NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Ken Barkley on Packers and Micro-Betting
Ken Barkley of You Better You Bet joins Steve “Sparky” Fifer and gives thoughts on the Packers-Lions game as well as a couple of other games. Then Ken educates Sparky on micro-betting and tells him a fun story about how he stumbled on it years ago.
