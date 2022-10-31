ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

MassLive.com

Red Sox’s Enmanuel Valdez (Christian Vázquez trade) must be added to roster to prevent free agency

Red Sox prospect Enmanuel Valdez, who Boston acquired from the Houston Astros in the Christian Vázquez trade, is eligible to become a minor league free agent this offseason. But the Red Sox can block the 23-year-old second baseman from reaching free agency by adding him to the 40-man roster within five days following the end of the World Series. Valdez is the top prospect Boston acquired in the Vázquez trade and Baseball America ranks him the No. 16 prospect in the organization. And so he’s likely to be added to the roster.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reliever Elects Free Agency After Inconsistent Stint In Boston

The latest member of the Boston Red Sox has elected free agency after being outrighted off of the 40-man roster. "The Red Sox today outrighted right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish off the major league roster," The Red Sox tweeted Monday. "He has elected to become a free agent. The club's 40-man roster is now at 39."
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

The irony in Royals not hiring Red Sox coach Will Venable as new manager

Boston Red Sox coach Will Venable’s first shot at managing a major-league team is coming. It just won’t be with the Kansas City Royals. The Boston bench coach/outfield instructor was one of several candidates for the gig after the Royals announced that Mike Matheny wouldn’t return in 2023. Instead, the Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as their next manager.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Royals hire Matt Quatraro as next manager

The White Sox are now the only managerial opening remaining. This afternoon, it was reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN that Matt Quatraro, the bench coach of the Tampa Bay Rays, will be the next manager of the Kansas City Royals. He becomes the third manager to be hired this offseason, following Bruce Bochy (Rangers) and Skip Schumaker (Marlins).
KANSAS CITY, MO
iheart.com

VIDEO: Manfred Says MLB Can "Thrive" In Tampa, Has "Faith" In Rays Owner

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Sirius XM at the World Series spoke with Mad Dog about the Oakland and Tampa Bay Stadium situations, saying he believes baseball can THRIVE in Tampa & has faith in Owner Stu Sternberg to get it done... listen to it all HERE! Do YOU agree with Manfred? Rays Up.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa Mayor remains bullish on working with the Rays

November 1, 2022 - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is continuing to voice her support for keeping the major league baseball team in the area with a potential Rays stadium in Tampa. "We are still in those conversations. We are looking at a third possible site down on the water," she said to reporters after a ribbon-cutting event for Kforce's new HQ in Midtown Tampa. "We are doing all we can first and foremost, that the Rays stay in Tampa Bay, whether that's St. Pete or Tampa, it's up to the Rays, but clearly, we are going to do everything we can to have the Rays in our backyard here in Tampa." Tampa's continued efforts to work with the Rays come as St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has made it a requirement that vying Tropicana Field developers must include plans for a future Rays stadium in their submitted proposals in response to a city-issued RFP.
TAMPA, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers To Re-Sign Jon Singleton To Minor League Deal

The Brewers are re-signing first baseman Jon Singleton to a minor league contract, reports Adam McCalvy of MLB.com (Twitter link). The 31-year-old will be in big league Spring Training as a non-roster invitee, McCalvy adds. It’s a second straight season in the Milwaukee organization for Singleton, who hasn’t appeared in...
MILWAUKEE, WI

