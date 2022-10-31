Alabama is among three states that have the highest percentage of voting age people ineligible to vote due to felony convictions, according to a study released last week. The Sentencing Project said more than 8% in Alabama, as well as Mississippi and Tennessee, are not allowed to vote because of those felony convictions. Researchers said “felony disenfranchisement” is another effort at restricting ballot access, NPR reported.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO