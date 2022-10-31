Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Red Sox’s Enmanuel Valdez (Christian Vázquez trade) must be added to roster to prevent free agency
Red Sox prospect Enmanuel Valdez, who Boston acquired from the Houston Astros in the Christian Vázquez trade, is eligible to become a minor league free agent this offseason. But the Red Sox can block the 23-year-old second baseman from reaching free agency by adding him to the 40-man roster within five days following the end of the World Series. Valdez is the top prospect Boston acquired in the Vázquez trade and Baseball America ranks him the No. 16 prospect in the organization. And so he’s likely to be added to the roster.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reliever Elects Free Agency After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The latest member of the Boston Red Sox has elected free agency after being outrighted off of the 40-man roster. "The Red Sox today outrighted right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish off the major league roster," The Red Sox tweeted Monday. "He has elected to become a free agent. The club's 40-man roster is now at 39."
CBS Sports
MLB manager tracker: White Sox expected to hire Royals assistant; Matt Quatraro, Skip Schumaker land jobs
Major League Baseball is nearing the end of the World Series, and teams are filling their managerial vacancies left and right. The Texas Rangers, Miami Marlins, and Kansas City Royals became the latest over the past few days, and the Chicago White Sox have reportedly found their replacement for Tony La Russa.
The irony in Royals not hiring Red Sox coach Will Venable as new manager
Boston Red Sox coach Will Venable’s first shot at managing a major-league team is coming. It just won’t be with the Kansas City Royals. The Boston bench coach/outfield instructor was one of several candidates for the gig after the Royals announced that Mike Matheny wouldn’t return in 2023. Instead, the Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as their next manager.
2022 Gold Glove Awards announced, Yankees catcher, infielder win Mets get none
The 2022 Gold Glove Awards are here. Below are the winners, updated as they are announced:. - Mets talking offseason trades | Angels’ Shohei Ohtani update. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription. Bridget Hyland may...
Royals Insider details what Matt Quatraro will bring to Kansas City
A day after the Royals hired Matt Quatraro to be their new manager, 610’s Royals Insider Josh Vernier joined Fescoe In The Morning to talk about what the move means.
WGMD Radio
White Sox to hire Royals coach Pedro Grifol as team’s next manager: reports
The Chicago White Sox have picked their next manager. Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol is set to replace Tony La Russa, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press Tuesday. ESPN was the first outlet to report the move. In early October, La Russa cited health...
Yardbarker
Royals hire Matt Quatraro as next manager
The White Sox are now the only managerial opening remaining. This afternoon, it was reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN that Matt Quatraro, the bench coach of the Tampa Bay Rays, will be the next manager of the Kansas City Royals. He becomes the third manager to be hired this offseason, following Bruce Bochy (Rangers) and Skip Schumaker (Marlins).
KHOU
Live updates: Cristian Javier masterful as Astros lead Phillies, 5-0, in Game 4
PHILADELPHIA — Cristian Javier held the Philadelphia Phillies hitless through six innings in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night, and the Houston Astros led 5-0 after knocking out Aaron Nola in a five-run fifth. With the Astros trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, Javier allowed only...
Yankees Coach Carlos Mendoza Latest Linked to White Sox' Manager Job
Yankees coach latest linked to White Sox' manager opening originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A new name has been linked to the White Sox' managerial opening nearly a month into their search process. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench...
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Astros-Phillies Game 3 top plays, live updates
After being rained out Monday, Game 3 of the 2022 World Series is underway. The game can be seen exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Astros vs. Phillies (Series tied 1-1) Nick not stopping. After making a pivotal diving grab to help the Phillies win Game 1, Nick...
iheart.com
VIDEO: Manfred Says MLB Can "Thrive" In Tampa, Has "Faith" In Rays Owner
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Sirius XM at the World Series spoke with Mad Dog about the Oakland and Tampa Bay Stadium situations, saying he believes baseball can THRIVE in Tampa & has faith in Owner Stu Sternberg to get it done... listen to it all HERE! Do YOU agree with Manfred? Rays Up.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa Mayor remains bullish on working with the Rays
November 1, 2022 - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is continuing to voice her support for keeping the major league baseball team in the area with a potential Rays stadium in Tampa. "We are still in those conversations. We are looking at a third possible site down on the water," she said to reporters after a ribbon-cutting event for Kforce's new HQ in Midtown Tampa. "We are doing all we can first and foremost, that the Rays stay in Tampa Bay, whether that's St. Pete or Tampa, it's up to the Rays, but clearly, we are going to do everything we can to have the Rays in our backyard here in Tampa." Tampa's continued efforts to work with the Rays come as St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has made it a requirement that vying Tropicana Field developers must include plans for a future Rays stadium in their submitted proposals in response to a city-issued RFP.
Brewers To Re-Sign Jon Singleton To Minor League Deal
The Brewers are re-signing first baseman Jon Singleton to a minor league contract, reports Adam McCalvy of MLB.com (Twitter link). The 31-year-old will be in big league Spring Training as a non-roster invitee, McCalvy adds. It’s a second straight season in the Milwaukee organization for Singleton, who hasn’t appeared in...
