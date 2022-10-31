Read full article on original website
42nd Smoky Mountain Toy Run helps put Christmas toys under tree for WNC kids in need
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — Even in the rain, a herd of hogs headed through Swannanoa Saturday, Nov. 5 -- hogs of the motorcycle variety, that is. The 42nd annual Smoky Mountain Toy Run aims to collect Christmas gifts for children in western North Carolina each year. The Smoky Mountain...
Community & comradery: With endless possibilities, chess club celebrates age old game
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's one of the oldest games around, but folks with the Smoky Mountain Chess Club never get tired of playing. "It's over 1,000 years old," says acting president Leon Sellards, who's been playing chess for over 60 years. "I enjoy the fellowship and the comradery,"...
Sleepout event in Hendersonville raises money, awareness of homeless youths
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Tents were set up outside the Historic Henderson County Courthouse in Hendersonville on Friday. About two dozen people will stay there overnight during the 11th annual Sleepout for Homeless Youth Awareness. The event is held by Only Hope WNC, a local nonprofit set up to...
Ministry gives away free winter gear items to those in need, still taking donations
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit is making sure those in need will be staying warm this winter. Western Carolina Rescue Ministries hosted its annual Coats for the Cold event Saturday, Nov. 5, during which they gave away essential winter gear. Hundreds visited the ministry during the event...
New library exhibit honors 3 Black men who were lynched in Buncombe County in 1800s
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The history of Buncombe County includes the history of lynching, especially in the period directly following the Civil War. Friday, Nov. 4, there was an unveiling of a new exhibit at the Buncombe County Library Special Collections which honors three Black men who were lynched in the area now known as Buncombe County in the late 1800s.
Two years later, ribbon cutting held for new Old Fort Elementary School building
OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a celebration two years in the making in McDowell County Saturday morning, Nov. 5. A ribbon-cutting was held for the new Old Fort Elementary School building. It was built in August 2020, but they were unable to host a community celebration then...
Police partner with WCU social work interns, see better outcomes in de-escalation tactics
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Police departments across the country are exploring better ways to respond to calls, and that includes Sylva Police Department. There’s a new approach by the Sylva Police Department through its partnership with social work interns from Western Carolina University. Sylva Police Chief Chris Hatton...
Thanks to Teachers: Amber Buehler
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's time to work on fractions in Amber Buehler's class at Apple Valley Middle School. "I like her class," says student Tyler. "She does a lot of fun stuff. Sometimes she’ll let us do group work, which is fun. She lets us choose our partners."
After I-26 vehicle-versus-bear wreck, woman starts petition for safe wildlife passageways
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An online petition is calling for changes along I-26 after a bear-versus-vehicle collision last week, on Oct. 26. “All of a sudden, a gigantic 400-pound bear jumps right in front of our car and it was like boom, air bags off, car is totaled, we are terrified,” said Jennifer Pharr Davis of the wreck last Wednesday night along I-26 near the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Burgling bears: Videos capture black bears trying to open doors in Asheville community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — People living in one Asheville community may want to ensure their doors stay locked after a couple of viewers shared videos of black bears trying to get into their homes. Eva Cogburn and Debbie Ellison -- both of Riceville -- shared three security videos, each...
Illness, high absenteeism prompts mountain school district to close Monday
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County Public Schools will be closed to students on Monday, Nov. 7, as schools deal with high absenteeism and illness among students and staff. In a Facebook post shared Friday afternoon, Nov. 4, the district said the biggest hurdle has been staffing classrooms...
Buncombe County Schools superintendent embarks on 'lightning tour' of school system
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Schools superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson has set the goal to tour all 45 schools in the system in his first few weeks on the job. “I’ve tried to ensure that I’m spending lots of time in each school, because that’s the most important part of the work,” he said.
Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
With 1 day left for early voting, turnout same as 2018 or lower across WNC, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early voting will wrap up in North Carolina this weekend. It began across the state on Oct. 20 and will officially wrap up statewide Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. Over in Henderson County, officials say turnout has been steady. Henderson County Elections Director Karen...
Pediatric flu, RSV hospitalizations spike ahead of typical season, Mission doctor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina has reported its first pediatric flu death this season -- which is the first one since February 2020. Here in the mountains, hospitalizations are up as children battle the flu and many other viruses currently circulating. Mission Hospital Chief of Staff Dr. Ansley...
Voters keep lines steady on final day of early voting in WNC; next up, Election Day
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early voting for the midterm election wrapped up on Saturday, Nov. 5 across North Carolina. The North Carolina State Board of Elections estimated 1,835,811 participated in one-stop early voting by the end of Friday, Nov. 4. Buncombe County opened 12 polling locations for early voters....
Lawsuit filed in deadly Hendersonville wall collapse
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A complaint has been filed in the case of a man who survived a deadly wall collapse in Hendersonville in January 2021. One man died and four people were injured when the retaining wall separating the Hajoca plumbing store from its neighboring property gave way without any warning.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Buncombe County officials have confirmed the first flu-associated death of the 2022-2023 flu season. Health officials say there are several respiratory illnesses circulating in western North Carolina, including influenza. The CDC recommends flu vaccination every year for those 6 months and older, as a way to prevent infection with the flu as well as make illness milder for those who do get the flu.
Downtown Drinking: City council tables discussion of social district idea
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The idea of a downtown district that allows people to purchase and openly consume alcoholic beverages was tabled Thursday by Hendersonville City Council. In September 2021, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law House Bill 890, which had bipartisan support. Sponsored by Rep. Tim Moffitt, of...
