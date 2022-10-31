Read full article on original website
Shockwaves were sent across the NBA on Tuesday afternoon with Ime Udoka reportedly on the verge of becoming the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. It will be a very unceremonious exit from the Celtics for Udoka, who guided the franchise to an NBA Finals appearance last season during his first year at the helm. Udoka was serving a team-issued, season-long suspension for violation of Celtics organization policies. Udoka reportedly had an “improper” relationship with a female staffer and used “crude language” toward the individual.
Just when it looked like the Nets couldn’t get any less likable, they figured out a way to be even more repugnant. It wasn’t enough that Brooklyn ownership gave a weak condemnation and no discipline to Kyrie Irving after he promoted an antisemitic movie. Nope. After alienating Jews and anyone who doesn’t like bigotry earlier this week, the Nets decided to hire Ime Udoka. Of all the coaches they could have chosen after scapegoat-firing Steve Nash, they’re hiring a guy who was barely a month into his Celtics suspension for his mistreatment of women in the workplace. That’s a historically bad week even by the Nets’ standards.
Just over one year ago, the Celtics hired away Ime Udoka from his assistant job with the Brooklyn Nets to take over as head coach over the Celtics. Now, Udoka looks poised to be a top contender for the open Nets job after the team parted ways with Steve Nash on Tuesday.
Hall of Famer Charles Barkley says the NBA missed their chance to make an example of Kyrie Irving following the Brooklyn Nets star’s recent controversial social media posts and comments. The TNT analyst called Irving an “idiot” during Tuesday night’s NBA coverage, saying that the NBA should have suspended...
The Ime Udoka era with the Celtics officially came to an end on Tuesday after the Brooklyn Nets elected to make the 45-year-old their new head coach after parting ways with Steve Nash. The truth is the Udoka era in Boston has been over for a while unofficially. Ever since...
There’s set to be a major shakeup in the Eastern Conference as the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly planning to hire suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka as their new head coach. The reports come as the dust has barely started to settle on the news that the Nets have...
Brad Marchand will tell you he didn’t have his best game in his 2022-23 season debut last week when the Boston Bruins took on the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-1 win. But he certainly looked like his normal self after shaking off a bit of rust during his first shift.
The Celtics played their second straight overtime thriller against the Cavaliers in the past week but Boston came up short once again as the Cavs held on for a 114-113 win after Jaylen Brown missed a potential game-winner as time expired. The overtime loss spoiled a sensational final 10 seconds...
Despite Jayson Tatum struggling with his shot all night, the Celtics still found themselves down just two points with 10.3 seconds left in the game. The Celtics needed at least a bucket to tie the score and potentially send it to overtime against the Cavaliers on Wednesday. That’s when Celtics...
The 2022 World Series shifts to Philadelphia on Monday night for a pivotal Game 3 after the teams split the first two games in Houston. Monday’s matchup will be the first World Series game at Citizens Bank Park since 2009. (UPDATE: Monday’s game has been postponed and moved to Tuesday night at the same time.)
"A lot of people say they go into New England and just get a bad taste in their mouth about Patriots fans." The Bruins rallied from a 5-2 deficit to defeat the Penguins 6-5 in overtime on Tuesday. It was a heavyweight matchup of two of the best teams in the NHL right now, and Boston’s comeback win is yet another positive sign at the start of the new season.
