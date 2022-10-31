ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Asia stocks fall after Fed says more US rate hikes likely

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets tumbled Thursday after the Federal Reserve added to recession fears by saying it wasn't finished raising U.S. interest rates to cool inflation. Hong Kong's benchmark lost 3.1%. Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney also followed Wall Street lower after the Fed on Wednesday...
WWD

Making Climate Uniforms for COP27 Has Become a Sustainability ‘Privilege’

Though the climate deal-making, discussions and outreach anticipated at COP27 (the U.N. climate summit held Nov. 6 to 18 in Egypt) is the main focus — attire is hardly an afterthought. The outfitting for the event has become a stamp of approval on apparel supply chain sustainability efforts, separating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy