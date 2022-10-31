ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Jaylen Brown Posts Cryptic Instagram Story About Ime Udoka Joining Nets

Shockwaves were sent across the NBA on Tuesday afternoon with Ime Udoka reportedly on the verge of becoming the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. It will be a very unceremonious exit from the Celtics for Udoka, who guided the franchise to an NBA Finals appearance last season during his first year at the helm. Udoka was serving a team-issued, season-long suspension for violation of Celtics organization policies. Udoka reportedly had an “improper” relationship with a female staffer and used “crude language” toward the individual.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Adding Ime Udoka to Kyrie Irving takes loathsome Nets to new low | Matt Vautour

Just when it looked like the Nets couldn’t get any less likable, they figured out a way to be even more repugnant. It wasn’t enough that Brooklyn ownership gave a weak condemnation and no discipline to Kyrie Irving after he promoted an antisemitic movie. Nope. After alienating Jews and anyone who doesn’t like bigotry earlier this week, the Nets decided to hire Ime Udoka. Of all the coaches they could have chosen after scapegoat-firing Steve Nash, they’re hiring a guy who was barely a month into his Celtics suspension for his mistreatment of women in the workplace. That’s a historically bad week even by the Nets’ standards.
BROOKLYN, NY
Boston

Travis Kelce explained why he lists the Patriots among his biggest rivals

"A lot of people say they go into New England and just get a bad taste in their mouth about Patriots fans." The Bruins rallied from a 5-2 deficit to defeat the Penguins 6-5 in overtime on Tuesday. It was a heavyweight matchup of two of the best teams in the NHL right now, and Boston’s comeback win is yet another positive sign at the start of the new season.
VIRGINIA STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy