Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Citrus County Chronicle
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill says ankle pain biggest challenge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — How Ryan Tannehill can tolerate the pain in his sprained right ankle will determine if the Tennessee quarterback misses a second straight game or is back in the lineup Sunday night when the Titans visit Kansas City. “The pain is going to be there,” Tannehill...
Citrus County Chronicle
Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December.
Ken Barkley on Packers and Micro-Betting
Ken Barkley of You Better You Bet joins Steve “Sparky” Fifer and gives thoughts on the Packers-Lions game as well as a couple of other games. Then Ken educates Sparky on micro-betting and tells him a fun story about how he stumbled on it years ago.
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
NASCAR Penalty Report: October 2022 (Martinsville Speedway)
NASCAR penalty report following the drama at Martinsville Speedway. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited the short track of Martinsville Speedway. The 0.5-mile paperclip has a history of bringing drama to the sport and the weekend added pages to the history books. View the Martinsville penalty report following NASCAR weekend below.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cowboys take 'unthinkable' 6-2 record, high hopes into bye
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jerry Jones stood close to the same spot where seven weeks earlier the Dallas owner was addressing reporters after Dak Prescott fractured a thumb in a season-opening loss. The Cowboys had just beaten Chicago for their sixth win in seven games — four of those...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefs expect to have Toney, McDuffie on field vs Titans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have newly acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney on the field Sunday night when they face the Tennessee Titans in what could become a pivotal game in the race for AFC playoff seeding. They also plan to have first-round...
Citrus County Chronicle
Now with 1st-place Ravens, Roquan Smith ready to contribute
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The wide smile on Roquan Smith's face made it clear how he felt about his new surroundings. Smith was upbeat Wednesday when speaking with Baltimore-area media for the first time since he was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Ravens this week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jags confident in 'due diligence' done before Ridley trade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Cam Robinson got the trade alert on his phone, immediately cleared the screen and called college teammate Calvin Ridley to welcome him to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson said Ridley was excited about his pending move south and ready for a fresh start. Robinson was equally...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chase Young returns to practice with Washington Commanders
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Chase Young practiced with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, his first time doing so in nearly a year since tearing the ACL in his right knee. Young took part in individual drills as expected Wednesday after the team started his 21-day clock to activate him off the physically unable to perform list. Coach Ron Rivera would not commit to Young playing Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lions GM insists he would've traded Hockenson with 6-1 mark
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes insisted he still would have traded T.J. Hockenson even if his one-win team had a 6-1 record. The Lions traded a 25-year-old standout tight end in the division to NFC North-leading Minnesota a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.
What Does Liberty Bring to Saturday's Game at Arkansas?
Which Razorback strengths line up against the Flames' weakness and vice versa?
Citrus County Chronicle
Cavs' Garland back after missing 5 games with eye injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland is back in the starting lineup after missing five games with a left eye injury and will play Wednesday night in Cleveland's game against the Boston Celtics. Garland had been out since Oct. 19, when he was inadvertently scratched in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Green scores 17 as Bulls cruise past Hornets 106-88
CHICAGO (AP) — On an off night for two of Chicago's biggest stars, Javonte Green and the rest of the Bulls picked up the slack. Green scored 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting, leading a strong performance by Chicago's reserves and helping the Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-88 on Wednesday.
