SEMO Football loses homecoming game to Eastern Kentucky
Players shake each others hands after the game on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Cape Girardeau. (Megan Burke ~ Southeast Missourian)
Having less of SEMO center will mean seeing more of him
Because Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball fans are going to see a lot less of Nate Johnson this season, ultimately, the crowds at the Show Me Center are going to see a lot MORE of the Redhawk senior center (just follow me). Johnson, who has battled injuries during his...
Sikeston Jaycee Bulldogs gets redemption against Poplar Bluff in championship game
BENTON, Mo. — The Sikeston Jaycee Bulldogs third and fourth-grade football team captured the Heartland Youth Football League-Big School Division Championship on Saturday, Oct. 29. The team finished the year with a 6-1 overall record and wins over Jackson, Dexter, Kelly and Perryville, and avenged its only loss of...
C3D1 soccer: Farmington wins 3-0 to end Sikeston's season
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Sikeston soccer season ended with a 3-0 loss to Farmington in the opening round of the MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 Tournament at Cape Central High School on Saturday, Oct. 29. The third-seeded Knights (13-4) are 14th in Class 3 in the latest power...
C5D1: Poplar Bluff seeks first win in five years vs. Jackson in semifinal
Poplar Bluff football coach David Sievers had whistled an end to practice Wednesday afternoon but the scout-team offense wanted one more shot against the first-team defense. Following an 0-4 start to their season, the Mules are now having too much fun for it to end now. “I think they’re in...
Dexter FB to return an abundance of talent, productivity in 2023
STE. GENEVIEVE – The downside of having just six seniors on a high school football team was often apparent for Dexter this past season. The Bearcats often showed the ability to play with more formidable opponents, but couldn’t sustain that positive momentum, as they finished 4-6 following Friday’s rout to Ste. Genevieve in the opening round of the MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 playoffs. However, for those that followed Dexter all season, what is memorable is the fact that so many of the 42 student-athletes that have eligibility for 2023 made positive impressions.
C4D1 soccer: Jackson upsets second-seeded Northwest in overtime
ST. LOUIS — After two halves of scoreless soccer in regulation, the seventh-seeded Jackson Indians forced overtime against second-seeded Northwest in Saturday's Class 4 District 1 quarterfinal. The Indians were able to pull off the upset when sophomore Aiden McMinn hit a golden goal to give Jackson a 1-0...
2 overnight shootings in Sikeston
A southern Illinois transit company is offering free rides to the polls on election day. Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on sandbar in Mississippi River. A western Kentucky man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her on a sandbar in the Mississippi River. 2 overnight...
Former Farmington Educator Dies At 88
(Farmington) A former educator well know to many in the area has died at the age of 88. Mark Toti looks back at the life of Anna Jean Wade.
Huge Turnout for Freakytown in Fredericktown
(Fredericktown) Hundreds of children showed up Saturday evening in their best costumes to celebrate Halloween a couple days early in Fredericktown. Freakytown was held around the Madison County Courthouse Square. At one time, trick or treaters completely circled the courthouse as the kids stopped at each individual booth to fill...
2 injured in crash in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau. Traffic was snarled for a time after a motorcycle and car crashed at the intersection of Mount Auburn and Gordonville near William Street about 9:24 a.m. Both drivers went to a local...
Nightmare on Chamber Street in Fredericktown
(Fredericktown) Sunday night and Halloween night is your last chancec to check out Nightmare on Chamber Street. It’s a haunted house put on by the Fredericktown Fire Department. Paul Brown is the assistant fire chief. Admission is only 10-dollars and Brown says their haunted house is one the biggest...
Gov. Parson to make ceremonially bill signing stop in Bernie
BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to make a stop in Bernie on Monday morning, October 31. The governor will be at Martin Rice Company to ceremonially sign Senate Bills 3 & 5 and House Bill 3. These bills are the agriculture tax credits and income tax...
Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes
Graves County Sheriff files formal complain against recovery works. Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?
Nurse at Missouri hospital pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for personal use
A nurse at a Missouri, hospital pleaded guilty to a federal felony and admitted fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use. Lindsay J. Maupin, 31, of Cape Girardeau, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark to one felony count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Maupin, a registered nurse, admitted that from Jan. 18, 2020, to Feb. 2, 2020, while working at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, she fraudulently obtained fentanyl from a Pyxis machine for her own use on multiple occasions.
Operation Sand Opposed to Proposed Sand Mine in Rural Ste. Genevieve County (Interview)
Interview with Leigh McNail, organizer of Operation Sand, an organization that is opposed to the proposed sand mine of Nexgen Silica in rural Ste. Genevieve County.
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying person of interest
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a person of interest in the case of a stolen credit card. Anyone with information on the identity of the person in the photos is asked to call...
