STE. GENEVIEVE – The downside of having just six seniors on a high school football team was often apparent for Dexter this past season. The Bearcats often showed the ability to play with more formidable opponents, but couldn’t sustain that positive momentum, as they finished 4-6 following Friday’s rout to Ste. Genevieve in the opening round of the MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 playoffs. However, for those that followed Dexter all season, what is memorable is the fact that so many of the 42 student-athletes that have eligibility for 2023 made positive impressions.

DEXTER, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO