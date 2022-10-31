Read full article on original website
Over $17,000 check donated to Folds of Honor
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mitchell Distributing presented a check for over $17,000 to Folds of Honor for their annual contribution for the year. Budweiser has a decade-long partnership with Folds of Honor having donated $18 million, equating to over 3,600 scholarships for military dependents served by Folds of Honor. Mitchell...
Collinsville Piggly Wiggly gears up for Hope for Hunger Food Drive
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Giving to a good cause!. The Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville is gearing up for its annual Hope for Hunger Food Drive. The food drive is happening this Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to Feedingamerica.org, one in every five children face hunger in Mississippi...
Mrs. Linda Ruth Hodgkin Meadows
Services Celebrating the life of Mrs. Linda Ruth Hodgkin Meadows will begin at 12:30 PM Monday, November 7, 2022 at Long Creek Baptist Church with Dr. Ray Meadows and Bro. Marty Harper officiating. Interment will follow in Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to entrusted with the arrangements.
Afternoon wreck leads to fire
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - No one was severely injured during a Wednesday afternoon wreck near downtown Meridian. A truck and SUV collided near 24th Ave. and 10th St. around 3:30 p.m. The SUV caught fire, but the Meridian Fire Department was able to put the flames out quickly. The area...
MPD announces new officers join force
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian announced Tuesday two new officers have joined the Meridian Police Department. Cameron Moody and Justin Newbaker are the latest additions to the patrol force. Moody, 28, is a Meridian native and previously worked for Metro Ambulance. He’s the son of Doug and...
TS Martin is now Hurricane Martin
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Martin formed Wednesday morning as a category 1 hurricane. It is the 7th hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Martin was moving east northeastward at the time very quickly across the Subtropical Atlantic. Martin is forecasted to continue to strengthen possibly becoming a category 2 hurricane by the end of this week. Luckily for us Hurricane Martin will not impact the U.S.
Coats for Kids campaign kicks off Nov. 7
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coats for Kids gets the community involved in helping children stay warm by collecting new and used coats in good condition. Not only does this provide warmth for many kids and adults around the community, but provides some financial relief as the holiday season is right around the corner.
Annual Angel Tree Kickoff Tuesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army is officially kicking off its Angel Tree program Tuesday. Citizens National Bank has partnered with the Salvation Army for over 20 years to bring smiles to young kids. Lieutenant Roy Fisher said the Salvation Army office began taking applications for the Angel Tree...
Crimenet 10_31_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Latasha Elaine Jackson. Jackson is a 46-year-old Black female who is approximately 5′ 1″ in height and weighs 130 pounds. She is wanted on a probation violation out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court...
Total Pain Care team of the week: South Choctaw Academy Volleyball
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the South Choctaw Academy Varsity volleyball team. The Lady Rebels won the school’s first volleyball championship this past week and they finished the season with a 27-4 record. Congratulations to South Choctaw Academy...
Trick or treat in Meridian was a success
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Neighborhoods were full of kids dressed up as their favorite characters, excited to get some candy. The official observance of Halloween for the City of Meridian was a success as kids got to celebrate a spooky night. Eagle Pointe was one of the popular neighborhoods that had a great turnout of kids for trick or treating.
10th Annual Reading Program celebrated in Quitman
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman School District hosted its 10th Annual Reading Program. Staff used images from Charlotte’s Web to decorate Quitman Lower Elementary. Students got to enjoy seeing that theme come to life through handmade decorations in the hallways. School staff said the annual reading program...
Mrs. Thelma “Pat” Phillips
Graveside services for Pat Phillips will begin at 1:00 pm Tuesday November 1, 2022 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Butler, Alabama with Brother Rodney Tyson officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Phillips, 85, of Meridian,...
Partial building collapse in downtown Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian fire and police departments responded to the scene of a partial building collapse in downtown Meridian late Wednesday morning. “All of the sudden it just all came at one time,” Robert Morgan, who witnessed the collapse, said. “It was just a big dust cloud and I jumped in on top of my wife who was sitting in the doorway.”
Upgrades planned for WTOK TV tower this week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV is making safety improvements and investing in greener lighting technologies this week at its tower site. Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said a crew is now on site to work on the guy wires that support the tower. “The guy wires are large steel cables...
Silver Alert issued for missing Clarke County man
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 88-year-old Robert L. Gray of Shubuta. Gray is 5’5″, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Tuesday, November 1 about 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Eucutta Street walking in an unknown direction. He was wearing a […]
Former Leake County deputy sheriff accused of evidence tampering
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Leake County deputy sheriff turned himself in on Monday after being accused of evidence tampering. Breezy News reported Justin Moore was at the center of an evidence tampering investigation which led to dozens of drug cases being dismissed in September 2022. According to Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson, […]
Powerball winner in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Texaco off North Hills Street near KFC had a lucky winner in the Oct 29 Powerball drawing. A person won 50,000 dollars on Oct 29. A name has yet to be released. More information to follow.
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 2, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 11:29 PM on November 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 700 block of Front Street Extension. The victim stated he was assaulted and then his property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Sela Ward Parkway closure extended
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian said Monday that the Sela Ward Parkway closure, from C Street to Front Street, will be extended for an additional week. Project Engineer Gabe Faggard said the extension is a result of the replacement of a sewer line at the B Street intersection and weather-related delays. The road was originally scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 2. It’s now tentatively scheduled to reopen Nov. 9.
