WPTV
Palm Beach County students expelled for mass shooting threats
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County on Wednesday expelled three students for making a threat of a mass shooting this school year. Educators want students and parents to know the district takes these threats very seriously, even if a student thinks it's a joke.
WPBF News 25
Family sues Palm Beach County School District, alleging negligence during 'Skull Breaker' TikTok challenge
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Warning: Some viewers may find the video above disturbing. It was supposed to be a regular school day for 13-year-old Josiah Garmon. But his family says it turned for the worst because of a TikTok challenge. "I got tricked into doing something very bad. They...
cw34.com
Palm Beach County School Board discusses expelling students for bringing guns to school
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — At a special meeting Wednesday, the Palm Beach County School Board will discuss the expulsion of 9 students, 6 of which brought a weapon on campus, and 3 who posted/transmitted a threat of a mass shooting or terrorism. School safety expert Ken Trump...
cw34.com
West Palm Beach Trauma Therapist using new injectable to reverse overdoses, save lives
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The annual Florida Department of Health reports show a decline in the number of opioids prescribed between 2020 - 2021. However, State Attorney General Ashley Moody announced enough fentanyl, a deadline opioid, has been seized to kill nearly all of Florida. The opioid...
WPBF News 25
'Don't be a clown': Port St. Lucie police to spend Halloween patrolling city's busiest intersections
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are spending this Halloween patrolling the city's busiest intersections. They had a special guest with them Monday morning to get the point across. The police department had a spooky clown with a sign telling everyone, "Don't be a clown, stop on red."
Coral Springs Police Officer Wins Big on Wheel of Fortune
A Coral Springs Police officer was the big winner on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night, winning $39,000 in cash and prizes including a trip to Hawaii. Officer Brody Scott, a Wheel Fan since childhood, has served as a police officer since 2009 and joined the Coral Springs force in 2012. Scott’s wide-ranging career has seen him work as a road patrol officer, field training officer, crisis intervention officer, police diver, breath tech operator, motorcycle officer, and traffic homicide investigator.
Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
cw34.com
Officers' affair gets dangerous: One's wife shoots at them, 3rd cop faces Internal Affairs
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting in a parking lot caused two police officers to quickly scatter. One even called 911. Coworkers had to investigate. The two were actually targets late Sunday night, May 8, outside the Home Depot on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. she has been...
WPBF News 25
Millions of additional American Rescue Plan dollars coming to Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — County leaders, alongside Congresswoman Lois Frankel,who is running for re-election, announced $12 million additional dollars are on the way to Palm Beach County for rental assistance. Families of four earning less than $73,000 a year or single people earning less than $51,000 a year...
Virus killing lawns spreading across Palm Beach County
A grass-killing virus is spreading throughout communities and experts said it’s the worst Palm Beach County has seen in years.
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for man who assaulted Deerfield Beach convenient store cashier
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was danger in store after a cashier was thrown to the ground as thieves made a cash grab. The cashier that dealt with the robbery, no longer works at a Tony’s Market where the incident occured on Oct.24. According to the Broward Sheriff’s...
Experts warn grass-killing virus at its worst in Palm Beach County
A grass-killing virus is spreading throughout communities and experts said it’s the worst Palm Beach County has seen in years.
Fort Pierce Police Department hosts Trunk or Treat event
The annual event, which was held at the main police station, counted with more than 200 trick-or-treaters.
Delray Beach dentist buying back Halloween candy, proceeds to benefit troops
If your children hauled home too much candy, a Palm Beach County dentist is doing a candy collection for troops.
cw34.com
Loaded gun falls out of bag at Palm Beach Gardens HS, student arrested
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a student at Palm Beach Gardens High School after a loaded gun fell out of their bag. The incident happened on Oct. 26. The school district said police confiscated the loaded gun. It was not used to threaten anyone, the district said.
WPBF News 25
Man caught on camera vandalizing memorial for motorcycle crash victim in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie have finally cracked the case of who repeatedly vandalized a memorial for a motorcycle crash victim. The family of that victim, Blake Juntunen, were repeatedly heartbroken when memorial after memorial was dismantled and destroyed. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from...
6 of 7 charges against Delray Beach police officer dropped
Suspended Delray Beach police officer Peter Sosa had six of seven charges dropped, including two felonies, but misdemeanor, reckless driving citation added; one felony remains.
WPBF News 25
Martin County Sheriff's Office hosts free Trunk or Treat event to provide a safe space, treats on Halloween
Mckensie Lymon says an officer cop was her first and only choice of costume. "They're cool and they do a lot of good stuff for people," she said. She dressed up as one of them at the Martin County Sheriff's Trunk or Treat event Monday. One day she wants to be just like Martin County Sheriff William Snyder on hand monitoring the free activities.
cw34.com
PBSO: 'Sofia Scam' makes its way to South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning people about a new scam that has made its way to South Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the nationwide 'Sofia Scam' was spotted at the intersection of Lake Worth Rd. and S Jog Rd. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Florida ‘slap box’ fight gets out of control; man charged with attempted murder
A man is accused of trying to kill a man after their "mutual slap box fight" got out of control over the weekend, NBC Miami reports.
