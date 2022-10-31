Read full article on original website
Related
The Walking Dead Recap: [Spoiler] Meets an Inevitable End
Sleazy come, sleazy go. Not long after Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead revealed that Lance hadn’t actually been killed by a zombified Sebastian last week, but had just fed Calhoun’s remains to the reanimated corpse of Pamela’s son, than it put an end to the conniver’s miserable life for real. And if you keep reading, we’ll go over not only that fatal twist but all of the action in “What’s Been Lost.” ‘DIDN’T WE ALREADY SAY GOODBYE?’ | After realizing that all of their loved ones had been abducted by the governor — even Dog!!! — Daryl and Carol teamed...
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead is Failing Its Audience (And Source Material) With Its Commonwealth Arc
The Walking Dead is ending. It feels like we've been hearing that for years at this stage, but the series is going out with a 24-episode 11th season. With three more spinoffs (The Walking Dead: Dead City, an untitled Daryl Dixon series, and an untitled Rick & Michonne series) confirmed, we've lost some of the most significant stakes that should be present for such a big final arc for the main series.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Dead City Reveals First Footage
Hey, I'm Walkin' Dead here! Maggie and Negan take Manhattan in the first footage from The Walking Dead: Dead City, AMC's New York-set Walking Dead spin-off. During the flagship show's final New York Comic Con panel in October, the network released first-look images showing Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in post-apocalyptic NYC, setting an April 2023 air date for the new series from showrunner Eli Jorné. Now AMC has revealed the first footage from TWD: Dead City in a new "in-production" teaser that aired during the final episodes of The Walking Dead, which will conclude with its November 20th series finale. Watch the teaser below.
ComicBook
Lauren Ridloff Reveals Walking Dead Prequel Idea
When sisters Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly (Angel Theory) first appeared on The Walking Dead, it was minutes after Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) disappeared aboard a CRM helicopter in Season 9. But in those minutes, six years passed, revealing an aged-up Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) as she saved Connie and Kelly's group — Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and Luke (Dan Fogler) — from walkers. What happened in those years before we met them on The Walking Dead? There have been hints here and there, bits and pieces about their life before. For Ridloff, it's a story she wants to tell.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Spin-Offs Get First Posters
The Walking Dead is ending. The Walking Dead Universe lives on. AMC+ has revealed the first posters for the Walking Dead spin-off shows coming to the streamer and cable channel AMC next year, joining the ongoing Fear the Walking Dead Season 8. First, frenemies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) take Manhattan in The Walking Dead: Dead City. Then Daryl (Norman Reedus) is shipped overseas to Europe and finds himself in Paris, France, in Daryl Dixon. And finally — years after being torn apart by time and distance — the epic love story of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) continues in.
ComicBook
The CW's Latest Cuts Are Bad News For The Winchesters, Waker: Independence, and Gotham Knights
Things may not be looking so good for The CW's freshman original scripted series. According to Deadline, Nexstar has opted not to order more episodes of The Winchesters and Walker Independence, meaning that each of those series' first seasons will remain at 13 episodes. No decision has yet been made about future seasons of either series. The report indicates that the decision also applies to the rest of the network's freshman series, which would include Gotham Knights which has not yet premiered. That series does not yet have a premiere date but is expected to debut sometime in 2023. Both The Winchesters and Walker Independence, both of which are prequels spun out of successful network franchises, have been successful in the ratings by The CW standards.
Collider
Jared Padalecki Plans to Somehow Appear in 'Walker' Prequel 'Independence'
It might not have been that long ago we heard of the return of the prequel series Walker Independence at the CW. While we enjoy the release of the Walker spinoff series, we are getting new and relevant information as to whom we might expect to see play a role in the ongoing series. Jared Padalecki, who starred in the original Walker series, and also executive produce the series, is looking to see his role further expanded on the project.
Popculture
3 CBS Series Get Full Season Orders
There are more fires to stop, crimes to solve, and mysteries to investigate for the characters on three new hit CBS dramas. Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd have all gotten off to a great start for the eye network. They were rewarded Wednesday with full-season orders. All three have been some of the most-watched freshman shows of the fall 2022 season.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Sets December Release Date
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are heading out West this Christmas. The two iconic actors’ upcoming period drama “1923” has set a premiere date for December 18 on Paramount+. The series is a prequel spinoff of “Yellowstone,” the hit Paramount Network series about the Dutton family, who...
Popculture
'The Suspect's' Aidan Turner on Preparing for Dark Role in AMC Series (Exclusive)
Aidan Turner is showcasing his versatility as an actor in the new series The Suspect. Based on the bestselling novel by acclaimed crime writer Michael Robotham, Turner plays Joseph 'Joe' O'Loughlin, who appears to have a perfect life. He has a beautiful wife, a loving daughter, and a successful career as a clinical psychologist. But nothing can be taken for granted and there's always a threat that things can unravel in unimaginable ways. In Joe's case, all it takes is a murdered girl, a troubled young patient, and the biggest lie of his life. Caught in an increasingly complex web of deceit, Joe risks everything as he embarks upon a search for a killer that will take him into the darkest recesses of the human mind.
Collider
'Fallout' Series Featurette: Franchise Creators Share Their Excitement For Adapting the Video Game
Prime Video has released a brand-new featurette for their upcoming Fallout series, the highly-anticipated adaptation of the iconic RPG video game franchise. This new 2-minute and 30-second video focuses on members of Bethesda Game Studios, the company behind the franchise, as they discuss what it means to be taking Fallout from the medium of video games and into this new series.
ComicBook
Stargirl Cancelled at The CW
The CW is bringing Stargirl to an end, with the series joining a host of its sister shows being canceled on the network. Stargirl is currently running its third season, which will prove to be its last. Deadline reports Stargirl will continue to air new episodes on Wednesdays through December 7th, when it will ultimately conclude. Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Blue Valley High School student Courtney Whitmore, who is based on comic book creator Geoff Johns' own sister, who was killed in a plane crash back in 1996. The site indicates the creative team behind Stargirl was given an early heads up that the series wouldn't be renewed past Season 3, and to write a fitting finale with that in mind.
Mads Mikkelsen and Bryan Fuller Reunite for New Film ‘Dust Bunny’
It’s not the reunion that “Hannibal” fans have been waiting for, but it might be the next best thing: Series creator Bryan Fuller and star Mads Mikkelsen are making a movie together. Titled “Dust Bunny,” the film is written and directed by Fuller, who makes his feature directorial debut. Mikkelsen will star in the horror movie, which focuses on an 8-year-old girl who enlists the help of a neighbor to kill a monster under her bed that she believes ate her family. The project was announced November 1 during the first day of the American Film Market, with global sales company...
ComicBook
Blade Runner 2039 #1 First Look Revealed by Titan Comics (Exclusive)
Return to the world of Blade Runner with Blade Runner 2039 #1, a new entry in the series debuting in December from Titan Comics. Blade Runner 2039 is a 12-issue series from Titan Comics and Alcon Publishing. The new series is billed as the final chapter in the decades-spanning saga featuring the female Blade Runner known as Aahna "Ash" Ashina. Her story began in 2019 with Blade Runner 2019 and continued in Blade Runner 2029. Ash will clash with Luv — Niander Wallace's deadly "First Angel," first seen in the Blade Runner 2049 film. Now, fans can get a special look at the debut issue.
How many episodes are in The Suspect?
The Suspect arrives on Sundance Now and AMC+ tomorrow, and it is a binge-watch release. How many episodes will there be to binge?. If you loved Poldark, you’ll be happy to hear that Aidan Turner is back on our screens. He’s playing a very different character in his latest series, which is a crime drama at heart.
CNET
'The Last of Us' Hits HBO Max on Jan. 15
HBO's much anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us is set to kick off on the cable channel and HBO Max on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the company said Wednesday. The confirmation comes after the release briefly showed up on the streaming service's homepage Tuesday. Pedro Pascal,...
HometownLife.com
Netflix's 'Blockbuster' is the latest TV series to borrow Michigan as its setting
In real life, the last Blockbuster Video store, the only one to survive in the age of streaming, is in Bend, Oregon. But in sitcom land, that retro technology honor goes to Michigan. “Blockbuster,” which arrives Thursday on Netflix, is a new half-hour comedy starring Randall Park (ABC’s “Fresh off...
ComicBook
New The Strangers Movie Adds Oscar Winner to Cast
Earlier this year came word that horror series The Strangers, having hit a dead end with just two movies in ten years, was set to be rebooted with an all-new trilogy of films. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that another addition to the cast has been made with Academy Award Winner Rachel Shenton set to appear in the new movie as well (Shenton's Oscar comes from producing, writing, and starring in the live-action short The Silent Child). She joins Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch, Teen Wolf's Froy Gutierrez, and The Rings of Power's Ema Horvath in the film's cast.
startattle.com
The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 5 Episode 9) Hulu, “Allegiance”, trailer, release date
Luke and June prepare for a rescue mission; Serena experiments with a number of new tactics as she seeks to have it all. Startattle.com – The Handmaid’s Tale | Hulu. The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 5 Episode 9) Hulu, “Allegiance”, trailer, release date. The Handmaid’s Tale...
Comments / 0