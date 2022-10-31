ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Casper Firefighters express support of One Cent initiative

Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. The Casper Firefighters would like to...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County to adjust nuisance ordinances following public outcry

CASPER, Wyo. — After elected officials and members of the public alike voiced concerns regarding Natrona County’s nuisance ordinances, county officials will take steps to improve the ordinances. At the Natrona County Board of Commissioners’ Oct. 18 meeting, several members of the public voiced concerns about the nuisance...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/1/22–11/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday, November 2. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Ashlee Neves represented the state. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Casper City Council passes new false alarm penalties on first reading

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council approved on first reading a proposed ordinance to establish new penalties for repeat false private intrusion and repeat false panic alarms on a vote of 9–0. The proposed ordinance would need to pass on two further readings in order to become law.
CASPER, WY
Mills police seek whereabouts of teen

CASPER, Wyo —The Mills Police Department is asking for help locating 16-year-old Shelby Anderson, according to a release. Shelby Anderson was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a beanie of unknown color, and a plaid shirt with a white hoodie, the release said. She was wearing black-and-white tennis shoes and had a black backpack.
MILLS, WY
Casper Area Transit running reduced schedule on Veterans Day

CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, Nov. 11, Casper Area Transit operations will be running on reduced schedules due to the Veterans Day holiday. LINK will begin service at 7:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. ASSIST will begin service at 7 a.m. and end at 5:15 p.m. ASSIST rides for Nov. 11 need to be requested by Nov. 9 or 10 before 3 p.m. and are dependent on availability. The Transit Office will be closed on Nov. 11, so tokens and passes will not be available for purchase.
CASPER, WY
Natrona County divorce filings (10/24/22–10/31/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 24 through Oct. 31. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Bull Horn Brewing officially opening in Casper on Nov. 1

CASPER, Wyo. — Bull Horn Brewing held a soft opening and “Zombie Crawl” event on Saturday and will be officially opening its doors on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the new Casper brewery announced Monday via Facebook. With both food and beer available, Bull Horn will open for lunch...
CASPER, WY
Crash west of Casper forces road closure on Wyoming Highway 220

CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Wyoming Highways 220 and 487, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Wyoming Highway 220 is closed between milepost 97 and 104, NCSO said. “We are asking the public...
CASPER, WY
Casper VA Clinic to offer free donuts to veterans on Nov. 7

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Veterans Affairs Clinic team will be offering free donuts to veterans in the Casper area on Monday, Nov. 7 from 8 to 11 a.m. “We see and care for Veterans every day,” registered nurse Rori Carubie said. “However, we wanted to kick off the week leading up to Veterans Day with this treat to make sure they know how much we appreciate their service.”
CASPER, WY
City of Casper selling two pieces of land; bids accepted until Dec. 2

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is attempting to sell two pieces of land it owns, according to an Oct. 21 press release. Approximately nine acres of the Robertson Road Addition. Where: West of Robertson Road and north of Trevett Lane. Zoning: Currently zoned as Planned Unit Development.
CASPER, WY
Obituaries: Griffin; Wickwire

Eric James Griffin, 28, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly October 11, 2022. Eric was born March 10, 1994, to Bonnie Griffin in Casper, Wyoming. When he was younger, the family moved to Arkansas to spend time with their grandmother. Later, they returned to Casper. He had a son, Jayson...
CASPER, WY

