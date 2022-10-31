City, school board rename Carver Square for the late Jalania Harris

By a joint resolution from the City of Gadsden and the Gadsden City Board of Education, Carver Square has been renamed in honor of the late Jalania Harris.

Gadsden City Council member Thomas Worthy said Harris, who died in February, was the founder of the Carver Community Revitalization Committee, among her many other contributions to the community.

The square is owned by the school board and is adjacent to Carver Community Center, owned by the city..

Worthy said Harris' daughter requested the renaming — something members of the council readily agreed to Tuesday.

The resolution renaming the Carver Square as "Jalania Harris Memorial Square" provided details of Harris' life and leadership in the community.

Harris was born in Etowah County in 1944, the resolution reads, and knew at an early age she was meant to be a leader and entrepreneur.

In the late 1950s, when desegregation of public places was forced across the country, Harris and friends whose appearance was ethnic-neutral were critical to the integration of Gadsden's public swimming pools. After graduating from Carver High School in 1961, she moved to Chicago, pursuing her dream of becoming a fashion designer.

She married Melvin "Sip" Harris on Sept. 30, 1962, and they had two daughters, Alicia and Misty.

In Gadsden, the Harrises launched The Royal Palm, J&M Monument and Marker Company and J&M Bus Line, as well as a beauty shop and multiple real estate ventures. Jalania Harris started a successful business of her own, Mrs. J's Popcorn Balls.

Harris founded the Carver Community Revitalization Committee, and started First Saturdays, the Tuscaloosa Avenue Christmas Parade and established the Adopt-A-Christmas Tree program.

Since 2013, Harris served as a member of the board of Grace Heritage Community Development, and she was integral in getting Southern Hill Cemetery, sometimes known as Sixth Street Cemetery, on the State of Alabama's Historic Cemetery Preservation Register.

She also worked on the committee that petitioned the Equal Justice Initiative to create a historic marker in remembrance of the lynching of Bunk Richardson.

Worthy said Harris' daughter wants to have a dedication for the square Jan. 15, 2023, on what would have been her 79th birthday.

