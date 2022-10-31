ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Muskies hold special game for area school students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers laced up their skates Wednesday morning in front of a special crowd. The team hosting about 4,000 students from area schools as part of a special "Hockey Day" field trip event. The Muskies took on the Sioux Falls Stampede to encourage...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Trick-or-Treat hours announced for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — In Sioux City and South Sioux City, Halloween trick-or-treating is from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31st. Remember, if you're out collecting candy, stick to the sidewalks and bring a flashlight. Drivers are reminded to be extra cautious when driving through neighborhoods on...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sgt. Bluff "Spooky Fest" takes trick-or-treating to the trails

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Over in Sergeant Bluff, dozens of costumed kids took park in Spooky Fest. Kids were able to get their costumes on a day early for a little candy collecting and spooky fun. There were also other snacks, games, crafts and several other family-friendly events for everyone to enjoy.
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor stops in Sioux City ahead of election day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear visited Sioux City last week. The third candidate on the ballot next Tuesday made a final stop of his own in town, Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart. Siouxland News caught up with him Wednesday morning in Downtown Sioux City where he shared his goals if elected governor.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux Center sweeps West Liberty in 3A quarterfinals

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Fourth-seeded Sioux Center defeated fifth-seeded West Liberty in the 3A volleyball quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 1st. "[It was great] starting off and getting that lead," said Sioux Center senior Willow Bleeker. "We play so much better when we're relaxed and so having that lead, we were able to play relaxed and do what we do best."
SIOUX CENTER, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Missing Sioux City woman found safe

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say Brenda Payer has been located out of state by members of her family who report she is doing well and was unharmed. Payer was reported missing on October 1st after parking her van at the McDonald's at West 8th Street and Hamilton Boulevard on September 29th.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Crawford County town evacuated due to field fire

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — A small southeast Siouxland town had to be evacuated due to a fast-moving field fire in Crawford County Wednesday afternoon. The town of Ricketts, with a population of just over 100, was ordered to evacuate by Crawford County emergency management just after 1 p.m. because of a field fire north of Highway 141 between Charter Oak and Ricketts. That fire was being driven by strong southerly winds.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

No injuries reported in Le Mars house fire

LE MARS, Iowa — Fire crews in Le Mars battled a house fire in those warm and windy conditions Wednesday afternoon. That fire broke out just after 1 p.m. in a single-story home on 4th Street Northwest. The Le Mars Fire Chief says it appears that the fire was started by a candle in the basement that ignited nearby combustibles and spread through the floor into the kitchen eventually causing the floor to collapse.
LE MARS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Truck used in Gunderson's robbery recovered

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A stolen white pick-up truck used in the Gunderson's grab and smash robbery on Saturday was located. The truck was stolen from the Southern Hills Hy-Vee parking lot just before the robbery. Police were called to Gunderson's in Lakeport Commons just before 1:00 p.m. for...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Body recovered from Missouri River

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police have identified a man whose body was found in rural Dakota County Tuesday. They say 25-year-old Kyle Bottorff's remains were found around 2:30 p.m. He was reported missing on September 28th, the same day rescue crews searched the Missouri River for a...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Orange City teen charged with eluding, theft after Sioux County chase

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — An Orange City teen is facing charges of eluding and theft after a chase late last week in Sioux County. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Camdyn Wilson failed to stop for a deputy who tried to pull him over after spotting his pickup losing cargo on Highway 75 near Hull Monday afternoon.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Blackhawks take down the Cyclones to advance to the 2A semifinals

CORALVILLE, Iowa — In their first state tournament appearance since 2013, the Hinton Blackhawks make quick work of the Denver Cyclones in the 2A volleyball state quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 1st. "It's amazing. It felt good to just come in and take it," said Hinton freshman Bailey Boeve. "If...
DENVER, IA
siouxlandnews.com

FEATURED MVP: Zack Foxhoven

WYNOT, Neb. — The "Renaissance Man" of the Wynot football program wears #1, and goes by the name Zack Foxhoven. The junior linebacker and running back does just about everything for the Blue Devils, and has quickly become one of the primary voices of leadership on the field. "Those...
WYNOT, NE
siouxlandnews.com

COURT DOCUMENTS: New details released about double homicide in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are still investigating a double homicide on Sioux City's west side Saturday morning, but court documents are revealing a few more details. According to a criminal complaint filed, on Saturday, Oct. 29th at approximately 2:15 a.m., Sioux City Police were called to...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

One injured in accident involving semi hauling anhydrous ammonia

WHITING, Iowa — One man was injured and part of I-29 was shut down Sunday night when a car collided with a semi hauling anhydrous ammonia. The Iowa State Patrol says the car, driven by 43-year-old Chad Miller of Edgerton, Minnesota, was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-29 about three miles south of Whiting just before 10 p.m. Sunday night when it hit the semi causing it to roll over. The presence of the ammonia caused I-29 to be closed for several hours with traffic diverted while the scene was cleaned up.
WHITING, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy