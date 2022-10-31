Read full article on original website
Savannah Has Become The South’s 'Most Exciting Food Destination' & Here’s Where Locals Eat
Some of the best restaurants in Savannah, GA are hiding in plain sight but often get overlooked in lieu of local overrated tourist traps. Over the past few years, the culinary scene in my hometown of Savannah has taken off. Fine dining restaurants like The Grey and Common Thread have garnered media attention nationwide and elevated the standard in the local food and beverage scene.
wtoc.com
Historic St. Philip Church’s ‘Wild and Crazy Auction’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Shop, celebrate and just have some fun Saturday at the Historic St. Philip Church’s “Wild and Crazy Auction.’’ Items for men, women, children, the home and more will be available at huge discounts.
What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is on it’s way. Why not take a little time to enjoy the events going on this weekend in Savannah? Here’s a list of some to get you started. Grand Opening of Smithereens When: Friday, November 4 at 1 p.m. Where: Savannah Smithereen’s Price: No price is listed on […]
WJCL
Springfield Sports Shop is true passion project for Shane Kidwell
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — Guess you can say fulfilling a lifelong dream was in the *cards* for Shane Kidwell. "Collecting since I was five years old, worked at Wendy's for 25 years and decided it was time to move on and do what I like to do," explains Kidwell. With...
connectsavannah.com
EAT IT AND LIKE IT: New 520 wings spot, Regional food and event roundup
Last week in this space we gave you a list of nearly a dozen new eateries on the horizon in and around Savannah with a promise that there would be more. There are always more. It is certainly not the plan here to do a play-by-play every week of upcoming restaurants, but we found out about this one after press time. It is very much worthy of a mention simply because of what it means for the neighborhood where it is being built.
wtoc.com
Hundreds celebrating Halloween early at costume crawl in Forsyth Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -From monsters, to ghosts, to just about everything in between Forsyth Park was filled with revelers taking part in the first ever costume crawl. And instead of tricks event organizers were hoping to give a special treat to a local school. “It’s very fulfilling to me. I...
wtoc.com
Spooky spectacles in Savannah: Where to find houses decorated for Halloween 🎃
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, you will see kids and some adults dressed head to toe in their creative costumes. But you will also notice some decorated houses all around the Coastal Empire. At a home on 45th Street, near Guckenheimer Park, a shipwreck has taken over the front yard....
Excitement builds as dancers get ready for Dancing with the Statesboro Stars
For the past 12 years Dancing with the Statesboro Stars has drawn sold out crowds where community members come to watch local celebrities and their dance partners dance. The event is the largest annual fundraiser for Safe Haven who help victims of domestic violence. Because of the communities continued support...
WJCL
AAPI for Savannah Task Force will hold this year’s Savannah Asian Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Have you seen a dragon in your neighborhood lately?. If so, that just means the Savannah Asian Festival is on its way. Dragon dance performer May Tang is rehearsing for the Dragon dance performance at the Savannah Asian Festival this weekend. “I want everyone to come,...
WJCL
Search for missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon enters 4th week
Update 1:15 p.m.: The Chatham County Police Department issued the following statement on Quinton's disappearance:. "Four weeks ago today, we received the call that would spark the largest search and most far-reaching investigation in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. It was the call that little Quinton Simon was missing.
wtoc.com
Kids participate in reverse trick-or-treating at Children’s Hospital of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - To kids, Halloween means dressing up and going out into the neighborhood to Trick or Treat. For children in the hospital, however, that may not be possible. Luckily for kids in the hospital in Savannah, they won’t entirely miss out. Reverse trick-or-treating has been a...
WJCL
Another pleasantly warm day. Tracking Lisa and Martin
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be another nice day with pleasant afternoon temperatures. There will be mostly sunny skies today with some high clouds moving through with a storm system to our northwest. Highs are going to be in the upper-70 and lower-80s. Beautiful November weather is in the forecast...
thegeorgeanne.com
Savannah’s Spookiest Sights
We’ve all heard it before: “Savannah is one of the most haunted cities in America.”. This is one of the things that makes Savannah, and especially the downtown area of Savannah, a major tourist attraction. The Marshall House, located on E Broughton Street, is one of the most...
City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines as Assistant to the City Manager
Statesboro City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines who is a familiar face in the County to the City of Statesboro at their bi-monthly meeting held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Gaines has served as the Bulloch County Clerk for the past seven years. She moved over to the city to accept the Assistant to the City Manager position working with Charles Penny, City Manager and Jason Boyles, Assistant City Manager. Mr. Penny noted that this was the same position he stepped into decades ago in developing himself professional to become a city manager.
hiltonheadsun.com
Pasta, steaks, mega ball pit and a new eatery at Island West
From old businesses with new owners to new businesses in new places, we have much to discuss. Rohland takes over Village Pasta Shoppe: There are changes afoot just down the sidewalk from our office on Johnston Way in Bluffton Village. Leslie Rohland, owner of The Cottage Café and the Juice Hive, has taken over ownership of The Village Pasta Shoppe. The Bluffton pasta pavilion and Italian gourmet food market celebrated its grand re-opening Nov. 1.
wtoc.com
Man arrested after parking truck on sidewalk, taking off clothes and yelling in front of Savannah City Hall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after parking his tractor-trailer truck on the sidewalk in front of Savannah City Hall, exposing himself and yelling threats, according to the police report. In the report from the Savannah Police Department, witness video and...
blufftonsun.com
51st annual Christmas Parade, tree lighting set for Dec. 2-3
The 51st annual Bluffton Christmas Parade, hosted by the Town of Bluffton, will step off at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at Town Hall, proceeding through Old Town and ending at Red Cedar Elementary School. On Dec. 2, Bluffton’s Tree Lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Martin Family Park,...
Expired since March, food containers stored in bathroom, perfect scores: Chatham County food inspections for October
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With a mission to protect the lives of all Georgians, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is the lead agency in actions such as preventing disease and promoting health and well-being. More than 6,000 dedicated public health employees throughout the state of Georgia are...
WJCL
The Ghost in the Stone: Spooky stories tell tales of Hilton Head Island's distant past
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The Zion Chapel of Ease Cemetery on Hilton Head Island was established in 1767 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Tucked away off William Hilton Parkway, many of us pass it every day. But according to the Heritage Library, some...
As search enters week 3 there’s still no sign of little Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — As the search enters its third week, there’s been no sign of little Quinton Simon. Federal agents and Chatham County Police Investigators were back in a nearby landfill on Monday. The 20-month-old little boy was last seen almost a month ago at his home in southwest Chatham County. Police told […]
