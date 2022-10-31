ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Poverty, housing and the Amazon: Lula’s in-tray as president-elect of Brazil

By Andrew Downie in São Paulo
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8M18_0isYqyIh00
Lula da Silva delivers a speech after his victory in Brazil’s presidential election.

The euphoria of an election victory is fleeting and while many Brazilians will wake up with a hangover after celebrating the defeat of Jair Bolsonaro, president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will soon have his own headaches to deal with.

Lula takes power on 1 January 2023 and will be charged with rebuilding and reuniting a nation that has been left damaged and bitterly divided after four years of Bolsonaro’s anarchic far-right policies.

The challenges are immense: 33 million Brazilians face acute hunger and 100 million live in poverty, the highest numbers in years. Bolsonaro’s policies, particularly in the Amazon, have led to Brazil becoming an international pariah.

Lula addressed these and myriad other issues in his victory speech but made it clear his first priority was the one that has accompanied him throughout his long political career: improving the lot of Brazil’s poor.

“We can’t accept it as normal that in this country millions of men, women and children don’t have enough to eat,” he told an adoring crowd. “If we are the world’s third biggest producer of food and the biggest producer of animal protein … we have the duty to guarantee that every Brazilian can eat breakfast, lunch and dinner every day.”

The speech was a more emotive version of a letter he wrote to the Brazilian people last week outlining his priorities.

The letter is filled with ambitious – critics say barely credible – proposals, including equal pay for men and women, clearing all waiting lists for surgeries and medical exams, and getting every infant a place in creche.

The plan was issued without any clear details or costings, but Lula is betting that voters will trust he can repeat his feats from 12 years ago when he left power with approval ratings above 80%.

Like his vow to eradicate hunger, many of his promises are similar to those he made during his first terms in office between 2003 and 2011.

He is promising to build more affordable housing, and take electricity and water cisterns to unconnected and far-flung villages.

Major infrastructure projects like public transportation, energy and water will also be managed as before, with the state banks providing funding.

He has promised tax reform and an increase in the minimum wage.

In a revamp of the internationally lauded Bolsa Familia poverty-relief program, the poorest families will get 600 reais ($110) a month and those with children under six years of age will get an additional 150 reais ($30). The handout comes with a requirement to keep children in school and get all vaccinations.

Quite how he does it all is still an open question – and a very big one.

The commodities boom that financed many of his programs the first time around is over, and he will face a hostile Congress, where Bolsonarismo remains strong.

Many prominent backbenchers are funded by agribusiness and they could be a major obstacle in what will be one of Lula’s highest priority areas, the Amazon.

Deforestation has increased every year since Bolsonaro took power. Lula will halt Bolsonaro’s development-at-all-costs policies that encouraged ranchers, prospectors and loggers to besiege the Amazon and plunder its natural resources.

He promised to “aim for zero deforestation” but will be satisfied if his government can lower deforestation by 83% as was seen under Lula and Dilma between 2003 and 2014.

Much focus will also be on Indigenous issues. A quick rebuild of the Indigenous and environmental organisations that were hollowed out by Bolsonaro will signal just how serious Lula’s government is and will also help combat deforestation.

“Instead of being world leaders in deforestation, we want to be world champions in facing up to the climate crisis and in socio-environmental development,” Lula said. “That way we will have healthy food on our plates, clean air to breathe and water to drink and lots of quality jobs with green investment.”

The focus on reindustrialisation and public works projects might be necessary but they are also a sign of how Latin American politics has failed to fully grasp 21st-century realities, said Shannon O’Neil, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

“What I find dispiriting sometimes for the future of Latin America is that the kind of discussions they are having is based on 20th-century economies,” O’Neil said, without naming Lula directly.

“It is not about human capital, which is really the future of any workforce, it is not about automation or creating intellectual property, or research and development. Too much of it is about looking back at economies that are disappearing. It is not what the next 25 years are going to bring.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Brazil’s election: Bolsonaro’s return would cost us all

On Sunday, Brazilian electors will cast their vote in a tight contest that will not only set the course for this extraordinarily polarised country but also have a powerful impact on the future of the world. Hopes that the far-right incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro, would be decisively rejected in the first round were dashed when he fared far better than expected, with 43% of votes, and his challenger, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, fell just short of an outright majority with 48%. Eleventh-hour handouts to the poorest and lavish quantities of disinformation have aided Mr Bolsonaro’s recovery.
BBC

Brazil election: Why are the poor voting for Lula?

Brazilians go to the polls on Sunday to elect their next president, in a run-off between left-wing former President Lula da Silva and right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Poverty is a huge election issue. Because of Covid and the cost of living crisis, a lot of Brazilians are struggling financially. North-eastern...
AFP

Brazil's new leader Lula rises from ashes at 77

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who rose from poverty to Brazil's presidency before crashing into disgrace in a corruption scandal, made a spectacular comeback as leader of Latin America's biggest economy at the age of 77. Lula has said he is again "in love as if I were 20 years old" with Rosangela "Janja" da Silva, a sociologist and PT activist whom he married in May.
AFP

Deep in Brazilian Amazon, Ticuna tribe celebrates Lula victory

Deep in the Amazon, near the region where British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were murdered in June, native Ticuna people are glued to a TV, watching the results of Brazil's down-to-the-wire presidential election. Phillips, a correspondent for The Guardian, The New York Times and other leading media, and Pereira, a respected Indigenous expert, were just outside the Javari reservation when they were murdered on June 5.
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.“Oslo is now among the most active supporters of NATO's involvement in the Arctic,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Wednesday, according to TASS. “We consider such developments near Russian borders as Oslo's deliberate pursuit of a destructive course toward escalation of tensions in the Euro-Arctic region and the final destruction of Russian-Norwegian...
Daily Beast

Just Like His Idol Trump, Bolsonaro’s Movement Isn’t Going Anywhere

RIO DE JANEIRO—On the left, tears of joy and profound relief. On the right, anger and resentment. On Sunday, Brazil elected former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to be president once again. Lula, the leftist figure venerated by millions of Brazilians, beat the current, far-right icon, President...
The Guardian

An ‘invasion’? Suella Braverman, this refugee crisis is of the government’s own making

Politicians of all colours talk about the United Kingdom having a proud history of offering sanctuary to those in need and welcoming immigrants. Priti Patel said it on a number of occasions when she was home secretary, and so did Rishi Sunak when campaigning to become prime minister. So how can it be that people who fled persecution in Iran and Afghanistan or bloodshed in Syria are being detained for over a week, sleeping on floors and catching diseases such as scabies and diphtheria? And how can it be that the home secretary, Suella Braverman, has used such inflammatory language, accusing them of “invading” the UK?
The Guardian

The Guardian

491K+
Followers
112K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy