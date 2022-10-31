Read full article on original website
House fire in Hutchinson causes significant damage, adult and four dogs escape
A house fire that started early Saturday morning in Hutchinson caused significant damage.
KWCH.com
Submerged vehicle pulled from canal in N. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department on Friday afternoon worked to pull a vehicle from the canal south of 13th Street North and Interstate 135, in north Wichita. The fire department was also able to confirm that no one was inside the submerged vehicle and that there were no injuries on the emergency call. The driver and two children were accounted for at the scene. Wichita police indicated a third child was also safe, away from the scene.
kmuw.org
‘Somebody should be held accountable’: Community angered at contamination in northeast Wichita
Community members questioned state and local officials at a meeting Saturday about why it took so long to alert residents of groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita. The contamination stems from a rail yard at 29th and Grove, which is owned by Union Pacific railroad. A carcinogenic chemical known as trichloroethene (TCE, also known as trichloroethylene) has been found in the site’s soil and in groundwater flowing 2.9 miles south of the site, all the way to Murdock Avenue. The groundwater is separate from the city’s public water supply.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County lifts burn ban due to recent rain
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to recent rain, higher overall humidity and cooler temperatures, Sedgwick County Fire District 1 (SCFD1) is suspending the burn ban implemented on Oct. 20, 2022. The burn ban included the unincorporated areas of Sedgwick County, as well as the cities of Goddard, Haysville, Bel Aire,...
KWCH.com
One dead in Kingman Co. crash
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 78-year-old Mary Yahnke, of Norwich, is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Saturday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., KHP said Yahnke was driving north on 100 Ave., southeast of Kingman but failed to stop at a stop sign....
Homeowner hoping more is done with cost after sidewalk repair in south Wichita
For many Wichita sidewalks some may not be in the best shape, and for one Wichita south neighborhood, multiple blocks of sidewalks have been repaired, but neighbors are still not happy.
KWCH.com
Rain provides at least temporary relief for Kansas farmers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The rain that fell over much of Kansas Friday was much-needed to say the least for farmers and producers who have faced months of uncertainty and frustration through extended drought. “We had a wet spring (but then) when the faucet turned off, it got extremely dry,...
Crews battle building fire on Broadway in Wichita
The Wichita Fire Department battled a building fire early Thursday on Broadway. It happened at 33rd Street North.
KWCH.com
Drying out, warming up
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a record setting rainfall event across central and eastern Kansas, dry weather returns for the weekend. Rainfall amounts from Friday’s weather system were impressive and may have put a dent in the drought across central and eastern Kansas. Most areas from south-central to northeast Kansas picked up between 2 and 3 inches of rain with a few snow flakes mixed in early Saturday morning. That weather system has moved out and sunshine will prevail this weekend. Temperatures will be considerably warmer than Friday with highs in the upper 50s and 60s both today and Sunday.
Reno County man hospitalized after he falls asleep driving
RENO COUNTY —An Arlington man was injured in an accident just after 7 a.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Chevy 1500 driven by Shannon W. Schoenecker, 54, Arlington, was northbound on Kansas 61 two and one half miles north of Arlington when Schoenecker fell asleep causing the pickup to drift over the center line and strike the guard rail.
DUI checkpoint to be held Saturday night in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Derby Police Department, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. in Sedgwick County. The checkpoint is designed to identify intoxicated drivers. Motorists suspected of intoxication will be given on-site sobriety […]
Smoke causes three-vehicle crash in Reno County
Smoke covering a roadway in Reno County caused a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
KWCH.com
Artic Adventure opens at Exploration Place
The Wichita Police Department's interim chief said his office is reviewing its policies and procedures, including how other departments access the Flock system. Like many rural towns, Russell, Kan. is facing a housing shortage. Instead of building new homes, city officials are looking to revitalize a 100-year-old home. RIGHT NOW:...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County voters test tabulation equipment
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - All 105 counties in Kansas must conduct a public test of tabulation equipment. On Friday, Sedgwick County conducted its test to ensure the equipment is counting ballots accurately. Testing of all equipment started in September. The process is open to the public. On Friday, only two...
kmuw.org
‘The best thing they could do’: ShowerUp Wichita provides a unique resource for unhoused people
Driving south on Topeka Street, Mike McFerren is tugging an eye-catching trailer behind a blue-and-white pickup truck — one that elicits calls from people on the street. “That’s what I need, that shower right there,” one woman calls to him from the street. “I need that shower!”
Wichita Mayor under 24/7 police protection
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple is now under around the clock security after he told law enforcement that he has received threats.
KWCH.com
Sunny and cool Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that cool fall weather will continue for the next couple of days. It will be a chilly start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 30s to near 40. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky.
KWCH.com
Well-known blind painter showcases artwork in Wichita
Man with 3 Kansas Lottery wins this year explains advantage ahead of $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. Daniel Tiemyer said he's won more than $230,000 this year through the Kansas Lottery. Updated: 5 hours ago. The recent moisture marks the first time since June much of Kansas has received more than...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Gorditas Rodeo
The last two restaurants at 3090 W. 13th St. have been Mexican restaurants, so let’s hope the third time is the charm with the latest opening. Gorditas Rodeo has taken over the former Marina’s Mexican Seafood and Tacos La Catrina space. ===========. 3090 W 13th St., Wichita, KS...
Veterans Day events across Kansas
Events are taking place across Kansas from now through Nov. 17 to honor Veterans Day.
