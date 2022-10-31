Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
King’s Hawaiian invests $85M in Georgia facility
ATLANTA – King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian® will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs.
Video shows final moments of 13-year-old found dead in DeKalb park; who is the person with him?
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department released a video Saturday of a person they want to speak with in the shooting of a teen whose body was found in a park in September. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sept. 19,...
Georgia native a victim in deadly Seoul crowd surge
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Kennesaw State University student who was part of a study-abroad program in South Korea has been reported among the more than 150 victims killed in the Halloween crowd surge. Steven Blesi died in the celebration in Itaewon district in Seoul Saturday night. His father,...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia police warning parents about viral 'One Chip Challenge' after student injured
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Police in Georgia are warning parents about a social media food challenge that has left at least one student needing medical treatment. The Dunwoody Police Department issued a warning about the One Chip Challenge after a Dunwoody High School student became injured after accepting the challenge. The...
gradickcommunications.com
District Attorney’s Office Declines To Prosecute Man Accused in 2021 Shooting Death in Villa Rica
The Coweta Judicial Circuit’s Office of the District Attorney said Tuesday they will not prosecute a man accused in the April 23, 2021 shooting death of a 33-year old Temple man. According to documents shared with WLBB Radio, the DA’s office believes there is not sufficient evidence to challenge the defendant’s claim of self-defense.
Student sliced with box cutter, seriously injured, in latest violence in Gwinnett County Schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County student was injured Monday morning after a fight broke out in a school bathroom and another student sliced them with a box cutter. The fight happened at Grayson High School. The school district said a teacher was also in the bathroom and was able to break the fight up.
‘They were just babies:’ Families, community remember 3 football players killed in Chattooga crash
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of people packed a local high school football stadium to honor and remember three players who died in a car accident. Music filled the stadium at Chattooga High on Monday night. The words and notes echoed throughout the stadium, as they honored the lives...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot to death at Atlanta recording studio party
Investigators think the shooting at the recording studio near Atlantic Station started as some kind of argument that escalated. The gunman is still on the run.
WXIA 11 Alive
The sweetest surprise: Soldier returns home, stuns daughter on her birthday at Georgia middle school
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — It was quite the birthday gift for one Barrow County middle schooler who received the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday afternoon while at school. All of the emotions were captured on video when the girl's mom, having just returned home after a six-month deployment, walked into the middle of her daughter's class with birthday balloons and roses.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
16-year-old Forsyth County student killed in crash outside high school
FORSYTH COUNTY — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fatal crash involving students outside of a high school Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The crash happened on Mullinax Road close to Denmark High School and directly across from...
WXIA 11 Alive
18-year-old wanted in deadly shooting of Norcross high school student turns himself in
NORCROSS, Ga. — An 18-year-old wanted in the deadly shooting of a Norcross High School student is now in custody after turning himself in to authorities in Jacksonville, Florida. On Monday, Gwinnett County police reported that Brendon Young surrendered to the Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Gwinnett County high school cheerleader killed in crash; driver arrested on DUI charges
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Mill Creek High School in Gwinnett County is mourning the loss of one of its students after a car accident over the weekend. Mill Creek cheer team posted on Sunday afternoon that one of their junior cheerleaders, 16-year-old Caitlyn Pollock, died in the accident the night before.
fox5atlanta.com
106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest
COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
Mom of 2 dead, good Samaritan loses leg after driver slams into crash scene
ATLANTA — A mother of two was killed and the good Samaritan who tried to help her lost his leg after a driver slammed into a crash scene on the interstate. Now, the man who lost his leg is wondering why no one has been charged in the deadly crash.
Deadly shooting ‘justified’ after man pulls out gun during drug deal, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a double shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon was “justified.”. One man was left dead and a second was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third man will not face charges, police confirmed Wednesday evening. [DOWNLOAD:...
Death of Takeoff, violence in hip-hop community could be related to mental health, professor says
ATLANTA — There’s renewed concern about an uptick in violence in the entertainment industry. It comes after the shocking death of popular rapper and Gwinnett County native Takeoff, one-third of the Grammy-nominated trio, the “Migos.”. Dr. Lakeyta Bonnette-Bailey, a professor who specializes in hip-hop culture and politics...
Seeking Fall Foliage, We Found Rich and Creamy Homemade Ice Cream at Southern Creamery on the Backroads of North Georgia
When off the interstate routes and traveling through small towns, we're often delighted by amazing stops and shops along these backroads and byways. And such was the case as we drove through Fairmount, GA, population 720 according to the 2020 US Census.
accesswdun.com
Five people injured in Hall County wreck
Five people were injured Monday morning in a Hall County accident. The accident shut down Highway 53 near Sundance Drive for most of the busiest commute times. Wet road conditions may be to blame. The Georgia State Patrol says that a Chevrolet Colorado traveling east on Dawsonville Highway around 7:20...
4 Cobb High School Bands Finish in Top Group at Bands of America Regional Competition
Four Cobb County high school marching bands finished among the top performing bands at the Bands of America regional championships held at Jacksonville State University Oct. 29. The competition included nearly 30 high school marching bands from six southeastern states.
