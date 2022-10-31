Read full article on original website
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Chase Young felt ‘springy’ in return to practice, 2022 debut still uncertain
ASHBURN, Va. — Chase Young couldn’t hide his excitement. During pre-practice stretching, the third-year pass rusher was dancing to the music blaring between exercises. He even hit the Griddy. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio approached Young and the two dapped up, both grinning from ear to hear. For the first time in nearly a year, Young was back practicing for the first time since suffering an ACL injury last November against Tampa Bay.
Jags confident in ‘due diligence’ done before Ridley trade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Cam Robinson got the trade alert on his phone, immediately cleared the screen and called college teammate Calvin Ridley to welcome him to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson said Ridley was excited about his pending move south and ready for a fresh start. Robinson was equally...
Today in Sports History-Rice 1st in NFL to 1,000 receptions
1899 — Jim Jeffries beats Sailor Tom Sharkey to retain the world heavyweight title after referee George Siler stops the fight in the 25th round at the Greater New York Athletic Club. 1934 — Lou Gehrig wins the American League Triple Crown after hitting .363 with 49 HR, and...
Bears open 21-day window to decide if Whitehair will return
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears opened a 21-day evaluation window Wednesday to decide if left guard Cody Whitehair will return after placing him on injured reserve last month because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in a loss to the New York...
College Football Picks: Top-ranked teams hold edge in 1 v. 2
The College Football Playoff and the Bowl Championship Series before it made No. 1 vs. No. 2 rather routine in the postseason. Before all that, back in the old bowl system, everything needed to fall into place just right so No. 1 could play No. 2 for a national title. Then the BCS-style postseason was built to create that outcome, which was a good idea.
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Oct. 28-Nov. 3
1913 — Notre Dame meets Army for the first time and comes away with a 35-13 win behind Gus Dorias’ 14-of-17 passing for 243 yards. 1938 — George Woolf, riding for regular jockey Red Pollard, leads Seabiscuit to a four-length victory over the heavily favored U.S. Triple Crown champion, War Admiral, in the Pimlico Special match race at Baltimore. A crowd of 40,000 spectators turn out for the winner-take-all match race with a purse of $15,000.
Herro’s 3 with 1.8 seconds left lifts Heat by Kings, 110-107
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro’s vision is fine again. Herro’s 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left became the game winner, lifting the Miami Heat past the Sacramento Kings 110-107 on Wednesday night. Herro had a game-high 26 for the Heat, who won for the second straight night after...
Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Has Reportedly Avoided Serious Injury
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has reportedly avoided serious injury
