Alabama State

wbrc.com

USDA gives millions in grant money to rural Alabama hospitals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Department of Agriculture, announced it’s investing millions in nearly a dozen rural healthcare providers across the state. Several of them are in West Alabama. In a press conference Tuesday Nivory Gordon, USDA’s Rural Alabama State Director, announced that 11 Alabama hospitals or healthcare...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Wes Allen visits all 67 Alabama counties campaigning for Secretary of State

Secretary of state candidate Rep. Wes Allen speaking at a campaign event. When Wes Allen, R-Troy, announced that he was running to become Alabama’s next Republican Secretary of State, he promised that he would campaign in each of Alabama’s 67 counties. Allen has now fulfilled that promise, according to Allen’s campaign.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

New report: Alabama among most popular states for military retirees

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and members of the Alabama Military Stability Commission celebrated a new report on Tuesday that ranks Alabama as the nation’s second best state for military retirees to locate, just one spot below top-ranked Florida. “As chairman of the Alabama Military Stability Commission, we have worked...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama childcare workers again eligible for $3,000 bonuses

Alabama childcare providers can again apply for quarterly bonuses through the American Rescue Plan Act. The deadline for providers to apply for the latest round of payments is Dec. 2. Full-time employees are eligible for $3,000; part-time employees are eligible for $1,500. The grants doubled last quarter. “The pandemic has...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Orphans would no longer be the jurisdiction of probate court if Amendment 5 passes

Voters will go to the polls on November 8 to elect our leaders going forward. In addition, Alabamians are considering a number of state constitutional amendments. Amendment 5 would remove orphans’ business from the jurisdiction of county probate courts. County probate courts would continue to be responsible for adoptions, guardianships, and granting letters of testamentary.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama State Health Department warns of increased RSV cases, risk

Donating blood is about to get a lot easier in Dothan. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers broke ground on a new location on November 1. Dothan Police are investigating a Halloween night incident that saw a vehicle driven into a crowd of people that resulted in 3 injuries and one woman arrested for tampering.
DOTHAN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Youit Jones back in Alabama

The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Applicants sought for 'Share Your Smile With Alabama' photo contest

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Oral Health Office announced the sixth annual “Share Your Smile with Alabama” statewide photo contest Tuesday. The department said two third grade students, one girl and one boy, will be selected from photo submissions as the winners of the campaign. This...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama constitutional changes on the ballot, could impact prison labor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The general election is more than a week away and there could be some changes to the Alabama constitution. On the ballot, there are ten amendments on the ballot and a vote to recompile the state constitution. Voting ‘yes’ means deleting duplicate and legally irrelevant provisions...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama 4th in nation in most felons not allowed to vote, report says

Alabama is among three states that have the highest percentage of voting age people ineligible to vote due to felony convictions, according to a study released last week. The Sentencing Project said more than 8% in Alabama, as well as Mississippi and Tennessee, are not allowed to vote because of those felony convictions. Researchers said “felony disenfranchisement” is another effort at restricting ballot access, NPR reported.
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Alabama

Alabama is a southern state with 1500 miles of rivers and lakes, including the Mobile River and the Tennessee River. These waterways have determined the course of much of Alabam’s history and development, as they have become valuable sources of income for shipping, fishing, aquaculture, and tourism industries. The largemouth bass is also the official state freshwater fish of Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

AT&T says 911 calls have been restored in affected Alabama communities

UPDATE: 6:03 p.m.: An AT&T Corporate Communications representative released this statement:. “An issue with a third-party company that provides service to us and other carriers impacted 911 calls for some of our customers this afternoon. We have been in contact with the company and they have resolved the issue.”. ---------------------------------------------...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Lawmakers reaction to the second largest jackpot in Powerball history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Powerball jackpot is tonight and the pot is up to $1 billion. For years lawmakers have pushed to get a lottery in Alabama but it always comes up short. The latest push was last session. State Senator Greg Albritton’s comprehensive gambling bill failed to pass. But each year Alabamians still […]
ALABAMA STATE

