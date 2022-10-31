ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

usethebitcoin.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges by 120% and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrocketed by 31%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), the two largest “meme coins” in the crypto market have skyrocketed in recent hours. DOGE has surged by 120% in the last 7 days and Shiba Inu has moved higher by 31% as well. Other digital currencies such as Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) have also moved higher by over 15% during the same period of time.
u.today

Dogecoin Price Exploded by 115% Last Week, Speculations Abound

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin Explodes 105% In Last 7 Days – What Can Stop This Animal?

The animal instinct of Dogecoin is very apparent these days, as the canine-themed crypto sustains its aggressive run that catapulted it to the highest it has been since May. Earlier today, the crypto registered a whopping 105% weekly gain though it shed 3.6% during the last hour at the time of this writing, trimming its gains in the last seven days to 99%.
AOL Corp

Shiba Inu Coin Price Prediction 2022

Digital currencies began in 2008 with the invention of bitcoin — money that could be created, traded and tracked on the internet. Since then, cryptocurrencies have multiplied. Some have been designed to beat bitcoin in ease of use, cost and speed. Others serve as tokens for new versions of the blockchain, a method of secure online tracking and bookkeeping that makes cryptocurrency possible.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…

cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction

A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
NEWSBTC

Dogeliens Could Become Another Shiba Inu With Coin Market Success Like Chainlink

As the cryptocurrency market adds new additions, one crypto project raises dust in the crypto space. The new cryptocurrency, Dogeliens (DOGET), seems to model after the meme coin leader, Shiba Inu (SHIB), leaving crypto enthusiasts wondering whether it can succeed like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and cryptos like Chainlink (LINK). Dogeliens...
techaiapp.com

Bitcoin Bulls Fail to Clear $21,000 While Dogecoin Drops in Value After Weekend Surge

Bitcoin price continues to remain under the $21,000 (roughly Rs. 17.3 lakh) price mark as the bulls have lost force over the weekend after a strong surge in buying pressure over the past week. As things stand, the value of Bitcoin is down by more than 1 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $20,500 (roughly Rs. 16.89 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $21,616 (roughly Rs. 17.81 lakh), 0.15 percent higher than where its value stood at the beginning of Sunday.
u.today

XRP Whales Move Whopping 975.1 Million Tokens: Details

u.today

Justin Sun Moves $50 Million to Binance to Support ETH, Ripple CTO Declares NFT Revolution on XRP Ledger, DOGE Spiked 115% Last Week: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents to you the top four stories over the past day; don’t miss this piece!. Justin Sun, who predicted every Ethereum top, now transferred $50 million to Binance. Yesterday, former CEO of Tron Justin Sun reportedly moved $50 million to Binance. The transfer was widely discussed by the crypto community, as the last time Sun shifted a large amount of stablecoins, Ethereum spiked above $1,600. The transfer took place while the second-biggest crypto is struggling to surpass the $1,600 price level. To continue moving up, ETH desperately needs support from whales. The $50 million support from Sun only could start a reaction on the markets and initiate yet another rally. At the moment of writing, Ethereum is changing hands at $1,555, per CoinMarketCap.
bitcoinist.com

Dogeliens Is A Must-Have Crypto With A More Effective Hedge Over Inflation Than Dogecoin And Algorand

No one can forecast the future, nor can they anticipate the success of current trades; but, selecting the appropriate coins can considerably boost your chances. Choosing them correctly will benefit you and may save you money in the long run if you decide to hold them. Cryptocurrencies such as Dogeliens (DOGET), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Algorand (ALGO) have the potential to improve your profits as they prepare to go bullish.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano: Popular Crypto Analyst Points to ‘Massive Area to Buy’ $ADA

Popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe has recently shared his thoughts on the smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA), and pointed to a “long-term, massive area to buy” the cryptocurrency. In a tweet van de Poppe shared with his over 600,000 followers on the microblogging platform, the...
EWN

Sam Bankman-Fried Hints That FTX Could Launch a Stablecoin

FTX CEO was interviewed by The Big Whale, in which he spoke on a variety of subjects, including a potential stablecoin launch, the market’s near-term momentum, and the possibility of buying Robinhood. Bankman-FRied said that the public would soon hear about any efforts on a stablecoin. He did not...

