Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover sees huge surge in new users for rival Mastodon
In the wake of Elon Musk’s official takeover of Twitter, rival social media platform Mastodon has emerged as the new platform of choice for the legions of people looking to flee Musk’s version of Twitter for greener pastures. Some 70,000 new users joined Mastodon in the day immediately...
‘He is poised to open the floodgates’: can Twitter survive Elon Musk – or even thrive?
Since buying it, the billionaire has wasted no time shaking up the struggling social media firm, cutting staff and introducing fees. But can he make the platform matter again – or will it become a hellscape of hateful content and misinformation?. Twitter isn’t a good place to be right...
Twitter Blue is Required for Verification, Costs $8/Month
After much speculation, Elon has finally announced that Twitter Blue will cost $8 a month. The monthly bill will be needed to keep a user’s verification status. This means that there is a 60 percent price increase from the previous Twitter Blue subscription, which was $5, as mentioned in Engadget.
The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
Satoshi Nakamoto’s Seminal Bitcoin White Paper Turns 14 Today – Bitcoin News
Approximately 14 years ago today, on Halloween, Satoshi Nakamoto introduced Bitcoin to the world by sharing the renowned white paper. Satoshi’s invention, shared on metzdowd.com’s Cryptography Mailing List, not only solved a problem that had plagued computer scientists for years, but the invention also redefined how people look at money. Furthermore, as a side effect, Satoshi’s creation spawned a new digital economy with more than 13,000 cryptocurrency assets, worth just over $1 trillion today.
Blackbird’s latest $1B AUD fund signals maturation of Australian, New Zealand venture scene • TechCrunch
This is Blackbird’s fifth fund, and it’s double the size of the VC’s last fund which closed in August 2020. Several institutional investors participated, including superannuation funds like AustralianSuper, Hostplus, Australia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Future Fund, New Zealand’s sovereign wealth funds and New Zealand Growth Capital Partners Elevate fund, which is a government-backed fund.
Bitcoin Bulls Fail to Clear $21,000 While Dogecoin Drops in Value After Weekend Surge
Bitcoin price continues to remain under the $21,000 (roughly Rs. 17.3 lakh) price mark as the bulls have lost force over the weekend after a strong surge in buying pressure over the past week. As things stand, the value of Bitcoin is down by more than 1 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $20,500 (roughly Rs. 16.89 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $21,616 (roughly Rs. 17.81 lakh), 0.15 percent higher than where its value stood at the beginning of Sunday.
Vitalik Buterin Says Crypto Is a ‘Better Bet’ Than ‘Incredibly Inconvenient’ Gold – Bitcoin News
The Ethereum blockchain co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, insisted in a recent tweet that crypto is a better bet than gold, which is not only inconvenient, but difficult to use as well. While Buterin asserts that such characteristics make gold less appealing, some crypto opponents argued that gold is better, because unlike the Ethereum blockchain, it is not controlled by only a few entities.
Australian Fund Company to Delist Global X Bitcoin ETP And Global X Ethereum ETP
An Australian fund company is going to delist Global X Bitcoin ETP (BT0X) and Global X Ethereum ETP (ET0X), the first exchange-traded products (ETPs) of Global X ETFs following a 12-month digital assets slump. Cosmos Asset Management, asset manager of Cosmos Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF, Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access...
The XR Week Peek (2022.11.01): Quest Pro gets released, Quest 3 slated for 2023, and more!
HAPPY HALLOWEEN EVERYONE! Even if it is not part of the Italian tradition, probably Halloween is the right festivity for me, since I’m a ghost :). And in fact, for me, this one has been a pretty cool week: HTC Vive has selected me as one of the top 100 VR influencers (whatever this word means), Adello magazine featured me in its online publication, and today my company Vrroom will be a host of the afterparty of the Unity Unite event, with a concert of Blu DeTiger inside VRChat (Look for Unite2022 tag and you’ll find the world). So many exciting things are happening and I’m thankful to you all for the support you are giving me ❤
Microsoft Said to Have Offered No Remedies in EU Antitrust Review of Activision Deal
Microsoft’s has not offered any remedies to EU antitrust regulators reviewing its proposed $69 billion (nearly Rs. 5,71,400 crore) bid for Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard ahead of an expected full-scale EU probe, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. The US software company is betting...
China’s Tiangong Space Station Nears Completion As Final Module Launches Into Orbit
China’s very own space station is on the verge of completion. The country’s human spaceflight agency, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), recently announced that it had launched the third and final module needed to complete the Tiangong Space Station into orbit. China’s space agency rolled out the...
Start with Phishing-Resistant, Passwordless Authentication
Going beyond the hype, passwordless authentication is now a reality. Cisco Duo’s passwordless authentication is now generally available across all Duo Editions. “Cisco Duo simplifies the passwordless journey for organizations that want to implement phishing-resistant authentication and adopt a zero trust security strategy.“ – Jack Poller, Senior Analyst, ESG.
European Union to enact Digital Markets Act tomorrow
What just happened? Recently passed European Union legislation aiming specifically at platform holders like Apple and Google has crossed the point of no return and becomes law this week. The EU’s effort to reign in so-called “gatekeepers” doesn’t kick in immediately but could force significant changes to large digital platforms over the next few years.
With no word on visas, Canada’s CBC closes China bureau
BEIJING (AP) — Canada’s public broadcaster CBC says it is closing its China bureau after the Chinese government ignored requests to base a reporter in Beijing. CBC said its applications had been met “by months-long silence from Chinese officials.” The broadcaster’s last correspondent left Beijing as China closed down amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
