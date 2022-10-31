Read full article on original website
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Vikings Acquire Hockenson, Press Advantage Over Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the NFL trade deadline approaching, one big deal has been swung that will have immediate and long-term ramifications for the Green Bay Packers. The Detroit Lions sent their star tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to the Minnesota Vikings. According to ESPN, the Vikings got Hockenson, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024.
Ryan Fitzpatrick Offers Tough Review of Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence: ‘He Needs More Alpha in Him’
Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't mad. He is just disappointed. Count Fitzpatrick among the many who have come down hard on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence this week, offering a scathing review of the second-year quarterback's recent play during a Prime Video media Zoom with fellow analysts Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman.
Deshaun Watson to Start in Browns at Texans After Suspension
HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson is preparing to face his former team: the Houston Texans. The Cleveland Browns are making it clear that their new prized quarterback will start against the Texans on Dec. 4 NRG Stadium in his first game back from an NFL suspension. This game will mark the...
Brandin Cooks ‘Covering Up Lies’: Texans WR Speaks Out on Trade Rumors
HOUSTON — The 2022 NFL trade deadline is over, and veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks is still a member of the Houston Texans. And minutes after the trade deadline concluded, Cooks took to Twitter to express his displeasure. Cooks' name was a hot commodity at the start of the...
Broncos’ New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade
The Denver Broncos cashed in on their 2018 top-5 investment by trading Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco), a fourth-rounder in the 2024 draft, and running back Chase Edmonds. On paper, it's an excellent trade for the...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Vikings Holding Steady After Fifth Straight Win
The Vikings didn't show much rust coming out of the bye week, handling business once again in a 34-26 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. As is the case every week, there are still plenty of things they can improve upon moving forward, but this was the most impressive win of Minnesota's current five-game streak.
Browns, Bengals set for Halloween Showdown on Monday Night Football
Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will have the Battle of Ohio tonight on the night of Halloween. The Bengals look to move to 5-3, while the Browns are aiming toward their third win. Injuries certainly could play a factor in this one. Ja’Marr Chase will not play for the Bengals,...
Praise for Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Others From Thursday Night Analysts
Richard Sherman was one of the top cornerbacks of his generation, playing 11 seasons and intercepting 37 passes before finding himself without a team following the 2021 season. Now, the likely Hall of Famer is an analyst for Prime Video, home of Thursday night football. He and his fellow analysts,...
‘More Food on the Table’ For Lions After T.J. Hockenson Trade
The Detroit Lions moved on from starting tight end T.J. Hockenson, trading him to the division rival Minnesota Vikings. The move sends away Detroit’s leading receiver through six games and leaves the team without a key piece in the offense. However, the cupboard is not bare for Dan Campbell’s squad at the position, as Brock Wright and James Mitchell are expected to step in.
Sean McVay’s Future With Rams Likely Tied to ‘Core’ Star Players, per Sources
At 3-4, the Rams are off to their worst start in the Sean McVay era. How long McVay sticks around to guide the team back toward its usual winning ways could be determined by the longevity of several of the team’s core players. Speaking as a guest on The...
Steelers Will Not Fire Offensive Coordinator During Bye Week
PITTSBURGH -- The bye week has given the Pittsburgh Steelers 14 days to lick their wounds from a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now is the time for this 2-6 team to think holistically and figure out where they can make improvements during the second half of the season.
Bears Injury Report: Teven Jenkins Among Bears Concerns
The Bears have a new receiver for quarterback Justin Fields to target but the question now is whether he'll have time to throw it to Chase Claypool. For the first time in several games, the Bears game out of a game and have injury issues. Right tackle Larry Borom continues...
Bills Trade For Alvin Kamara or Kareem Hunt? Here’s Why Not
With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, teams across the league are looking for ways to improve their rosters. Some teams are looking to unload veterans for draft capital, while rebuilding for the future. Meanwhile, other teams are looking for that last piece to go "all-in" for a Super Bowl this season.
Colts get Failing Grade from CBS Sports
The Indianapolis Colts have failed to reach their own expectations thus far in 2022, and it has cost quarterback Matt Ryan his starting position and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady his job. Indianapolis fell to a season-low No. 28 in NFL.com's Power Rankings. Is it any surprise that the Colts receive...
