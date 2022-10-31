ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

semoball.com

Having less of SEMO center will mean seeing more of him

Because Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball fans are going to see a lot less of Nate Johnson this season, ultimately, the crowds at the Show Me Center are going to see a lot MORE of the Redhawk senior center (just follow me). Johnson, who has battled injuries during his...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

C3D1 soccer: Farmington wins 3-0 to end Sikeston's season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Sikeston soccer season ended with a 3-0 loss to Farmington in the opening round of the MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 Tournament at Cape Central High School on Saturday, Oct. 29. The third-seeded Knights (13-4) are 14th in Class 3 in the latest power...
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

Dexter FB to return an abundance of talent, productivity in 2023

STE. GENEVIEVE – The downside of having just six seniors on a high school football team was often apparent for Dexter this past season. The Bearcats often showed the ability to play with more formidable opponents, but couldn’t sustain that positive momentum, as they finished 4-6 following Friday’s rout to Ste. Genevieve in the opening round of the MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 playoffs. However, for those that followed Dexter all season, what is memorable is the fact that so many of the 42 student-athletes that have eligibility for 2023 made positive impressions.
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

C4D1 soccer: Jackson upsets second-seeded Northwest in overtime

ST. LOUIS — After two halves of scoreless soccer in regulation, the seventh-seeded Jackson Indians forced overtime against second-seeded Northwest in Saturday's Class 4 District 1 quarterfinal. The Indians were able to pull off the upset when sophomore Aiden McMinn hit a golden goal to give Jackson a 1-0...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

2 overnight shootings in Sikeston

A southern Illinois transit company is offering free rides to the polls on election day. Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on sandbar in Mississippi River. A western Kentucky man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her on a sandbar in the Mississippi River. 2 overnight...
SIKESTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Huge Turnout for Freakytown in Fredericktown

(Fredericktown) Hundreds of children showed up Saturday evening in their best costumes to celebrate Halloween a couple days early in Fredericktown. Freakytown was held around the Madison County Courthouse Square. At one time, trick or treaters completely circled the courthouse as the kids stopped at each individual booth to fill...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
kbsi23.com

2 injured in crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau. Traffic was snarled for a time after a motorcycle and car crashed at the intersection of Mount Auburn and Gordonville near William Street about 9:24 a.m. Both drivers went to a local...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

Nightmare on Chamber Street in Fredericktown

(Fredericktown) Sunday night and Halloween night is your last chancec to check out Nightmare on Chamber Street. It’s a haunted house put on by the Fredericktown Fire Department. Paul Brown is the assistant fire chief. Admission is only 10-dollars and Brown says their haunted house is one the biggest...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
KFVS12

Gov. Parson to make ceremonially bill signing stop in Bernie

BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to make a stop in Bernie on Monday morning, October 31. The governor will be at Martin Rice Company to ceremonially sign Senate Bills 3 & 5 and House Bill 3. These bills are the agriculture tax credits and income tax...
BERNIE, MO
kttn.com

Nurse at Missouri hospital pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for personal use

A nurse at a Missouri, hospital pleaded guilty to a federal felony and admitted fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use. Lindsay J. Maupin, 31, of Cape Girardeau, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark to one felony count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Maupin, a registered nurse, admitted that from Jan. 18, 2020, to Feb. 2, 2020, while working at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, she fraudulently obtained fentanyl from a Pyxis machine for her own use on multiple occasions.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

