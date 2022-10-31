Read full article on original website
Robin13
2d ago
😂😂😂😂😂😂. People are about to learn there’s a difference between freedom of speech and free speech. Charge them by the word. Welcome to Twitter prime.
#WAKEUP
2d ago
All the negative reviews on here I think are missing the reasons he is doing what he’s doing. IF he charges to verify, this will keep off the bots because it would cost the hackers more than they could afford to create them.
Tameka Jones
2d ago
Great! Then they can have my account!👌it’s not that serious too me!
