Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Muskies hold special game for area school students
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers laced up their skates Wednesday morning in front of a special crowd. The team hosting about 4,000 students from area schools as part of a special "Hockey Day" field trip event. The Muskies took on the Sioux Falls Stampede to encourage...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Musketeers raise $100k for UnityPoint Heath St. Luke's during Pink in the Rink
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers are making a huge donation to the oncology services at Unity Point Health-St. Luke's. The Musketeers' "Pink in the Rink" fundraiser this year smashed past records this year netting $100,000. Even an auction of game-worn jerseys set a new record with the last jersey selling for more than $21,000.
siouxlandnews.com
Trick-or-Treat hours announced for Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — In Sioux City and South Sioux City, Halloween trick-or-treating is from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31st. Remember, if you're out collecting candy, stick to the sidewalks and bring a flashlight. Drivers are reminded to be extra cautious when driving through neighborhoods on...
siouxlandnews.com
Sgt. Bluff "Spooky Fest" takes trick-or-treating to the trails
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Over in Sergeant Bluff, dozens of costumed kids took park in Spooky Fest. Kids were able to get their costumes on a day early for a little candy collecting and spooky fun. There were also other snacks, games, crafts and several other family-friendly events for everyone to enjoy.
siouxlandnews.com
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor stops in Sioux City ahead of election day
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear visited Sioux City last week. The third candidate on the ballot next Tuesday made a final stop of his own in town, Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart. Siouxland News caught up with him Wednesday morning in Downtown Sioux City where he shared his goals if elected governor.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux Center sweeps West Liberty in 3A quarterfinals
CORALVILLE, Iowa — Fourth-seeded Sioux Center defeated fifth-seeded West Liberty in the 3A volleyball quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 1st. "[It was great] starting off and getting that lead," said Sioux Center senior Willow Bleeker. "We play so much better when we're relaxed and so having that lead, we were able to play relaxed and do what we do best."
siouxlandnews.com
Missing Sioux City woman found safe
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say Brenda Payer has been located out of state by members of her family who report she is doing well and was unharmed. Payer was reported missing on October 1st after parking her van at the McDonald's at West 8th Street and Hamilton Boulevard on September 29th.
siouxlandnews.com
Crawford County town evacuated due to field fire
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — A small southeast Siouxland town had to be evacuated due to a fast-moving field fire in Crawford County Wednesday afternoon. The town of Ricketts, with a population of just over 100, was ordered to evacuate by Crawford County emergency management just after 1 p.m. because of a field fire north of Highway 141 between Charter Oak and Ricketts. That fire was being driven by strong southerly winds.
siouxlandnews.com
No injuries reported in Le Mars house fire
LE MARS, Iowa — Fire crews in Le Mars battled a house fire in those warm and windy conditions Wednesday afternoon. That fire broke out just after 1 p.m. in a single-story home on 4th Street Northwest. The Le Mars Fire Chief says it appears that the fire was started by a candle in the basement that ignited nearby combustibles and spread through the floor into the kitchen eventually causing the floor to collapse.
siouxlandnews.com
Truck used in Gunderson's robbery recovered
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A stolen white pick-up truck used in the Gunderson's grab and smash robbery on Saturday was located. The truck was stolen from the Southern Hills Hy-Vee parking lot just before the robbery. Police were called to Gunderson's in Lakeport Commons just before 1:00 p.m. for...
siouxlandnews.com
Body recovered from Missouri River
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police have identified a man whose body was found in rural Dakota County Tuesday. They say 25-year-old Kyle Bottorff's remains were found around 2:30 p.m. He was reported missing on September 28th, the same day rescue crews searched the Missouri River for a...
siouxlandnews.com
Orange City teen charged with eluding, theft after Sioux County chase
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — An Orange City teen is facing charges of eluding and theft after a chase late last week in Sioux County. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Camdyn Wilson failed to stop for a deputy who tried to pull him over after spotting his pickup losing cargo on Highway 75 near Hull Monday afternoon.
siouxlandnews.com
Blackhawks take down the Cyclones to advance to the 2A semifinals
CORALVILLE, Iowa — In their first state tournament appearance since 2013, the Hinton Blackhawks make quick work of the Denver Cyclones in the 2A volleyball state quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 1st. "It's amazing. It felt good to just come in and take it," said Hinton freshman Bailey Boeve. "If...
siouxlandnews.com
FEATURED MVP: Zack Foxhoven
WYNOT, Neb. — The "Renaissance Man" of the Wynot football program wears #1, and goes by the name Zack Foxhoven. The junior linebacker and running back does just about everything for the Blue Devils, and has quickly become one of the primary voices of leadership on the field. "Those...
siouxlandnews.com
COURT DOCUMENTS: New details released about double homicide in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are still investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side Saturday morning, but court documents are revealing a few more details. According to a criminal complaint filed, on Saturday, Oct. 29th at approximately 2:15 a.m., Sioux City Police were called to...
siouxlandnews.com
One injured in accident involving semi hauling anhydrous ammonia
WHITING, Iowa — One man was injured and part of I-29 was shut down Sunday night when a car collided with a semi hauling anhydrous ammonia. The Iowa State Patrol says the car, driven by 43-year-old Chad Miller of Edgerton, Minnesota, was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-29 about three miles south of Whiting just before 10 p.m. Sunday night when it hit the semi causing it to roll over. The presence of the ammonia caused I-29 to be closed for several hours with traffic diverted while the scene was cleaned up.
Comments / 0