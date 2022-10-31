Read full article on original website
Related
Microsoft Outlook really wants to help you to focus on your work
Microsoft is looking to help users get some peace and quiet to be productive thanks to a new Outlook update. The email client is introducing “Focus Time”, which will allow users to silence all notifications for a set period of time, allowing them to power through those vital tasks.
New software allows nonspecialists to intuitively train machines using gestures
Many computer systems that people interact with on a daily basis require knowledge about certain aspects of the world, or models, to work. These systems have to be trained, often needing to learn how to recognize objects from video or image data. This data frequently contains superfluous content that reduces the accuracy of models. So, researchers found a way to incorporate natural hand gestures into the teaching process. This way, users can more easily teach machines about objects, and the machines can also learn more effectively.
VMware warns of the availability of CVE-2021-39144 exploit codeSecurity Affairs
VMware warned of the availability of a public exploit for a recently addressed critical remote code execution flaw in NSX Data Center for vSphere (NSX-V). VMware warned of the existence of a public exploit targeting a recently addressed critical remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2021-39144 (CVSS score of 9.8), in NSX Data Center for vSphere (NSX-V).
This would be a good time to test your cloud ROI
Enterprises have been moving steadily to the cloud for years, often paying for multiple cloud platforms — and the COVID-19 pandemic greatly accelerated that trend, as businesses closed offices and outsourced their on-prem operations. Now, as the pandemic seemingly winds down and workers are returning to the office, several...
Improving the autonomous navigation of mobile robots in crowded spaces using people as sensors
A team of researchers from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Stanford University led by Prof. Katie Driggs-Campbell, have recently developed a new deep reinforcement learning-based method that could improve the ability of mobile robots to safely navigate crowded spaces. Their method, introduced in a paper pre-published on arXiv, is based on the idea of using people in the robot’s surroundings as indicators of potential obstacles.
Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover sees huge surge in new users for rival Mastodon
In the wake of Elon Musk’s official takeover of Twitter, rival social media platform Mastodon has emerged as the new platform of choice for the legions of people looking to flee Musk’s version of Twitter for greener pastures. Some 70,000 new users joined Mastodon in the day immediately...
Huawei Nova Y61 With 6.52-Inch HD+ Display, 50-Megapixel AI Triple Camera Announced: All Details
Huawei Nova Y61 got quietly listed on the Huawei global site recently. This affordable smartphone could be considered a successor to the Huawei Nova Y60 that launched last year. The Huawei Nova Y61 features a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. This smartphone is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset and runs on EMUI 12. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that offers support for 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging. The dual-SIM 4G smartphone is compatible with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and NFC.
How to Narrow the Talent Gap in Cybersecurity
Cybercrime seems to be in the headlines every day, as ransomware demands escalate and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and other assaults paralyze and damage enterprises of all types and sizes. In 2021, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) received 847,376 reports of cyberattacks, up 7% from 2020, with a growing focus on critical infrastructure and the supply chain. The costs of cybercrime are astronomical, approaching $7 billion, according to FBI statistics.
Smart windows that can polarize sunlight could offer a low energy alternative to Wi-Fi
Sunshine streaming through a window could be directly harnessed for wireless data transmission to electronic devices. KAUST researchers have designed a smart glass system that can modulate the sunlight passing through it, encoding data into the light that can be detected and decoded by devices in the room. The use of sunlight to send data would offer a greener mode of communication compared to conventional Wi-Fi or cellular data transmission.
Anomali Cyber Watch: Active Probing Revealed ShadowPad C2s, Fodcha Hides Behind Obscure TLDs, Awaiting OpenSSL 3.0 Patch, and More
The various threat intelligence stories in this iteration of the Anomali Cyber Watch discuss the following topics: China, DDoS, OpenSSL, Ransomware, Russia, Spyware, and Ukraine. The IOCs related to these stories are attached to Anomali Cyber Watch and can be used to check your logs for potential malicious activity. Figure...
Satoshi Nakamoto’s Seminal Bitcoin White Paper Turns 14 Today – Bitcoin News
Approximately 14 years ago today, on Halloween, Satoshi Nakamoto introduced Bitcoin to the world by sharing the renowned white paper. Satoshi’s invention, shared on metzdowd.com’s Cryptography Mailing List, not only solved a problem that had plagued computer scientists for years, but the invention also redefined how people look at money. Furthermore, as a side effect, Satoshi’s creation spawned a new digital economy with more than 13,000 cryptocurrency assets, worth just over $1 trillion today.
GameStop’s NFT Marketplace Goes Live With More Features on Immutable X After Beta Phase Run
US-based video game company GameStop has officially launched its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace on Immutable X and will now support NFTs minted via the Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution. According to the company’s announcement on Monday, the GameStop NFT marketplace will “unlock access to Web3 games and millions of world-class, NFT gaming assets to tens of millions of GameStop players and GameStop Powerup Pro loyalty customers across the United States.” Its launch follows a joint fund of $100 million (roughly Rs. 826 crore) between GameStop and Immutable X in February 2022.
Bitcoin Mining Giant Argo Blockchain Gets Negative Cash Flows And Stock Price Dips
Though the crypto winter seems to be over, its impact on Bitcoin and the crypto market still lingers. Several crypto-related firms have gone down the drain over the pressure in the market. Some are still battling to stay afloat despite the forces’ influence while managing their operations. Most companies...
Australian Fund Company to Delist Global X Bitcoin ETP And Global X Ethereum ETP
An Australian fund company is going to delist Global X Bitcoin ETP (BT0X) and Global X Ethereum ETP (ET0X), the first exchange-traded products (ETPs) of Global X ETFs following a 12-month digital assets slump. Cosmos Asset Management, asset manager of Cosmos Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF, Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access...
Using sound to model the world | MIT News
Imagine the booming chords from a pipe organ echoing through the cavernous sanctuary of a massive, stone cathedral. The sound a cathedral-goer will hear is affected by many factors, including the location of the organ, where the listener is standing, whether any columns, pews, or other obstacles stand between them, what the walls are made of, the locations of windows or doorways, etc. Hearing a sound can help someone envision their environment.
High Power Density Requires Breakthroughs in IC Packaging and Circuit Design
For high-bandwidth applications in large data centers, 5G communication, and space-graded applications like satellites, there is a huge demand for miniaturizing power supplies. With the limited onboard space for embedded applications, enterprises require small-sized power supplies with more power density. However, power density can be seen from different viewpoints depending on the applications, but the final goal remains the same, which is reducing size to improve power density.
User Privacy and Financial Security Key Principles Guiding CBDC Design Process – Featured Bitcoin News
According to Yi Gang, governor of China’s central bank, the process of designing the country’s digital currency is premised on two principles, the protection of user privacy as well as ensuring “financial security.” To achieve this, the central bank’s role will be limited to managing the digital currency’s “operating system” while the handling of personal transaction information is done by “designated operating institutions.”
Microsoft Said to Have Offered No Remedies in EU Antitrust Review of Activision Deal
Microsoft’s has not offered any remedies to EU antitrust regulators reviewing its proposed $69 billion (nearly Rs. 5,71,400 crore) bid for Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard ahead of an expected full-scale EU probe, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. The US software company is betting...
Bitcoin Bulls Fail to Clear $21,000 While Dogecoin Drops in Value After Weekend Surge
Bitcoin price continues to remain under the $21,000 (roughly Rs. 17.3 lakh) price mark as the bulls have lost force over the weekend after a strong surge in buying pressure over the past week. As things stand, the value of Bitcoin is down by more than 1 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $20,500 (roughly Rs. 16.89 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $21,616 (roughly Rs. 17.81 lakh), 0.15 percent higher than where its value stood at the beginning of Sunday.
Vitalik Buterin Says Crypto Is a ‘Better Bet’ Than ‘Incredibly Inconvenient’ Gold – Bitcoin News
The Ethereum blockchain co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, insisted in a recent tweet that crypto is a better bet than gold, which is not only inconvenient, but difficult to use as well. While Buterin asserts that such characteristics make gold less appealing, some crypto opponents argued that gold is better, because unlike the Ethereum blockchain, it is not controlled by only a few entities.
