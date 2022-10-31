Read full article on original website
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
IGN
The White Lotus Season 2 Review: Episodes 1-5
The White Lotus Season 2 premiered Oct. 30 on HBO, with new episodes debuting each Sunday. When The White Lotus Season 1 came to its heightened, histrionic conclusion, I was among those who wondered if a second season was needed or warranted. As much as I enjoyed the blackly comedic exploration of the rich eating everything good around them, what else was left to tell? Going the anthology route, creator/director Mike White proves that there’s plenty more clueless rich people to skewer, satirize, and murder with his keen lens and poison pen in this equally enchanting sophomore season.
Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit
Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
God Forbid Exposes the Falwell Scandal, Below Deck Adventure Sets Sail on Bravo
The shocking sex scandal that brought down Evangelical leader Jerry Fallwell Jr. takes center stage today in Hulu documentary God Forbid, which features an in-depth interview with the Miami pool attendant who found himself at the center of the controversy, Giancarlo Granda. Plus, the Bravo franchise levels up with Below...
House of the Dragon and Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker Say Goodbye This Weekend
It’s a weekend of major farewells as House of the Dragon wraps its first season on HBO and Jodie Whittaker fights her last battle as Doctor Who’s Thirteenth Doctor. Plus, Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy adapt sci-fi drama The Peripheral, The Mole reveals its saboteur in the finale, From Scratch brings Sicilian romance to Netflix, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this weekend:
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Celine Dion Cozies Up To Sam Heughan On Set Of New Movie In 1st Photo Of Her In Months: See Pic
Celine Dion‘s Instagram account has shared a brand-new photo of the 52-year-old musical icon! In the image shared on Nov. 2 (seen here), the five-time Grammy winner cuddled up to Outlander star Sam Heughan in outtakes from the set of their new movie, Love Again, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. Sam, 42, lounged on a beige carpet with Celine in jeans and a busy dragon-print button-down, while the singer and actress looked cozy in light purple sweats and a burgundy turtleneck sweater. The pair appeared to be in deep conversation and had concerned looks on their faces.
Hein’s Picks: Can HBO Catch Lightning in a Bottle Again With The White Lotus Season 2?
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
WATCH: The Inside Job Season 2 Teaser Introduces Adam Scott's Illuminati Mind Eraser
Inside Job will soon return for more deep-state shenanigans. In a clip released today, the adult animated comedy takes us inside an unconventional group therapy: Anonymous Anonymous, where shadowy figures from the clandestine world can open up. Lizzy Caplan returns to voice Reagan Ridley, socially awkward tech genius and daughter of Cognito Inc. head Rand Ridley (Christian Slater).
WATCH: The Succession Season 4 Teaser Sees Roy Siblings Form 'Rebel Alliance', Confirms Release Window
War is brewing for the Roy family in the Succession Season 4 teaser. Ahead of last night's House of the Dragon finale, HBO dropped a teaser for the highly-anticipated upcoming season of Succession. "These people are pygmies," growls patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox). The season seemingly picks up right after...
rsvplive.ie
Makeup artist goes viral on TikTok with easy anti-ageing tip to make the eyes look younger
Eyes can often be the first places to show age, as the skin around the eyes is thinner and more delicate than the rest of the face. While it's completely normal to develop fine lines and wrinkles, some people find that makeup can often accentuate any texture or ageing around the eyes.
Inside Amy Schumer Needs to Bring Back Its Bonus Segments
As its branding suggests, Inside Amy Schumer Season 5 is very much a continuation of the Comedy Central series, rather than a revamp. Despite its six-year hiatus (and the political and cultural upheaval that defined this period), the comedy’s tone has changed little, and Schumer continues to highlight society’s many inequities in her sketches. While this schtick may have been progressive in the mid-2010s, the sketches in the first two episodes of Season 5 fall back on dated punchlines that fail to meet the moment — and hardly seem to recognize that the moment itself has changed.
Heartstopper Star Joe Locke Cast in Disney+ Wandavision Spin-Off Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Heartstopper breakout Joe Locke has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While few details about his character are known, Locke is reportedly set to play the male lead opposite Kathryn Hahn in the WandaVision spin-off. The Marvel/Disney+ series will see Hahn reprise her villainous WandaVision role Agatha Harkness, and Emma Caulfield Ford will also return as Dottie.
HBO Announces Perry Mason Season 2 Premiere Date After Lengthy Hiatus
Perry Mason is back on the case. After a two-year hiatus, HBO announced on Twitter today that the reboot was currently in production. Perry Mason Season 2 is set to arrive on HBO Max in February 2023, nearly three years after the series premiere. Matthew Rhys (The Americans) is set...
House of the Dragon Season 2 Won't Premiere Until 2024
Don't expect to see any new episodes of House of the Dragon in 2023. Fans may be itching for new installments of the Game of Thrones spin-off after last weekend's explosive season finale, but HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys says they'll have to be patient. "Don’t...
American Horror Story: NYC Is Ryan Murphy's Poison Pen Letter to the 1980s
There’s so much to love about the 1980s, the era that brought us Prince, power suits, Die Hard and the "Top That" rap from Teen Witch. Its techno-colored excess, expressed through hair size and guitar solos, has always been ripe for nostalgia. Stranger Things, The Goldbergs, and even the recent Thor sequel have traded in affection for the era, and over the past decade, pop culture has gleefully revisited double denim and John Carpenter-style practical effects. But, as American Horror Story: NYC shows us, we've candy-coated a poisoned apple.
The First Teaser for Rian Johnson's Peacock Mystery Series Poker Face Features a Star-Studded Cast
Rian Johnson is back with another mystery to sink your teeth into. The trailer for the Knives Out mastermind's new Peacock series Poker Face sees Natasha Lyonne lead a star-studded cast as she tries to figure out the "why" of it all with a new mystery in every episode. "You've...
A Game of Thrones Alum and Newbie Break Down House of the Dragon Season 1
Our watch is ended, for now — House of the Dragon wrapped its first season on October 23 with a finale that's already been watched by 9.3 million viewers. The Game of Thrones prequel based on George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood kept up an impressive pace throughout its inaugural season, averaging 29 million viewers per episode (yes, even though a lot of them couldn't see what was happening at times).
