ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Narcity USA

Savannah Has Become The South’s 'Most Exciting Food Destination' & Here’s Where Locals Eat

Some of the best restaurants in Savannah, GA are hiding in plain sight but often get overlooked in lieu of local overrated tourist traps. Over the past few years, the culinary scene in my hometown of Savannah has taken off. Fine dining restaurants like The Grey and Common Thread have garnered media attention nationwide and elevated the standard in the local food and beverage scene.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is on it’s way. Why not take a little time to enjoy the events going on this weekend in Savannah? Here’s a list of some to get you started. Grand Opening of Smithereens When: Friday, November 4 at 1 p.m. Where: Savannah Smithereen’s Price: No price is listed on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

EAT IT AND LIKE IT: New 520 wings spot, Regional food and event roundup

Last week in this space we gave you a list of nearly a dozen new eateries on the horizon in and around Savannah with a promise that there would be more. There are always more. It is certainly not the plan here to do a play-by-play every week of upcoming restaurants, but we found out about this one after press time. It is very much worthy of a mention simply because of what it means for the neighborhood where it is being built.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hundreds celebrating Halloween early at costume crawl in Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -From monsters, to ghosts, to just about everything in between Forsyth Park was filled with revelers taking part in the first ever costume crawl. And instead of tricks event organizers were hoping to give a special treat to a local school. “It’s very fulfilling to me. I...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Search for missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon enters 4th week

Update 1:15 p.m.: The Chatham County Police Department issued the following statement on Quinton's disappearance:. "Four weeks ago today, we received the call that would spark the largest search and most far-reaching investigation in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. It was the call that little Quinton Simon was missing.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Another pleasantly warm day. Tracking Lisa and Martin

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be another nice day with pleasant afternoon temperatures. There will be mostly sunny skies today with some high clouds moving through with a storm system to our northwest. Highs are going to be in the upper-70 and lower-80s. Beautiful November weather is in the forecast...
SAVANNAH, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Savannah’s Spookiest Sights

We’ve all heard it before: “Savannah is one of the most haunted cities in America.”. This is one of the things that makes Savannah, and especially the downtown area of Savannah, a major tourist attraction. The Marshall House, located on E Broughton Street, is one of the most...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines as Assistant to the City Manager

Statesboro City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines who is a familiar face in the County to the City of Statesboro at their bi-monthly meeting held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Gaines has served as the Bulloch County Clerk for the past seven years. She moved over to the city to accept the Assistant to the City Manager position working with Charles Penny, City Manager and Jason Boyles, Assistant City Manager. Mr. Penny noted that this was the same position he stepped into decades ago in developing himself professional to become a city manager.
STATESBORO, GA
hiltonheadsun.com

Pasta, steaks, mega ball pit and a new eatery at Island West

From old businesses with new owners to new businesses in new places, we have much to discuss. Rohland takes over Village Pasta Shoppe: There are changes afoot just down the sidewalk from our office on Johnston Way in Bluffton Village. Leslie Rohland, owner of The Cottage Café and the Juice Hive, has taken over ownership of The Village Pasta Shoppe. The Bluffton pasta pavilion and Italian gourmet food market celebrated its grand re-opening Nov. 1.
BLUFFTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

51st annual Christmas Parade, tree lighting set for Dec. 2-3

The 51st annual Bluffton Christmas Parade, hosted by the Town of Bluffton, will step off at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at Town Hall, proceeding through Old Town and ending at Red Cedar Elementary School. On Dec. 2, Bluffton’s Tree Lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Martin Family Park,...
BLUFFTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy