Orange County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida man accused of crashing into multiple cars during high-speed chase

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Titusville man was arrested after he crashed into several cars across Brevard County during a high-speed chase while driving a stolen car Tuesday. Police said they attempted to stop 36-year-old Robert Lee Ramon Strachan of Titusville along the A. Max Memorial Bridge Parkway at 12:06 p.m. in response to a reported stolen 2021 white Chevy Silverado.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

67-year-old DeLand man killed in crash on I-4, troopers say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 67-year-old DeLand man was killed in a crash when he suffered a medical emergency Tuesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County near mile marker 16, east of Fritzke Road. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX...
DELAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Five die in head-on crash in Hillsborough County

PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Two young children and three adults were killed in a crash along a highway near Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A Ford Explorer crossed the center line for an unknown reasons and crashed nearly head-on into a Nissan Frontier Sunday night, troopers said in a crash report. The Nissan was then struck by another vehicle.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fire engulfs warehouse in Pine Hills

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire engulfed a warehouse Wednesday afternoon in the Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said. Firefighters said they were called shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the building on North Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road. They said the fire spread to the butler building, but...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Deltona woman, 2-year-old daughter found safe, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Jacqueline Shivers and her 2-year-old daughter were found safe on Wednesday. PREVIOUS: The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Deltona woman and her 2-year-old daughter. The sheriff’s office asked residents to be on...
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Horrific Florida crash leaves 5 dead, including 1-year-old

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a devastating crash that left five people dead in Hillsborough County. Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a collision involving an SUV, a pickup truck and a semi-truck in the...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man in his 20s was shot and killed in Orlando Tuesday afternoon, according to Orange County deputies. The shooting happened along Americana Boulevard between John Young Parkway and Orange Blossom Trail when deputies were called to respond at 2:30 p.m. The man was taken to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

