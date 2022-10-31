ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
valdostatoday.com

King’s Hawaiian invests $85M in Georgia facility

ATLANTA – King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian® will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs.
OAKWOOD, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

The sweetest surprise: Soldier returns home, stuns daughter on her birthday at Georgia middle school

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — It was quite the birthday gift for one Barrow County middle schooler who received the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday afternoon while at school. All of the emotions were captured on video when the girl's mom, having just returned home after a six-month deployment, walked into the middle of her daughter's class with birthday balloons and roses.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest

COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
COVINGTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Five people injured in Hall County wreck

Five people were injured Monday morning in a Hall County accident. The accident shut down Highway 53 near Sundance Drive for most of the busiest commute times. Wet road conditions may be to blame. The Georgia State Patrol says that a Chevrolet Colorado traveling east on Dawsonville Highway around 7:20...
HALL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy