Editor's Note: the following contains major spoilers for The Wonder.Upon first watching writer-director Sebastián Lelio’s The Wonder at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, there was a tension in trying to convey the full scope of the significance of what had happened. To delve into the conclusion and the way it connects back to the very start would give away too much about what the story has on its mind. However, with the film getting a limited release in theaters and a streaming release on Netflix starting November 16, the time is now a good one to delve into everything that happens with the ending. In case it wasn’t already clear, this piece contains massive spoilers about the film. In the event you haven’t seen it, best to remedy that and then come back to this page.

2 HOURS AGO