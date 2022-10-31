Read full article on original website
1650thefan.com
Explosion and Fire Destroys Waterloo Eatery
An explosion and fire destroyed a historic Waterloo restaurant Sunday morning. The Hickory House on Park Road, one of the oldest dining places in the city, went up in flames after an explosion shortly after 9:00AM. Witnesses said that a car hit the building’s gas meter and then drove away from the scene. Smoke from the fire could be seen for several city blocks. The building is a total loss and the owners say they do hope to rebuild. One firefighter was injured when the explosion occurred, but officials say his injuries were minor. Waterloo Police and MidAmerican Energy also responded to the fire. An investigation is continuing.
1650thefan.com
One Injured in Waterloo Shooting
One man was injured in a Waterloo shooting Tuesday night in the 800 block of Broadway Street, near the Broadway Liquor Store, between Riehl and Dawson Streets around 8:30PM. It’s believed the victim was shot in the leg. He was found in the back alley across the street from the liquor store. He was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment. About a dozen Waterloo Police officers were on the scene searching for possible evidence. Police said they believed this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence, and the general public was not in danger. The victim’s name hasn’t been released as yet.
kwayradio.com
Man Shot at Liquor Store
One man was shot at the Broadway Liquor Store in Waterloo Tuesday night, according to KWWL. The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the alley across from the liquor store. They were taken to Allen Hospital for treatment. Their name has not been released. Police believe this was a targeted shooting and that the public is not in danger. The investigation is ongoing.
cbs2iowa.com
Animal seized from Cedar Falls home
Cedar Falls, Iowa — Wednesday Cedar Falls Code Enforcement and Public Safety Officers executed a search warrant on the 1200 block of West 10th Street in reference to an animal neglect investigation. During the course of the investigation 7 dogs, 8 cats, 7 rabbits and 1 guinea pig were...
Sioux City Journal
UPDATE: Driver from Hickory House crash, fire left the scene
WATERLOO — Authorities continue to investigate a hit-and-run crash that led to the explosion destroying a landmark Waterloo restaurant over the weekend. Investigators believe the crash severed a natural gas line at the Hickory House, 315 Park Road, on Sunday morning. The roof collapsed in the blast and resulting fire, and building is described as a total loss.
1650thefan.com
One Injured in Two Vehicle Black Hawk County Crash
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and Dunkerton Fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash Monday at the intersection of East Donald Street and North Raymond Road, about 4 miles east of Waterloo. A red Lincoln SUV, driven by 96-year old Nonnie Bartholomew of Dunkerton collided with a tan Chevrolet sedan, driven by 58-year old Sherry Wright of Dunkerton. Wright was uninjured and Bartholomew was taken to Unity Point Allen Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
KCRG.com
Teen injured after crashing into Iowa State Patrol vehicle in Waterloo during chase
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old motorcyclist was injured after crashing into an Iowa State Patrol car during a law enforcement vehicle chase in Waterloo on Tuesday afternoon. In a crash report, troopers said the teen was heading west on Ridgeway Avenue, east of Grundy Road, just before 4:30 p.m.
KCRG.com
Fire destroys Linn County home, residents escape safely
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire destroyed a rural Linn Couty home on Sunday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:22 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and several other emergency agencies were sent to a report of a fire at a home, located at 4771 North Alburnett Road. Deputies and firefighters arrived to discover the home was in flames and had suffered a partial roof collapse.
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa restaurant destroyed in fire
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular restaurant in Waterloo is now left in rubble after owners say there was an accident. D+K Hickory House posted these pictures to their Facebook page on Monday. You can see the devastation from a fire left behind. They say it happened Sunday morning. In...
KCRG.com
Waterloo man gets prison sentence after setting garage fire in Cedar Falls
Governor Reynolds argued the law allowed for exceptions. Charlie Jones set to face his former team on Saturday. The Purdue wide receiver will take on the Hawks on the weekend. White House accuses North Korea of shipping artillery shells to Russia.
KCRG.com
House described as 'total loss' after fire in Linn County
Linn County supervisors pass resolution to oppose gun rights amendment on midterm ballot. The "strict scrutiny" part is what they oppose, saying it goes against public safety. Cedar Rapids Library sees same return rate despite dropping late fees. Staff report that 88.5% of library materials were returned on time over...
cbs2iowa.com
Black Hawk County Sheriff’s respond to crash
Dewar — The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and Dunkerton Fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle accident on Monday at the intersection of East Donald Street and North Raymond Road. Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles. A red Lincoln SUV,...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police make arrest after Tuesday afternoon shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 12:29 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Jacolyn Dr. SW for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and found an adult male suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. According to the victim, a verbal altercation turned physical. The victim then gave police a description of the alleged suspect.
KCRG.com
Name released in Cedar Rapids police chase and fatal crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police released the name of the man killed in a crash following a brief chase with Cedar Rapids police Monday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers tried to stop a black Chevy Tahoe for various traffic violations on 33rd Avenue Southwest. They said the vehicle, driven by 38-year-old Jamie Hill, didn’t stop and led authorities on a chase.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Manchester restaurant poised to reopen in new location
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Manchester, Iowa, we will share other developments...
KCRG.com
Local mobile home park owner says manufactured homes are still an affordable option
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area owner of a manufactured home park spoke out saying mobile homes were still an affordable option for many families. This week, mortgage rates hit heights we haven’t seen in two decades. It was pricing some people out of the housing market and has others looking elsewhere for affordable homes.
KCJJ
Iowa man arrested after reportedly being found with stolen vehicle
An Iowa man has been arrested after a welfare check discovered he was driving a stolen vehicle. North Liberty Police received a welfare check call on 40-year-old Brandon Proctor of Aurora Iowa Sunday morning. They found him in the parking lot at Casey’s on Kansas Avenue, and ran the license plate on the Chevy truck he was operating. Officers discovered that the plate had been reported stolen, and didn’t match the vehicle. Once the vehicle was run, it was discovered that it too had been reported stolen.
Missing Four-Year-Old Found Dead In Northeast Iowa Pond
On Friday evening the search began to find a missing four-year-old who had gone missing. Unfortunately, the search did not end with the news the family was hoping for. At around 5 pm Friday evening, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a missing four-year-old in Fairbank. He had been last seen at around 3:45 that afternoon in his front yard.
What’s Moving Into This Empty Cedar Falls Building?
The team behind of the most popular restaurants in the Cedar Falls downtown area has plans to open a new eatery. Downtown Cedar Falls has been buzzing with businesses moving in and out of the area. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid-September "temporarily." A week later David's Taphouse & Dumplings shut down as well.
4-year-old found in Iowa pond after ‘extensive search’
After being last seen in their front yard, a 4-year-old was found deceased in a neighboring pond.
