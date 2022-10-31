Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
USDA gives millions in grant money to rural Alabama hospitals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Department of Agriculture, announced it’s investing millions in nearly a dozen rural healthcare providers across the state. Several of them are in West Alabama. In a press conference Tuesday Nivory Gordon, USDA’s Rural Alabama State Director, announced that 11 Alabama hospitals or healthcare...
Alabama officials urge voters to consider Amendment 1, Aniah’s Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama voters head to the polls next week. On the ballot is Amendment 1, a law named in memory of Aniah Blanchard. Aniah is the college student who was kidnapped and murdered in 2019. Mobile’s Mayor, Sandy Stimpson, plus a number of other mayors from Alabama and Governor Kay Ivey, are […]
alreporter.com
Wes Allen visits all 67 Alabama counties campaigning for Secretary of State
Secretary of state candidate Rep. Wes Allen speaking at a campaign event. When Wes Allen, R-Troy, announced that he was running to become Alabama’s next Republican Secretary of State, he promised that he would campaign in each of Alabama’s 67 counties. Allen has now fulfilled that promise, according to Allen’s campaign.
alreporter.com
New report: Alabama among most popular states for military retirees
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and members of the Alabama Military Stability Commission celebrated a new report on Tuesday that ranks Alabama as the nation’s second best state for military retirees to locate, just one spot below top-ranked Florida. “As chairman of the Alabama Military Stability Commission, we have worked...
Amendment 3 on Alabama ballot requires notice before commutation of death sentences
Almost 24 years have passed since Gov. Fob James shocked the state by commuting the death sentence of Judith Ann Neelley in the final days of his term as governor. Alabama voters will see a reminder of James’ decision on the ballot next Tuesday, a proposal intended to prevent a similar surprise.
Alabama childcare workers again eligible for $3,000 bonuses
Alabama childcare providers can again apply for quarterly bonuses through the American Rescue Plan Act. The deadline for providers to apply for the latest round of payments is Dec. 2. Full-time employees are eligible for $3,000; part-time employees are eligible for $1,500. The grants doubled last quarter. “The pandemic has...
ABC 33/40 News
'It only takes one ticket:' Alabamians head to Tennessee to play Powerball
Many are hoping to win big Wednesday night. The Powerball jackpot was up to $1.2 billion, marking the fourth largest jackpot in US history. Alabamians had to head over state lines to Florida, Mississippi, Georgia and Tennessee to try their luck. As soon as you cross into Tennessee, there are...
altoday.com
Orphans would no longer be the jurisdiction of probate court if Amendment 5 passes
Voters will go to the polls on November 8 to elect our leaders going forward. In addition, Alabamians are considering a number of state constitutional amendments. Amendment 5 would remove orphans’ business from the jurisdiction of county probate courts. County probate courts would continue to be responsible for adoptions, guardianships, and granting letters of testamentary.
It’s time to ‘fall back’: What to know about the upcoming time change in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost time to move your clocks back an hour. The time will change on Nov. 6, at 2 a.m. It’s happening in Alabama even though Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill into law in 2021 to make Daylight Saving Time year-round. To explain that and more, WKRG News 5 has […]
wtvy.com
Alabama State Health Department warns of increased RSV cases, risk
Donating blood is about to get a lot easier in Dothan. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers broke ground on a new location on November 1. Dothan Police are investigating a Halloween night incident that saw a vehicle driven into a crowd of people that resulted in 3 injuries and one woman arrested for tampering.
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
ABC 33/40 News
Youit Jones back in Alabama
The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
ABC 33/40 News
Applicants sought for 'Share Your Smile With Alabama' photo contest
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Oral Health Office announced the sixth annual “Share Your Smile with Alabama” statewide photo contest Tuesday. The department said two third grade students, one girl and one boy, will be selected from photo submissions as the winners of the campaign. This...
wtvy.com
Alabama constitutional changes on the ballot, could impact prison labor
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The general election is more than a week away and there could be some changes to the Alabama constitution. On the ballot, there are ten amendments on the ballot and a vote to recompile the state constitution. Voting ‘yes’ means deleting duplicate and legally irrelevant provisions...
Alabama 4th in nation in most felons not allowed to vote, report says
Alabama is among three states that have the highest percentage of voting age people ineligible to vote due to felony convictions, according to a study released last week. The Sentencing Project said more than 8% in Alabama, as well as Mississippi and Tennessee, are not allowed to vote because of those felony convictions. Researchers said “felony disenfranchisement” is another effort at restricting ballot access, NPR reported.
LIST: The strangest animals found in Alabama
There are some truly strange creatures walking among us in Alabama.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Alabama
Alabama is a southern state with 1500 miles of rivers and lakes, including the Mobile River and the Tennessee River. These waterways have determined the course of much of Alabam’s history and development, as they have become valuable sources of income for shipping, fishing, aquaculture, and tourism industries. The largemouth bass is also the official state freshwater fish of Alabama.
wvtm13.com
AT&T says 911 calls have been restored in affected Alabama communities
UPDATE: 6:03 p.m.: An AT&T Corporate Communications representative released this statement:. “An issue with a third-party company that provides service to us and other carriers impacted 911 calls for some of our customers this afternoon. We have been in contact with the company and they have resolved the issue.”. ---------------------------------------------...
Lawmakers reaction to the second largest jackpot in Powerball history
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Powerball jackpot is tonight and the pot is up to $1 billion. For years lawmakers have pushed to get a lottery in Alabama but it always comes up short. The latest push was last session. State Senator Greg Albritton’s comprehensive gambling bill failed to pass. But each year Alabamians still […]
Auburn athletics, demolition survivor, dorm squatter? Down in Alabama
Born on this date -- Nov. 1, 1960 -- was Apple CEO Tim Cook. He’s from Robertsdale, Alabama. And now he has all of our money. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin. A man was found alive in demolition rubble. An Alabama man has been accused of being a squatter at...
Comments / 0