Henderson County, NC

WLOS.com

New library exhibit honors 3 Black men who were lynched in Buncombe County in 1800s

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The history of Buncombe County includes the history of lynching, especially in the period directly following the Civil War. Friday, Nov. 4, there was an unveiling of a new exhibit at the Buncombe County Library Special Collections which honors three Black men who were lynched in the area now known as Buncombe County in the late 1800s.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Thanks to Teachers: Amber Buehler

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's time to work on fractions in Amber Buehler's class at Apple Valley Middle School. "I like her class," says student Tyler. "She does a lot of fun stuff. Sometimes she’ll let us do group work, which is fun. She lets us choose our partners."
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
After I-26 vehicle-versus-bear wreck, woman starts petition for safe wildlife passageways

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An online petition is calling for changes along I-26 after a bear-versus-vehicle collision last week, on Oct. 26. “All of a sudden, a gigantic 400-pound bear jumps right in front of our car and it was like boom, air bags off, car is totaled, we are terrified,” said Jennifer Pharr Davis of the wreck last Wednesday night along I-26 near the Blue Ridge Parkway.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Lawsuit filed in deadly Hendersonville wall collapse

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A complaint has been filed in the case of a man who survived a deadly wall collapse in Hendersonville in January 2021. One man died and four people were injured when the retaining wall separating the Hajoca plumbing store from its neighboring property gave way without any warning.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Buncombe County officials have confirmed the first flu-associated death of the 2022-2023 flu season. Health officials say there are several respiratory illnesses circulating in western North Carolina, including influenza. The CDC recommends flu vaccination every year for those 6 months and older, as a way to prevent infection with the flu as well as make illness milder for those who do get the flu.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

