Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Vikings Acquire Hockenson, Press Advantage Over Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the NFL trade deadline approaching, one big deal has been swung that will have immediate and long-term ramifications for the Green Bay Packers. The Detroit Lions sent their star tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to the Minnesota Vikings. According to ESPN, the Vikings got Hockenson, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024.
GREEN BAY, WI
Deshaun Watson to Start in Browns at Texans After Suspension

HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson is preparing to face his former team: the Houston Texans. The Cleveland Browns are making it clear that their new prized quarterback will start against the Texans on Dec. 4 NRG Stadium in his first game back from an NFL suspension. This game will mark the...
HOUSTON, TX
Broncos’ New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade

The Denver Broncos cashed in on their 2018 top-5 investment by trading Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco), a fourth-rounder in the 2024 draft, and running back Chase Edmonds. On paper, it's an excellent trade for the...
DENVER, CO
Browns, Bengals set for Halloween Showdown on Monday Night Football

Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will have the Battle of Ohio tonight on the night of Halloween. The Bengals look to move to 5-3, while the Browns are aiming toward their third win. Injuries certainly could play a factor in this one. Ja’Marr Chase will not play for the Bengals,...
CINCINNATI, OH
‘More Food on the Table’ For Lions After T.J. Hockenson Trade

The Detroit Lions moved on from starting tight end T.J. Hockenson, trading him to the division rival Minnesota Vikings. The move sends away Detroit’s leading receiver through six games and leaves the team without a key piece in the offense. However, the cupboard is not bare for Dan Campbell’s squad at the position, as Brock Wright and James Mitchell are expected to step in.
DETROIT, MI
Steelers Will Not Fire Offensive Coordinator During Bye Week

PITTSBURGH -- The bye week has given the Pittsburgh Steelers 14 days to lick their wounds from a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now is the time for this 2-6 team to think holistically and figure out where they can make improvements during the second half of the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bears Injury Report: Teven Jenkins Among Bears Concerns

The Bears have a new receiver for quarterback Justin Fields to target but the question now is whether he'll have time to throw it to Chase Claypool. For the first time in several games, the Bears game out of a game and have injury issues. Right tackle Larry Borom continues...
CHICAGO, IL
Bills Trade For Alvin Kamara or Kareem Hunt? Here’s Why Not

With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, teams across the league are looking for ways to improve their rosters. Some teams are looking to unload veterans for draft capital, while rebuilding for the future. Meanwhile, other teams are looking for that last piece to go "all-in" for a Super Bowl this season.
BUFFALO, NY
Colts get Failing Grade from CBS Sports

The Indianapolis Colts have failed to reach their own expectations thus far in 2022, and it has cost quarterback Matt Ryan his starting position and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady his job. Indianapolis fell to a season-low No. 28 in NFL.com's Power Rankings. Is it any surprise that the Colts receive...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

