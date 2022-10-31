Read full article on original website
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Centre Daily
Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: Chase Goodbye, Baker’s New Deal, Practice Squad Move, and More
While Miami Dolphins players were excited to welcome new teammates Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr. on Wednesday, there also was some sadness at moving forward without running back Chase Edmonds. Edmonds was part of the deal that landed Chubb and, although, he only was a member of the team...
Centre Daily
Ryan Fitzpatrick Offers Tough Review of Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence: ‘He Needs More Alpha in Him’
Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't mad. He is just disappointed. Count Fitzpatrick among the many who have come down hard on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence this week, offering a scathing review of the second-year quarterback's recent play during a Prime Video media Zoom with fellow analysts Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman.
Centre Daily
Vikings Acquire Hockenson, Press Advantage Over Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the NFL trade deadline approaching, one big deal has been swung that will have immediate and long-term ramifications for the Green Bay Packers. The Detroit Lions sent their star tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to the Minnesota Vikings. According to ESPN, the Vikings got Hockenson, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024.
Centre Daily
Deshaun Watson to Start in Browns at Texans After Suspension
HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson is preparing to face his former team: the Houston Texans. The Cleveland Browns are making it clear that their new prized quarterback will start against the Texans on Dec. 4 NRG Stadium in his first game back from an NFL suspension. This game will mark the...
Centre Daily
Brandin Cooks ‘Covering Up Lies’: Texans WR Speaks Out on Trade Rumors
HOUSTON — The 2022 NFL trade deadline is over, and veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks is still a member of the Houston Texans. And minutes after the trade deadline concluded, Cooks took to Twitter to express his displeasure. Cooks' name was a hot commodity at the start of the...
Centre Daily
Commanders BREAKING: Dan Snyder Finally Looking to Sell Franchise?
The Snyder saga in Washington may soon be coming to an end. The Washington Commanders announced in a statement that co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder have hired Bank of America Securities "to consider potential transactions." The organization provided the following statement:. Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced...
Centre Daily
Broncos’ New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade
The Denver Broncos cashed in on their 2018 top-5 investment by trading Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco), a fourth-rounder in the 2024 draft, and running back Chase Edmonds. On paper, it's an excellent trade for the...
Centre Daily
Zion Williamson plays point, credits Coach K wisdom
Duke basketball product Zion Williamson returned from his two-game absence (back/hip injury) on Sunday and further uncovered the most intriguing shelf in his toolbox as "Point Zion" on more than a few occasions. With fellow NBA Blue Devil Brandon Ingram out for a third straight game recovering from a concussion,...
Centre Daily
Browns, Bengals set for Halloween Showdown on Monday Night Football
Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will have the Battle of Ohio tonight on the night of Halloween. The Bengals look to move to 5-3, while the Browns are aiming toward their third win. Injuries certainly could play a factor in this one. Ja’Marr Chase will not play for the Bengals,...
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Vikings Holding Steady After Fifth Straight Win
The Vikings didn't show much rust coming out of the bye week, handling business once again in a 34-26 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. As is the case every week, there are still plenty of things they can improve upon moving forward, but this was the most impressive win of Minnesota's current five-game streak.
Centre Daily
Chase Claypool Finds Notre Dame Connection Helps with Bears
It took only a short time for new Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool to feel at home at Halas Hall. The former Steelers receiver just looked up his old teammates from Notre Dame: Cole Kmet, Equanimeous St. Brown and Sam Mustipher. "Yeah, I just got done eating lunch with Cole,"...
Centre Daily
Praise for Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Others From Thursday Night Analysts
Richard Sherman was one of the top cornerbacks of his generation, playing 11 seasons and intercepting 37 passes before finding himself without a team following the 2021 season. Now, the likely Hall of Famer is an analyst for Prime Video, home of Thursday night football. He and his fellow analysts,...
Centre Daily
Weaver Regrets ‘Moment of Frustration’
NASHVILLE – It sounds as if Rashad Weaver may not be a morning person. The Tennessee Titans’ promising young edge rusher returned to practice on Wednesday after sitting out last Sunday’s win over Houston with a back injury. Weaver’s absence was notable because of his production this...
Centre Daily
Bears Injury Report: Teven Jenkins Among Bears Concerns
The Bears have a new receiver for quarterback Justin Fields to target but the question now is whether he'll have time to throw it to Chase Claypool. For the first time in several games, the Bears game out of a game and have injury issues. Right tackle Larry Borom continues...
Centre Daily
Steelers Will Not Fire Offensive Coordinator During Bye Week
PITTSBURGH -- The bye week has given the Pittsburgh Steelers 14 days to lick their wounds from a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now is the time for this 2-6 team to think holistically and figure out where they can make improvements during the second half of the season.
Centre Daily
T.J. Hockenson Says ‘First Time’ He Can Go Somewhere and Win Games
Tight end T.J. Hockenson will now have an opportunity to play on a winning NFL football team. Drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Hockenson and the Lions averaged four wins a season in his tenure. Since entering the NFL, the talented tight end has been a...
Centre Daily
Bills Trade For Alvin Kamara or Kareem Hunt? Here’s Why Not
With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, teams across the league are looking for ways to improve their rosters. Some teams are looking to unload veterans for draft capital, while rebuilding for the future. Meanwhile, other teams are looking for that last piece to go "all-in" for a Super Bowl this season.
Centre Daily
Colts get Failing Grade from CBS Sports
The Indianapolis Colts have failed to reach their own expectations thus far in 2022, and it has cost quarterback Matt Ryan his starting position and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady his job. Indianapolis fell to a season-low No. 28 in NFL.com's Power Rankings. Is it any surprise that the Colts receive...
Ken Barkley on Packers and Micro-Betting
Ken Barkley of You Better You Bet joins Steve “Sparky” Fifer and gives thoughts on the Packers-Lions game as well as a couple of other games. Then Ken educates Sparky on micro-betting and tells him a fun story about how he stumbled on it years ago.
