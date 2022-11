OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Sedgwick man was arrested in Osage Co. after a traffic violation led to the discovery of meth, cocaine and marijuana. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, a K9 unit observed a traffic violation and conducted a stop near mile marker 161 on I-35.

SEDGWICK, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO