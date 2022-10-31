ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs makes a spectacular TD catch vs. Bills

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UvcmU_0isYqCNB00

Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs is having some ups and downs in his rookie season.

The ups will keep Packers fans interested in tracking his development.

Doubs had a really nice peak on Sunday night. He had one of the best catches you'll see this season, from a rookie or anyone else.

With the Packers trailing the Buffalo Bills 14-0, Aaron Rodgers threw one up to him in the end zone. Doubs was turned to the outside, then turned back inside, then turned outside again. He didn't spin himself dizzy because he reached out and snatched the ball despite cornerback Taron Johnson being draped all over him.

It was a fantastic catch for a player who has generated a lot of buzz but hasn't been consistent. Last week against the Washington Commanders, Doubs dropped a crucial fourth-down pass in the fourth quarter. He didn't catch a pass in that game.

Doubs, a fourth-round pick, hasn't completely arrived. But plays like Sunday night's touchdown are intriguing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Fans’ Huge Announcement on Live TV Goes Viral

During the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers matchup on Sunday (October 30th), a pair of Bills fans made a fun announcement that has officially gone viral. FOX News reports that during the game at Highmark Stadium, a pair of male and female Buffalo Bills fans made the announcement that they are expecting a new baby. The male fan held up a sign that read, “New Baby Coming. Surprise mom and dad. Future Bills Mafia.”
GREEN BAY, WI
FlurrySports

Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WR

The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline is tomorrow, November 1st, so there isn't much time left for teams around the league to make a move. Following their fourth straight loss, it's clear the Green Bay Packers do not currently have a team that is capable of contending for a Super Bowl. However, with a back-to-back MVP behind the center with not much time left, Green Bay should be looking to do whatever they can to win now, since this is their championship window.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Bills: Brandon Beane sneaks by huge move, adds key piece to defense

Brandon Beane is back at it again. The Buffalo Bills’ general manager was able to secure a few big pieces right as the trade deadline expired. While the splash decision was the trade for Nyheim Hines, Beane had some more magic up his sleeve. Specifically, Beane picked up yet...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Make Major Roster Move At OL

The Chicago Bears’ offensive line should be better soon. Offensive line play has been a problem for the Chicago Bears all season. Recently, several significant injuries to the unit have caused problems for the offense. Cody Whitehair had to be placed on the injured reserve in early October. Lucas Patrick suffered a toe injury on MNF against the New England Patriots in Week 7. He was also placed on the injured reserve. With a concussion, Larry Borom was ruled out of the Bears’ Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
CHICAGO, IL
Deadspin

I’m adrift in a world where the Chicago Bears do smart things

For 30 years now, anything good that happened to the Chicago Bears was assuredly an accident. The only time they ever seemed streamlined was in the middle of the 2000s when they had a GM that hired his own coach, which was Jerry Angelo and Lovie Smith. That was the only time they’ve made the playoffs in consecutive years since the fucking 90s. Still is, in fact.
CHICAGO, IL
FlurrySports

Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade Deadline

Another NFL Trade Deadline has gone by where the Green Bay Packers sat on their hands instead of picking up a phone. They did the classic move of sending low-ball offers to be "in the mix" publicly in trade talks, but there was no true effort given to improve a team supposedly going "all in."
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Chicago Bears, End of October Edition

The Chicago Bears season continues and after a surprise win in week 7 on Monday Night Football followed by a loss in week 8, the Bears season is starting to take shape as one that has plenty of intrigue but also, a number of questions that the franchise has yet to answer. Among the major questions are what needs the Bears will have to address throughout the 2023 offseason. With upwards of $100M in cap space and a projected nine draft picks, the Bears should be in a position to turn the roster around in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy