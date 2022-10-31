Read full article on original website
Related
I-75 reopens in Hillsborough County after deadly crash
A deadly crash shut down a portion of Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County on Wednesday evening.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of crashing into multiple cars during high-speed chase
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Titusville man was arrested after he crashed into several cars across Brevard County during a high-speed chase while driving a stolen car Tuesday. Police said they attempted to stop 36-year-old Robert Lee Ramon Strachan of Titusville along the A. Max Memorial Bridge Parkway at 12:06 p.m. in response to a reported stolen 2021 white Chevy Silverado.
click orlando
67-year-old DeLand man killed in crash on I-4, troopers say
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 67-year-old DeLand man was killed in a crash when he suffered a medical emergency Tuesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County near mile marker 16, east of Fritzke Road. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX...
click orlando
Arrest made months after fatal 150 mph crash on SR-408 in Orange County, records show
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 32-year-old man accused of going 150 mph before crashing into the back of a pickup truck on State Road 408 in November 2021 has been arrested. Omaykan Guler faces a vehicular homicide charge in the crash that happened on Nov. 8, 2021, on SR-408 near South Crystal Lake Drive. The crash shut down SR-408 for more than 8 hours.
Trooper, 2 others injured in early morning crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and two other people were injured in a crash along a busy roadway in Lake County Tuesday morning. According to FHP, the trooper was parked behind a tow truck on U.S. Highway 192 near Town Center Boulevard, investigating an earlier crash just before 5 a.m.
WESH
1 killed, 1 hurt as deputies investigate shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County sheriff's office is investigating a shooting Wednesday that they said left one man dead and another injured. Deputies were called to the intersection of Texas Avenue and Oak Ridge Road in Orlando about the shooting just before 2 p.m. Witnesses told deputies...
WESH
Authorities searching for missing Volusia woman, 2-year-old daughter
DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Department is asking people to be on the lookout for a missing woman and her 2-year-old. Officials say Jacqueline Shivers, and her daughter Ariyah, are missing from Deltona. Shivers is believed to be driving a white 2018 Toyota Camry, Florida tag 11DDIM.
Largo man killed in I-4 semi rollover crash
All lanes on Interstate 4 are back open after a deadly crash involving a semi-truck took place in in Hillsborough County early Tuesday morning.
WESH
Police: 3 people in critical condition after car goes into canal in South Daytona
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — Three people are critically hurt after a car crashed and ended up in a canal in South Daytona. Police responded to the scene of the crash Wednesday night on Lantern Drive near Reed Canal Road. The three people inside the vehicle were taken to the...
Mysuncoast.com
Five die in head-on crash in Hillsborough County
PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Two young children and three adults were killed in a crash along a highway near Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A Ford Explorer crossed the center line for an unknown reasons and crashed nearly head-on into a Nissan Frontier Sunday night, troopers said in a crash report. The Nissan was then struck by another vehicle.
WESH
Police: 21-year-old shot, killed while standing on patio with girlfriend in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting overnight in DeLand. Officials say it happened in a DeLand subdivision on the 800 block of Longview Avenue. DeLand police say a 21-year-old man was outside on the patio with his girlfriend, 26, when both were shot. It's the...
WESH
20-year-old killed in crash on Florida Turnpike in Osceola County
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — One person was killed Monday morning in a crash in Osceola County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 a.m. on the Florida Turnpike in Saint Cloud. Officials say a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a tractor-trailer collided. The Toyota driver, a 20-year-old...
Fire engulfs warehouse in Pine Hills
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire engulfed a warehouse Wednesday afternoon in the Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said. Firefighters said they were called shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the building on North Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road. They said the fire spread to the butler building, but...
WESH
Report: Orange County man shot, killed burglar he says tried to steal his chickens
ORLANDO, Fla. — New details have been released about a man who was shot and killed by an Orange County homeowner nearly a week ago and why the homeowner opened fire. Crime scene tape is still lying around from the investigation last Thursday at the home on Ponderosa Drive.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Orange County shopping plaza
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to reports of a shooting around 1:50 p.m. near the intersection of South Texas Avenue and Oak Ridge Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said a man...
click orlando
Deltona woman, 2-year-old daughter found safe, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Jacqueline Shivers and her 2-year-old daughter were found safe on Wednesday. PREVIOUS: The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Deltona woman and her 2-year-old daughter. The sheriff’s office asked residents to be on...
WESH
Horrific Florida crash leaves 5 dead, including 1-year-old
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a devastating crash that left five people dead in Hillsborough County. Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a collision involving an SUV, a pickup truck and a semi-truck in the...
Man found unconscious behind wheel of car with children inside
A Florida man's been arrested after he was found unconscious and unresponsive in his car with two young children inside.
fox35orlando.com
Mom reunites with family that tried to save her and her son following deadly DUI crash
The Florida Highway Patrol says a man accused of hitting and killing a five-year-old boy in Lake County over the weekend will now be facing manslaughter charges. That came as a relief to the mother of the boy killed, Kaitlin.
WESH
Man shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man in his 20s was shot and killed in Orlando Tuesday afternoon, according to Orange County deputies. The shooting happened along Americana Boulevard between John Young Parkway and Orange Blossom Trail when deputies were called to respond at 2:30 p.m. The man was taken to...
Comments / 0