to San Diego, California to compete at the ITA National Fall Championship. Stoiana was invited to compete in the singles bracket of the tournament following her impressive fall campaign, highlighted by 3-0 in singles play at the Texas A&M Fall Invitational.
Kosciusko native named interim athletics director at Mississippi State
A Kosciusko native has been named interim athletics director at Mississippi State following the resignation of John Cohen. Bracky Brett, the school’s Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Compliance, has been named to that position by MSU President Mark Keenum. “Bracky is well-known and highly respected in the Southeastern...
SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday
The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University. However, it was previously ...
Mike Leach makes incredible pitch to potential Mississippi State ADs
Mississippi State are preparing to search for a new athletic director, and football coach Mike Leach gave the school something of a ringing endorsement, at least by his standards. Mississippi State confirmed Monday that athletic director John Cohen was leaving the school to take on the same role at Auburn,...
Rudder looks to snap losing streak in season finale
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The scheduling changes have also impacted Rudder. Their season finale is Thursday night at Merrill Green Stadium when they host Montgomery. Rudder isn’t have the success they would have liked. They’ve lost 5 straight and are 2-7 overall and haven’t won a district game.
AD John Cohen Reportedly Informs Mississippi State Officials of His Resignation
Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen is reportedly Auburn-bound.
Choctaw Central handles Neshoba Central to give the Rockets their first loss in over 600 days
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Heading into Tuesday nights game against Choctaw Central the Neshoba Central Lady Rockets had not lost a game since March 2, 2021. The Lady Rockets went on a historic 33-0 run during the 2021-22 season and brought home the 5A state championship for the first time since 2017. The Choctaw Central Lady Warriors won the 4A state championship. Both of these programs use to winning.
Somerville volleyball falls to Thrall in bi-district round
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville volleyball team lost to Thrall 25-16, 25-11, 25-9 in the bi-district round of the UIL 2A playoffs at Yegua Gym Tuesday night. Thrall was the District 26-2A champion and ends Somerville’s season. Ramaya Carter and Alazia Vela led the lady Yeguas with 4 kills each.
North Zulch wins Bi-District Championship following sweep of Prairie Lea
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gillian Kizer had a match high 14 kills as North Zulch won their bi-district playoff match against Prairie Lea 25-19, 25-13, 25-19 Tuesday night at Viking Gym. North Zulch will now take on Chester in the Area Round on Thursday. First serve is set for 7:30...
Starkville residents excited for new Triangle Crossing shopping center
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Intrigued customers spent the morning going in and out of the new stores that the Triangle Crossing has to offer. With this being just the start of the holiday season, people are excited to keep revenue in Starkville. Our reporter, Kealy Shields, stopped by and...
