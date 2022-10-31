An explosion and fire destroyed a historic Waterloo restaurant Sunday morning. The Hickory House on Park Road, one of the oldest dining places in the city, went up in flames after an explosion shortly after 9:00AM. Witnesses said that a car hit the building’s gas meter and then drove away from the scene. Smoke from the fire could be seen for several city blocks. The building is a total loss and the owners say they do hope to rebuild. One firefighter was injured when the explosion occurred, but officials say his injuries were minor. Waterloo Police and MidAmerican Energy also responded to the fire. An investigation is continuing.

