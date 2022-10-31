Read full article on original website
Related
China’s ‘Palace in the sky’ space station complete after successful launch
The third and final module of China's Tiangong Space Station launched and successfully arrived after a 13-hour flight Monday. This completes a project 30 years in the making.
Falcon Heavy lifts off! SpaceX finally launches the world's most powerful rocket again
SpaceX has finally launched Falcon Heavy again, more than three years after it last took to the skies. Falcon Heavy is made up of three modified Falcon 9 rockets strapped together, making it the world's most powerful operational rocket. The mission, called USSF 44, launched two secretive satellites to orbit for the U.S. Space Force. The rocket and payloads took to the skies at 09:41 ET from Pad 39A from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.
Ars Technica
SpaceX is now building a Raptor engine a day, NASA says
A senior NASA official said this week that SpaceX has done "very well" in working toward the development of a vehicle to land humans on the surface of the Moon, taking steps to address two of the space agency's biggest concerns. NASA selected SpaceX and Starship for its Human Landing...
SpaceNews.com
China’s mystery spaceplane releases object into orbit
HELSINKI — China’s secretive reusable spaceplane has released an object into orbit, according to tracking data from the U.S. Space Force. China carried out the second launch of its “reusable experimental spacecraft” from Jiuquan in the Gobi Desert atop a Long March 2F rocket Aug. 4.
Australia’s school-bus sized 'smart' underwater war-drones 'will travel completely flooded'
The prototypes of the extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles (XL-AUVs) for the Royal Australian Navy will not be water-proof; rather, water will flow through them when they are delivered in three years by a U.S. defense corporation. The school bus-sized underwater drones built by the Australian subsidiary of the defense technology...
Digital Trends
Watch NASA demolish a piece of space history in 10 seconds
NASA is normally concerned with blasting rockets to space, but on Saturday it focused on blasting a former administrative headquarters to smithereens. The space agency demolished Building 4200 at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, about 130 miles northwest of Atlanta. The YouTube channel for the Marshall Space...
techaiapp.com
Improving the autonomous navigation of mobile robots in crowded spaces using people as sensors
A team of researchers from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Stanford University led by Prof. Katie Driggs-Campbell, have recently developed a new deep reinforcement learning-based method that could improve the ability of mobile robots to safely navigate crowded spaces. Their method, introduced in a paper pre-published on arXiv, is based on the idea of using people in the robot’s surroundings as indicators of potential obstacles.
techaiapp.com
Smart windows that can polarize sunlight could offer a low energy alternative to Wi-Fi
Sunshine streaming through a window could be directly harnessed for wireless data transmission to electronic devices. KAUST researchers have designed a smart glass system that can modulate the sunlight passing through it, encoding data into the light that can be detected and decoded by devices in the room. The use of sunlight to send data would offer a greener mode of communication compared to conventional Wi-Fi or cellular data transmission.
techaiapp.com
Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover sees huge surge in new users for rival Mastodon
In the wake of Elon Musk’s official takeover of Twitter, rival social media platform Mastodon has emerged as the new platform of choice for the legions of people looking to flee Musk’s version of Twitter for greener pastures. Some 70,000 new users joined Mastodon in the day immediately...
techaiapp.com
This would be a good time to test your cloud ROI
Enterprises have been moving steadily to the cloud for years, often paying for multiple cloud platforms — and the COVID-19 pandemic greatly accelerated that trend, as businesses closed offices and outsourced their on-prem operations. Now, as the pandemic seemingly winds down and workers are returning to the office, several...
techaiapp.com
New software allows nonspecialists to intuitively train machines using gestures
Many computer systems that people interact with on a daily basis require knowledge about certain aspects of the world, or models, to work. These systems have to be trained, often needing to learn how to recognize objects from video or image data. This data frequently contains superfluous content that reduces the accuracy of models. So, researchers found a way to incorporate natural hand gestures into the teaching process. This way, users can more easily teach machines about objects, and the machines can also learn more effectively.
techaiapp.com
Anomali Cyber Watch: Active Probing Revealed ShadowPad C2s, Fodcha Hides Behind Obscure TLDs, Awaiting OpenSSL 3.0 Patch, and More
The various threat intelligence stories in this iteration of the Anomali Cyber Watch discuss the following topics: China, DDoS, OpenSSL, Ransomware, Russia, Spyware, and Ukraine. The IOCs related to these stories are attached to Anomali Cyber Watch and can be used to check your logs for potential malicious activity. Figure...
techaiapp.com
High-severity OpenSSL vulnerabilities fixed (CVE-2022-3602, CVE-2022-3786)
Version 3.0.7 of the popular OpenSSL cryptographic library is out, with fixes for CVE-2022-3602 and CVE-2022-3786, two high-severity buffer overflow vulnerabilities in the punycode decoder that could lead to crashes (i.e., denial of service) or potentially remote code execution. CVE-2022-3602, whose existence was preannounced by the OpenSSL Project team a...
defensenews.com
Satellite images show air base in southern China receiving makeover
MELBOURNE, Australia — China is expanding an air base close to a key southern naval base with the addition of a second runway, widened taxiways and two vastly expanded aircraft parking areas, satellite photos show. The imagery, taken Sept. 18 and provided to Defense News by Planet Labs, also...
techaiapp.com
Start with Phishing-Resistant, Passwordless Authentication
Going beyond the hype, passwordless authentication is now a reality. Cisco Duo’s passwordless authentication is now generally available across all Duo Editions. “Cisco Duo simplifies the passwordless journey for organizations that want to implement phishing-resistant authentication and adopt a zero trust security strategy.“ – Jack Poller, Senior Analyst, ESG.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Said to Have Offered No Remedies in EU Antitrust Review of Activision Deal
Microsoft’s has not offered any remedies to EU antitrust regulators reviewing its proposed $69 billion (nearly Rs. 5,71,400 crore) bid for Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard ahead of an expected full-scale EU probe, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. The US software company is betting...
techaiapp.com
How to Narrow the Talent Gap in Cybersecurity
Cybercrime seems to be in the headlines every day, as ransomware demands escalate and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and other assaults paralyze and damage enterprises of all types and sizes. In 2021, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) received 847,376 reports of cyberattacks, up 7% from 2020, with a growing focus on critical infrastructure and the supply chain. The costs of cybercrime are astronomical, approaching $7 billion, according to FBI statistics.
techaiapp.com
Can We Create Artificial Gravity? Experts Say To Explore Space, We Must
Space – the final frontier. It is every person’s dream to know more and explore the vastness of space and live in Earth-like worlds, as evidenced by the various movies and video games tackling it. Despite its allure, space is not for the faint-hearted and unprepared. The lack...
SpaceNews.com
Lunar landing restored for Artemis 4 mission
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — NASA has restored plans to include a lunar landing on its Artemis 4 mission to the moon later this decade, months after saying that the mission would instead be devoted to assembly of the lunar Gateway. In a presentation Oct. 28 at the American Astronautical Society’s...
techaiapp.com
OnePlus Nord Watch Review: A Basic Fitness Tracker for the Masses
The OnePlus Nord Watch is the brand’s first entry-level smartwatch in the Nord series. OnePlus Nord smartphones are typically budget to mid-range devices, so it’s no shocker to see an entry-level OnePlus smartwatch from the Nord ecosystem. We have plenty of choice in the sub-Rs. 5,000 smartwatch segment in India, both from local and Chinese companies, so what makes the Nord Watch special, and is it worth the asking price? Let’s find out.
Comments / 0