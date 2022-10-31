Read full article on original website
Asia stocks fall after Fed says more US rate hikes likely
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets tumbled Thursday after the Federal Reserve added to recession fears by saying it wasn't finished raising U.S. interest rates to cool inflation. Hong Kong's benchmark lost 3.1%. Shanghai, Seoul and Sydney also followed Wall Street lower after the Fed on Wednesday...
Father of three-year-old blames China’s zero-Covid policy for son’s death
The father of a three-year-old boy who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in north-west China said strict Covid-19 policies “indirectly killed” his son by causing delays obtaining treatment. The boy’s death on Tuesday sparked outrage on social media and is the latest incident to trigger blowback against China’s...
Powell: Rate hikes may slow, but inflation fight hardly over
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought Wednesday to strike a delicate balance at a moment when high inflation is bedeviling the nation’s economy and commanding a central role in the midterm elections. Powell suggested that the Fed may decide in coming months to slow its...
Making Climate Uniforms for COP27 Has Become a Sustainability ‘Privilege’
Though the climate deal-making, discussions and outreach anticipated at COP27 (the U.N. climate summit held Nov. 6 to 18 in Egypt) is the main focus — attire is hardly an afterthought. The outfitting for the event has become a stamp of approval on apparel supply chain sustainability efforts, separating...
