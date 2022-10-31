Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Knows His New Reserve Role Helps The Whole Team
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was shifted to a sixth man role for L.A. in a close loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday, but didn't fully realize his awesome potential as an energy-changing reserve cog until the following contest, a much-needed 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena Sunday.
Internal Development Key for Thunder in Four Game Win Streak
After opening the 2022-23 season with three consecutive losses, the Oklahoma City Thunder have embarked on a four-game win streak, taking down the Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers. OKC dominated the Clippers in back-to-back contests, outscoring Los Angeles by a combined 22 points. In the second matchup,...
Lakers News: Should The Lakers Trade For De’Aaron Fox?
Your Los Angeles Lakers pretty clearly do not have enough weapons to win in a major way this season. Yes, the team's 1-5 start is partially the result of a tough opening schedule, but there are pretty clear long-term issues that could impact the club even as its record levels out.
Gordon Hayward leaves Bulls game with injury
Gordon Hayward struggled in the first half of Wednesday night's game against the bulls shooting just 3-11 from the field. There was no obvious sign of an injury for Gordon Hayward, but at half time it was confirmed he would not return to the team. The extent of Hayward's shoulder...
Ben Simmons Trade Rumor: Could Mavs Be West Team Nets Contacted?
The Brooklyn Nets haven't gotten off to an ideal start to the 2022-23 regular season, to say the least. On top of playing below-average basketball paired with Kyrie Irving's recent promotion of an antisemitic film, Nets coach Steve Nash was fired — or mutually parted ways — on Tuesday morning prior to Brooklyn’s 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls, bringing their record to 2-6 on the season.
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Second Overtime Loss vs. Cavaliers: Boston’s Still Struggling to Maintain Focus, Consistency Defensively
Round two between the Celtics and Cavaliers was another slugfest, with each side exchanging decisive victories from one quarter to the next. View the original article to see embedded media. Boston delivered one of its best quarters of the season in the second frame, locking in defensively and outscoring Cleveland...
James Harden Embraced Challenge of 76ers’ Slow Start
The Philadelphia 76ers were viewed as one of the NBA’s most disappointing teams to start the 2022-2023 NBA season. Dubbed as championship-favorites by many after a strong offseason, the Sixers came out of the gate looking underwhelming. A loss against the NBA runner-ups, the Boston Celtics, kickstarted a three-game...
Now Is Time To Buy Low On Malcom Brogdon’s 6th Man Of Year Betting Odds
Malcolm Brogdon may go down as the steal of the offseason. The Boston Celtics traded a combination of fringe rotation players and bench dwellers for the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year and Brogdon has shined in his new role. Boston is one of a few teams have been billed as...
Report: Ben Simmons’s Name Included in Nets Trade Talks
The Nets are just eight games into the 2022–23 NBA season, but by any metric, the first 10% of the year has been an abject failure. Coach Steve Nash was fired after a 2–5 start to the year, and Brooklyn followed the surprising news by coughing up a game late to the Bulls, falling 108–99 after being outscored 31–19 in the fourth quarter.
Indiana Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Indiana Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield were both nominated for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for games played between October 24 and October 30, the league announced on Monday. Ultimately, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo earned the honor as the Bucks went 3-0 and he...
Marcus Smart Reacts to Nets’ Possibly Hiring Ime Udoka As Coach
After Steve Nash’s abrupt departure, suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka is on the verge of being hired by the Nets for the coaching job. Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies” after a report surfaced about his alleged involvement in an “improper” consensual relationship with a female member of the team’s staff.
Steve Kerr Reacts to Steve Nash Getting Fired as Nets Coach
View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA world was absolutely shocked when the Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash after the team defeated the Indiana Pacers. Many believe he didn't really have a fair shot in such a tumultuous situation like the Nets, including Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Wednesday
The Philadelphia 76ers concluded their four-game road trip on Monday night. After taking on a loss against the Toronto Raptors last Wednesday, the Sixers re-grouped and figured out what they needed to do to find success in the rematch. Sure enough, the 76ers got their payback against the Raptors last...
Bucks Overwhelm Pistons in 116-91 Blowout
This one was far beyond ugly. Following two unreal performances by the Pistons, this matchup proved that the past week may have been an outlier. Two nights ago, the team collectively played with rich chemistry and knocked down shots consistently and effortlessly - it all appeared so natural. These were all keys to keeping it so close and only falling short by two points to the same Eastern Conference powerhouse. However, everything that went right in that matchup went wrong in this one.
