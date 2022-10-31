Read full article on original website
Cardano’s Founder, Charles Hoskinson, Says $DOGE Could Soon Merge With Twitter. Is Twitter Finally Getting Doge Payments?
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson believes that Elon Musk may soon merge Dogecoin with Twitter. Musk had earlier tweeted his intention of adding Doge payment integration to Twitter. Cardano’s founder and IOHK head, Charles Hoskinson, believes that Dogecoin could soon merge with Twitter now that the internet’s “Dogefather,” Elon Musk, has...
usethebitcoin.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges by 120% and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrocketed by 31%
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), the two largest “meme coins” in the crypto market have skyrocketed in recent hours. DOGE has surged by 120% in the last 7 days and Shiba Inu has moved higher by 31% as well. Other digital currencies such as Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) have also moved higher by over 15% during the same period of time.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Insights Firm Says Shiba Inu Could Abruptly Follow Dogecoin Rally As SHIB Gains Steam Against Bitcoin
A leading crypto analytics firm says dog-themed coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be playing a game of follow the leader with fellow meme token Dogecoin (DOGE). Santiment says that Shiba Inu is starting to gather some momentum after displaying strength in its Bitcoin pair (SHIB/BTC). “Whatever side of the fence...
u.today
Dogecoin Price Exploded by 115% Last Week, Speculations Abound
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Explodes 105% In Last 7 Days – What Can Stop This Animal?
The animal instinct of Dogecoin is very apparent these days, as the canine-themed crypto sustains its aggressive run that catapulted it to the highest it has been since May. Earlier today, the crypto registered a whopping 105% weekly gain though it shed 3.6% during the last hour at the time of this writing, trimming its gains in the last seven days to 99%.
AOL Corp
Shiba Inu Coin Price Prediction 2022
Digital currencies began in 2008 with the invention of bitcoin — money that could be created, traded and tracked on the internet. Since then, cryptocurrencies have multiplied. Some have been designed to beat bitcoin in ease of use, cost and speed. Others serve as tokens for new versions of the blockchain, a method of secure online tracking and bookkeeping that makes cryptocurrency possible.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
Binance Blows Crypto Exchange Competitors Away With 55% Dominance Over Spot Trading Volume
Crypto exchange Binance powered over half of the total spot trading volume in the last 24 hours, per data from The Block Research. Changpeng Zhao’s exchange also leads trading volume for crypto derivative products. The platform is miles ahead of other exchanges with the closest competitor being Upbit. Binance.US...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
NEWSBTC
Dogeliens Could Become Another Shiba Inu With Coin Market Success Like Chainlink
As the cryptocurrency market adds new additions, one crypto project raises dust in the crypto space. The new cryptocurrency, Dogeliens (DOGET), seems to model after the meme coin leader, Shiba Inu (SHIB), leaving crypto enthusiasts wondering whether it can succeed like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and cryptos like Chainlink (LINK). Dogeliens...
techaiapp.com
Bitcoin Bulls Fail to Clear $21,000 While Dogecoin Drops in Value After Weekend Surge
Bitcoin price continues to remain under the $21,000 (roughly Rs. 17.3 lakh) price mark as the bulls have lost force over the weekend after a strong surge in buying pressure over the past week. As things stand, the value of Bitcoin is down by more than 1 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $20,500 (roughly Rs. 16.89 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $21,616 (roughly Rs. 17.81 lakh), 0.15 percent higher than where its value stood at the beginning of Sunday.
thecoinrise.com
Hoskinson predicts massive crypto adoption with failure of multiple government’s sovereign currencies
Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano (ADA), recently predicted that as multiple governments’ national fiat currencies begin to fail, cryptocurrencies will become more popular. He tweeted: “Crypto is about to get a lot of adoption as sovereign currencies fail”. Hoskinson claims that this approach has a significant adverse effect...
u.today
XRP Whales Move Whopping 975.1 Million Tokens: Details
u.today
Justin Sun Moves $50 Million to Binance to Support ETH, Ripple CTO Declares NFT Revolution on XRP Ledger, DOGE Spiked 115% Last Week: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents to you the top four stories over the past day; don’t miss this piece!. Justin Sun, who predicted every Ethereum top, now transferred $50 million to Binance. Yesterday, former CEO of Tron Justin Sun reportedly moved $50 million to Binance. The transfer was widely discussed by the crypto community, as the last time Sun shifted a large amount of stablecoins, Ethereum spiked above $1,600. The transfer took place while the second-biggest crypto is struggling to surpass the $1,600 price level. To continue moving up, ETH desperately needs support from whales. The $50 million support from Sun only could start a reaction on the markets and initiate yet another rally. At the moment of writing, Ethereum is changing hands at $1,555, per CoinMarketCap.
bitcoinist.com
Dogeliens Is A Must-Have Crypto With A More Effective Hedge Over Inflation Than Dogecoin And Algorand
No one can forecast the future, nor can they anticipate the success of current trades; but, selecting the appropriate coins can considerably boost your chances. Choosing them correctly will benefit you and may save you money in the long run if you decide to hold them. Cryptocurrencies such as Dogeliens (DOGET), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Algorand (ALGO) have the potential to improve your profits as they prepare to go bullish.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano: Popular Crypto Analyst Points to ‘Massive Area to Buy’ $ADA
Popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe has recently shared his thoughts on the smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA), and pointed to a “long-term, massive area to buy” the cryptocurrency. In a tweet van de Poppe shared with his over 600,000 followers on the microblogging platform, the...
Sam Bankman-Fried Hints That FTX Could Launch a Stablecoin
FTX CEO was interviewed by The Big Whale, in which he spoke on a variety of subjects, including a potential stablecoin launch, the market’s near-term momentum, and the possibility of buying Robinhood. Bankman-FRied said that the public would soon hear about any efforts on a stablecoin. He did not...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts 825% Rally for Top Ethereum (ETH) Competitor on Back of Rapid Adoption
A popular crypto analyst is predicting an exponential rally for one of Ethereum’s (ETH) biggest competitors. The anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that the rapid adoption of smart contract platform Solana could be the fuel that sends SOL back to its all-time high of $259.65.
