Ed Riley
1d ago

I have been on Mounjaro since it first hit the market. Absolutely works…. A1C from 9.8 to 5.6. With diet and minimal exercise I have dropped 70+ lbs and still going. Much of my blood work has fallen back in-line. Amazing drug! Miracle medication!

