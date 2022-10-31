Read full article on original website
Phoenix 116, Minnesota 107
Percentages: FG .425, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Edwards 5-10, Towns 3-7, Prince 2-6, Reid 1-2, Russell 1-3, McLaughlin 1-4, McDaniels 0-1, Nowell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Edwards, Gobert, Prince, Towns). Turnovers: 16 (Russell 4, Towns 4, Edwards 3, McDaniels 3, Gobert, Nowell).
Miami 116, Golden State 109
Percentages: FG .464, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 18-49, .367 (Wiggins 4-7, Curry 4-10, Thompson 4-12, Jerome 2-4, Moody 2-5, D.Green 1-2, Poole 1-7, J.Green 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Wiggins 2, J.Green, Thompson, Wiseman). Turnovers: 20 (Curry 5, Poole 5, Thompson 4, Moody 2, D.Green,...
Oklahoma City 116, Orlando 108
Percentages: FG .448, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Carter Jr. 2-2, Okeke 2-3, Hampton 2-4, Bol 1-1, Houstan 1-3, F.Wagner 1-5, Suggs 1-9, Bamba 0-1, Banchero 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Bol 4, F.Wagner 2, Bamba, Carter Jr., Hampton, Suggs). Turnovers: 24 (Bol 6,...
Atlanta 112, N.Y. Knicks 99
Percentages: FG .411, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Murray 5-12, Hunter 2-5, Young 2-7, A.Holiday 1-1, Griffin 1-2, J.Holiday 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Martin 0-1, Collins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (A.Holiday, Collins, Hunter, Murray). Turnovers: 7 (Murray 3, Collins 2, A.Holiday, Young). Steals: 12...
Toronto 5, Philadelphia 2
Toronto203—5 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Farabee 3 (Konecny, Sanheim), 13:09. 2, Toronto, Matthews 4 (Tavares, Marner), 16:40 (pp). 3, Toronto, Tavares 5 (Rielly, Nylander), 18:33. Penalties_Seeler, PHI (Hooking), 5:38; Konecny, PHI (Roughing), 7:54; Mete, TOR (Cross Checking), 13:48; Deslauriers, PHI (Tripping), 16:10. Second Period_None. Penalties_Malgin, TOR (Cross Checking), 4:32; Giordano,...
Pancakes, shakes and KFC: When Charles Barkley tried to eat his way out of the 76ers
For a 48-hour period in 1984, Charles engaged in an eating binge in hopes of dissuading the Philadelphia 76ers from selecting him in the draft. He began with two Denny’s Grand Slam breakfasts – six pancakes and bacon totaling around 1,660 calories, and a vanilla milkshake to wash it down. The lunch offerings, which have varied in the decades’ worth of repeat tellings, included either Kentucky Fried Chicken, mashed potatoes, and coleslaw; half of the menu at Red Lobster; two McDonald’s fish fillets, a large fries, and a Diet Coke; or two Texas-sized barbecue sandwiches. The dinner menu at a steakhouse included a T-bone, baked potato, and, of course, three desserts.
N.Y. Rangers 1, Philadelphia 0
Overtime_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 4 (Zibanejad), 4:07. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 7-4-8-0_19. N.Y. Rangers 9-14-7-6_36. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3. Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 5-0-2 (36 shots-35 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 6-0-2 (19-19). A_17,206 (18,006). T_2:31. Referees_Peter MacDougall, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Dan Kelly.
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m. Florida at Arizona, 10 p.m. New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Anaheim at San...
NHL Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders...
