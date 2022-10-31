HAPPY HALLOWEEN EVERYONE! Even if it is not part of the Italian tradition, probably Halloween is the right festivity for me, since I’m a ghost :). And in fact, for me, this one has been a pretty cool week: HTC Vive has selected me as one of the top 100 VR influencers (whatever this word means), Adello magazine featured me in its online publication, and today my company Vrroom will be a host of the afterparty of the Unity Unite event, with a concert of Blu DeTiger inside VRChat (Look for Unite2022 tag and you’ll find the world). So many exciting things are happening and I’m thankful to you all for the support you are giving me ❤

