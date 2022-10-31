Read full article on original website
Kit Harrington Comments on His MCU Future as Black Knight After 'Eternals'
Fans were really hyped about Kit Harington’s entry in the MCU with Eternals. After Game of Thrones cconcluded, Marvel was quick to cast him as Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight in Chloe Zhao’s movie that also introduced Richard Madden as Ikaris. In a new chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Harington spoke about his casting process and Black Knight’s MCU future.
Sam Heughan & Priyanka Chopra Jonas Rom-Com 'Love Again' Sets New Release Date
A new release date is in order for the upcoming romantic comedy Love Again, a Screen Gems film that was formerly known as It’s All Coming Back to Me. Along with the announcement of the release date change, a new image from the film was also released. The film's release was moved from February 10, 2023 to May 12, 2023.
'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Star Stephanie Hsu Joins 'The Fall Guy'
Since her leading role in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s universe hopping feature, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Stephanie Hsu’s career has launched into the stratosphere. Over the last several months, it’s been revealed that the star will be featured in both the Disney+ series American Born Chinese and Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated Peacock series, Poker Face. Today, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed Hsu’s casting in the star-studded semi-reboot, The Fall Guy. Hsu will join the previously announced Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the 1980s series-turned-feature reimagining.
Jean-Claude Van Damme to Lead Action Movie 'Silent Kill'
Fan favorite action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme is set to star in the action feature Silent Kill, Deadline has reported. The movie is helmed by Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth fame Anthony Hickox, who also penned down the screenplay. The film will follow four mercenaries who find a hidden treasure in the Congo and decide to bury it and to meet back at the same spot in three years to split the fortune evenly. However, things don’t go as planned and take a different turn. Along with Van Damme, the movie also features NFL star-turned-actor Vernon Davis, Rafael Amaya, and Madalina Anea.
What's New on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022
Amazon Prime Video has plenty of exciting content coming to subscribers this November. Fresh off of his role in Don't Worry Darling, fans will get another dose of Harry Styles in the romantic drama My Policeman, where he stars opposite Emma Corrin and David Dawson. Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer will star in the western series The English which looks to be six episodes of pure excitement. Academy Award Winner Allison Janney will star alongside Kristen Bell and Ben Platt in the R-rated romantic comedy The People We Hate At The Wedding which hails from Set It Up director Claire Scanlon.
Ralph Macchio Revisits "Emotional" Decision to Write Elizabeth Shue Out of ‘Karate Kid’ Franchise
Even though The Karate Kid remains a beloved franchise, it had shortcomings. For instance, Elizabeth Shue’s character, Ali, was written off with one line in Part II. During an interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff for his newly released biography, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, Ralph Macchio commented on that line,m and how he was too young and busy to realize what it meant for Shue.
'Documentary Now!' Footage Exposes How Sheep-Stealing Prompted a Legendary Rivalry [Exclusive]
As you might know, the acclaimed mockumentary series Documentary Now! has kicked off Season 53 (or Season 4, but who cares about numbers, really) earlier this month, and it’s already reaching its halfway mark on the unfairly short season. As we can’t get enough of this show, IFC and AMC+ decided to share with us an exclusive clip from the series’ upcoming episode, as well as the poster that illustrates the story that will be told next.
How Guillermo del Toro is Helping to Shape the Horror and Animation Genres
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is making quite a splash as the director's new project, now streaming on Netflix, has debuted to positive reviews. The show's success shouldn't come as a surprise, as the Oscar winning director of Nightmare Alley, The Shape of Water, Pan's Labyrinth, and Pacific Rim, Guillermo del Toro has been riding a high for the better part of a two decades now. With everything he's done within the horror and animation genres, you might expect him to be resting on his laurels and enjoying the fruits of his years of labor. But the native of Guadalajara, Mexico is more active now than he's ever been. Cabinet of Curiosities is merely the latest illustration of how his penchant for supporting fellow filmmakers and giving back to the medium is unparalleled. And he's doing it from a variety of angles.
‘The Wonder’ Ending Explained: Who Tells the Best Story?
Editor's Note: the following contains major spoilers for The Wonder.Upon first watching writer-director Sebastián Lelio’s The Wonder at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, there was a tension in trying to convey the full scope of the significance of what had happened. To delve into the conclusion and the way it connects back to the very start would give away too much about what the story has on its mind. However, with the film getting a limited release in theaters and a streaming release on Netflix starting November 16, the time is now a good one to delve into everything that happens with the ending. In case it wasn’t already clear, this piece contains massive spoilers about the film. In the event you haven’t seen it, best to remedy that and then come back to this page.
Why Doesn't Yaddle Talk Like Yoda in 'Tales of the Jedi'?
Although Star Wars canon has managed to address almost every lingering question that fans have ever had about the saga, there are still some secrets that remain closely guarded. Chief among them is any identifying details about Yoda’s homeworld, species, or early life. “Yoda’s species” has never been identified in any official sourcebook, and it’s never revealed how he became a Jedi in the first place. George Lucas has purposefully kept all details about Yoda under wraps; when pressed for details, he’s only offered the joking response that Yoda is the illegitimate child of Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy from The Muppets.
'Insidious: Fear the Dark': Release Date, Plot, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far
Insidious isn't your typical haunted house or possession tale. The stories under this franchise all connect under the concept of a dark spiritual realm known as "The Further." Spirits from The Further don't haunt places, they haunt people, and they do it to the death. This sinister story, spooking viewers through the screen since 2010, has stayed relevant through the years and kept fans loyal through the telling of each chapter. It inspired the use of "Upside Down" worlds within our own, influenced the notion of cursed families throughout the genre, and made a name in horror for all those involved in the original film. With four films underway and fans left divided on the reception of the most recent installments, it's finally come time for a new chapter in the Insidious story.
'Enola Holmes 2' Cast and Character Guide
Sherlock Holmes is one of the world’s most recognizable detective franchises, but recently it has been another Holmes that has been gracing our screens. The Netflix film Enola Holmes debuted in 2020 and quickly became a hit with viewers. The film stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, the younger sister to Sherlock Holmes and a budding detective in her own right. Soon, viewers can revel in more of the mystery, whimsy, and suspense that made the first film compelling. Enola Holmes 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on November 4, 2022. With a cast of eccentric sleuths and mystery lovers, it's time for viewers to refresh their memories and see what old and new faces are on board for Enola Holmes 2.
Theo James Is the Most Disturbing Part of 'The White Lotus' Season 2 So Far
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus. Mike White’s brilliant social satire The White Lotus appeals to our inherent interest in seeing rich people be absolutely miserable. Although the brilliant first season had some comedic highs, it ended on a darkly disturbing note that reflected how the system of oppression will never truly change. One incident isn’t enough to take down systemic economic indifferences. As the wealthiest members of society gradually learn to recognize their privileges, it’s the working-class people that suffer.
'Andor's Leida Mothma Is Another Star Wars Legends Deep Cut
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Andor.Andor has distinguished itself from the other Star Wars projects on Disney+ so far with its deliberate lack of obvious fan service and connections to the Skywalker saga. There’s no creepy CGI Mark Hamill or Hayden Christensen, as Tony Gilroy has given us a more grounded look at the galaxy far, far away that doesn’t need lightsabers or the force to be captivating. The lack of cameos and overt references is one of Andor’s best attributes. By telling a unique and original story, it makes the Star Wars universe feel even more expansive.
John Krasinski's Jack Ryan Is the Best Version of the Character
Tom Clancy’s literary hero Jack Ryan has been one of the most popular protagonists in modern espionage fiction. Before his tragic death in 2013, Clancy wrote over a dozen novels in the core series and the larger “Ryanverse” that he created. While heroes like John Clark and Domingo Chavez had their fans, none of Clancy’s other protagonists found the same enthusiasm from readers. Ryan is both an expert and an everyman; he’s a relatable hero whose skills come from training, not destiny. The best stories within the Ryanverse are those where Ryan sees the promise of his country, but refuses to ignore its faults. There’s a complexity to his patriotism that is unique.
'Father Stu' Returns to Theaters With New PG-13 Version in December
Hallelujah! Sony Pictures has announced the date for the return of Father Stu to theaters. This time around, however, the Mark Wahlberg biopic is a changed film, having been cut down from an R rating to PG-13 for the re-release. The new cut, appropriately titled Father Stu: Reborn will premiere exclusively in theaters on December 9 and a new teaser sets up the return of the world's most unlikely priest in time for the Christmas holiday.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton Reveals Cassie Lang Will Be "Kind of a Mess"
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is emerging to be one of the most anticipated Marvel Studios projects coming next year. While Loki gave us a glimpse of Jonathan Major as He Who Remains, the upcoming movie will be our first proper introduction to Kang the Conqueror. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily return to their titular roles and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang aka Stature, along with Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Newton shared her experience working with the marvelous cast and her take on Cassie.
Shows Like 'House of the Dragon' For More Grim Medieval History
With the finale of Season 1 of House of the Dragon behind us, fans have been left with a gaping hole in their hearts. Even though there is no precise information on the release date for Season 2 (only vague news about a timeline for filming), there is still a possibility to dive back into gloomy medieval atmosphere by exploring the real history behind Westeros and its mythos.
'The Last of Us' Sets January Premiere Date on HBO
Finally, HBO has set a release date for its upcoming video game adaptation series The Last of Us. After having a fantastic year with House of the Dragon and Euphoria the streamer is looking out to start the new year on a high note. Fans will start the post-apocalyptical journey with Joel and Ellie early next year in January 2023, the network has announced. The series is based on Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed video game with a huge fan base and is highly anticipated.
