Dogecoin Price Doubles In A Week, Analyst Say DOGE Can Hit 50 Cents By End Of 2022
Popular memecoin Dogecoin DOGE/USD has rallied by a staggering 56% over the past 24 hours and has more than doubled its price in the last week, amid Tesla chief Elon Musk’s acquisition of social networking giant Twitter. Interestingly, Musk is widely touted to be the "Dogefather" — as he...
McDonald's Responds To Elon Musk: We Will Accept Dogecoin If Tesla Accepts This Cryptocurrency
Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corp. MCD said it will accept Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s request to accept Dogecoin DOGE/USD as a form of payment — but with a "condition." What Happened: McDonald’s said on Twitter that it will agree to Musk’s request only if Tesla accepts...
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
Benzinga
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction
Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
If You Invested $1,000 In Dogecoin When Elon Musk Revived His $44B Twitter Offer, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The world’s richest man is now the owner (and CEO) of one of the largest social media platforms. Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk completed an acquisition of Twitter on Friday Oct. 28, 2022. The acquisition is significantly impacting one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies. What Happened:...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is SHIB aiming for $1000 in 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the most well-known memecoins, is currently the second-most popular memecoin. A “Dogecoin killer,” SHIB is currently one of the top 15 most popular cryptocurrencies.
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Russia, China may be preparing new gold-backed currency, but expert assures US dollar 'safest' currency today
China and Russia may be working toward a new gold-backed currency in a move that would aim to dethrone the dollar as the primary reserve currency of the world, but any such currency would unlikely achieve that goal. "The USD remains the safest, most convenient and most widely used currency...
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
Sam Bankman-Fried is poised to cash out up to $100 million of Twitter stock now Elon Musk's takeover has closed, report says
FTX owner Sam Bankman-Fried could see a cash windfall from Elon Musk's Twitter purchase. Bankman-Fried owned up to $100 million of Twitter stock before Musk closed the deal, The Block said. Twitter stockholders are set to receive $54.20 per share as part of Musk's $44 billion takeover. Crypto billionaire Sam...
Gold is in its worse slump since 1869 as inflation-adjusted yields turn sharply positive, says Deutsche Bank
Gold prices are down for seven consecutive months, the longest decline since 1869, according to Deutsche Bank. Bullion slumped 1.6% in October and is down 11% from the start of the year. The fall in gold prices is happening as real bond yields have turned sharply higher. Gold prices fell...
bitcoinmagazine.com
The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
cryptoglobe.com
$DOGE: Crypto Analyst Who Called 2018’s Market Boom Points to ‘Crazy Bullish’ Dogecoin Chart
A top cryptocurrency strategist that has gained a large following on social media after accurately calling bitcoin’s 2018 bear market bottom above $3,000, is now pointing to a ‘crazy bullish’ Dogecoin ($DOGE) chart. In a tweet shared with their over 200,000 followers on the microblogging platform, pseudonymous...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Crypto Adoption Prediction, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Become New Gold
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is forecasting a timeline for global crypto adoption, saying that the industry is still in its very early days. In a new episode of Coinbase’s Around the Block podcast, Armstrong says Bitcoin’s market capitalization is not yet big enough for BTC to act as a serious flight-to-safety asset that some of its advocates have been predicting.
Shiba Inu Follows Dogecoin Into Consolidation: Is The Crypto Getting Ready To Surge Higher?
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was spiking up over 10% higher at one point during Monday’s 24-hour trading session, in tandem with Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which reached 11.72% over Sunday’s 24-hour closing price. The two Shiba Inu-based cryptocurrencies have been trading mostly in unison since Oct. 25, when Dogecoin started to...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Says Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Makes BTC Prediction for Next Four Months
A popular crypto trader says Bitcoin (BTC) has hit its bottom and the beginning of a bull run is now imminent. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 536,100 Twitter followers the opportunity to purchase Bitcoin under $20,000 won’t last long. “Every day Bitcoin is under $20,000 is...
Dogecoin Rally Ends With Whimper Ahead Of 15 Cent Mark — But Analyst Says Good Boi Still In For Big Treat
A pseudonymous cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD reaching levels 317% higher than the $0.12 it was seen trading at 2:43 a.m. EDT on Monday. What Happened: Altcoin Sherpa tweeted on Sunday that his levels for DOGE indicate that the $0.50 mark could "come too." In a separate tweet, the analyst said "DOGE...
Dogecoin has been revived with a $10 billion surge since Elon Musk purchased Twitter
Dogecoin has added $10 billion in market value since Elon Musk completed his purchase of Twitter. Musk tweeted a picture of a Shiba Inu dog wearing a Twitter T-shirt early Tuesday morning. Dogecoin, which counts a Shiba Inu dog as its mascot, has soared more than 100% since Friday. Dogecoin...
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Benzinga
